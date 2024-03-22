Friday Dots: Madness, Continued

Basketball Dots
- Washington was a #2 seed in the WBIT but lost at home 64-56 as the favorite to Georgetown and their season is officially over. The Huskies were down by as many as 15 points before rallying to take the lead in the 4th quarter 51-50 but then the offense again sputtered down the stretch.
- The Huskies lose Lauren Schwartz to graduation but will have the potential to bring back everyone else plus add German star forward Annika Soltau pending what happens in the transfer portal. Next year will be Tina Langley’s 4th and there will be no excuses for not making an NCAA tournament next season if she keeps the core of this team intact.
No. 2 seed Washington falls 64-56 to Georgetown in WBIT first round.— Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) March 22, 2024
Sayvia Sellers with 15 points, Dalayah Daniels 14 and Hannah Stines 13 for UW, which finishes 16-15. pic.twitter.com/Sy243ddRVV
- The big story of the first day of the NCAA tournament was Kentucky losing to Oakland and the speculation of whether BBN will pony up to pay a $33 million buyout for John Calipari. Y’all took my playful question a little too seriously.
Husky fans, would you take whatever's left of John Calipari's body after Kentucky fans finish with him as the next UW coach?— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 22, 2024
- The Pac-12 is 4-0 so far in the tournament with Colorado the last team to play in the round of 64 this afternoon. The Cougs and Beavs by virtue of only having to split the money in half are making bank.
Now 16m minimum https://t.co/BVYfUW1DlI— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 22, 2024
Football Dots
- Troy Dannen posted a “goodbye message” to Husky fans via X/Twitter yesterday. It went over about as expected since Dannen turned off replies in advance.
https://t.co/kwTnywOhqK pic.twitter.com/mOLdrUPk0v— alexSSN (@alexSSN) March 21, 2024
Can't wait for Nebraska to make the championship game and have Dannen front and center pretending like he was at all responsible. https://t.co/GN7pglOqGj— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 21, 2024
Diamond Dots
- It’s another big weekend for UW Softball as they host #14 UCLA for a 3-game series. All games will be aired on either the Pac-12 Network or Pac-12 Washington. There is rain off and on in the forecast for this weekend so we’ll see if game times are impacted.
Friday 3/22: 5pm, Pac-12 Network
Saturday 3/23: 2pm, Pac-12 Washington
Sunday 3/24: 12pm, Pac-12 Network
PREVIEW | No. 8 Washington hosts No. 14 UCLA for Top 15 series at Husky Softball Stadium— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 21, 2024
>> https://t.co/yxvTc410AJ#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/017y2GLx7A
- Meanwhile, UW Baseball has an even tougher task ahead taking on #2 Oregon State in a 3-game series in Corvallis.
PREVIEW | Huskies resume Pac-12 play, face No. 2 Oregon State on the road.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 21, 2024
https://t.co/zVfYw6Lehz pic.twitter.com/KaMjMF7nmr
Loading comments...