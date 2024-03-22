 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Madness, Continued

Washington Women’s Basketball’s season s over while the NCAA tournament carries on

By Max Vrooman
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 25 Women’s - Oregon State at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball Dots

  • Washington was a #2 seed in the WBIT but lost at home 64-56 as the favorite to Georgetown and their season is officially over. The Huskies were down by as many as 15 points before rallying to take the lead in the 4th quarter 51-50 but then the offense again sputtered down the stretch.
  • The Huskies lose Lauren Schwartz to graduation but will have the potential to bring back everyone else plus add German star forward Annika Soltau pending what happens in the transfer portal. Next year will be Tina Langley’s 4th and there will be no excuses for not making an NCAA tournament next season if she keeps the core of this team intact.
  • The big story of the first day of the NCAA tournament was Kentucky losing to Oakland and the speculation of whether BBN will pony up to pay a $33 million buyout for John Calipari. Y’all took my playful question a little too seriously.
  • The Pac-12 is 4-0 so far in the tournament with Colorado the last team to play in the round of 64 this afternoon. The Cougs and Beavs by virtue of only having to split the money in half are making bank.

Football Dots

  • Troy Dannen posted a “goodbye message” to Husky fans via X/Twitter yesterday. It went over about as expected since Dannen turned off replies in advance.

Diamond Dots

  • It’s another big weekend for UW Softball as they host #14 UCLA for a 3-game series. All games will be aired on either the Pac-12 Network or Pac-12 Washington. There is rain off and on in the forecast for this weekend so we’ll see if game times are impacted.

Friday 3/22: 5pm, Pac-12 Network

Saturday 3/23: 2pm, Pac-12 Washington

Sunday 3/24: 12pm, Pac-12 Network

  • Meanwhile, UW Baseball has an even tougher task ahead taking on #2 Oregon State in a 3-game series in Corvallis.

