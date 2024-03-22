Film Study: Best of the 2023 UW Football Season

Happy Offseason Husky Fans. While the season did not end on the high note that we were all hoping for, and the offseason quickly brought upheaval none of us were expecting, the 2023 season was one to remember. With so many Husky legends departing without a proper send off, we thought it might be fun to look back at some of our favorite Film Study moments from the memorable 2023 UW Football Season. We initially were going to do this right after the national championship game, but extenuating circumstances changed that plan. Ironically... a similar departure just shook up the UW athletic department yet again, but we might as well put this out there.

The following are a mix of our favorite scheme-focused concepts, jaw-dropping plays, and thrilling moments that we brought to you here on Film Study in 2023.

From both of us, thank you so much for sticking with us all season & as always - Go Dawgs!

Oregon Ducks - 36-33

1st Quarter - 0:55 - 1st & 10

Next play up we have a very different play design that again is attacking Oregon’s approach to defending FIB formations to set up favorable matchups in space for our talented WRs. This time its Ja’Lynn Polk. On this play we are working a 1st & 10 situation from just outside the red zone. There’s plenty of vertical space, so our whole playbook is available. We line up in an empty 3x2 FIB formation with Polk and Jackson to the field in a stacked alignment. Typically, Grubb likes to use a more conventionally aligned 3x2 empty formation where his formational trick is placing the RB and TE on the perimeter to absorb the toughest coverage match ups, but this time he’s got something else up his sleeve. Circling back to what I mentioned earlier regarding the basic rules for modern spread defense, you need to have a +1 coverage advantage on the field side to cover the extra space. Oregon, like Georgia’s defenses under Kirby Smart, has an additional wrinkle to this. They like to set their coverage to the passing strength, but they also like to maintain their +1 coverage numbers advantage to the field. Against an empty FIB look, this usually means that they will keep 4 coverage defenders over the trips/boundary side and 3 over the stack/field side, especially if they want to run a 2-high look as they did often against our pass-heavy offense. Now this alignment doesn’t indicate a specific coverage, and each team approaches things differently. You can have a pure zone, man underneath with a safety over the top in deep zone coverage, or you can have a mix of zone and man underneath. For Oregon, they have some pretty talented press-man CBs, so they like to isolate their CBs in man coverage and let the rest of the DBs play zone with their +1 coverage number advantages. Grubb & Penix likely knew this and used it to their advantage on this play.

As you can see better from the replay angle, Grubb dials up a split-field call. We’re running Levels (in-breaking dig routes at different levels to create Hi-Lo reads) to the boundary and a Hitch-Fade Smash concept (another Hi-Lo read but with a man coverage beating Fade route) to the field. Because Grubb knew Oregon likes to play man coverage with their CBs against these types of unconventional FIB formations, and that most defenses are trained to ignore the man portion of the hybrid man/zone coverages, Grubb was able to use formations and alignments to essentially design a 1v1 fade route in wide open space to the field against a 2-high look. To take things one step further, Grubb does a phenomenal job of setting up his preferred match up with the stack alignment. Anticipating that Oregon was going to play man coverage on the perimeter against this look, he puts Polk on the LOS in the stacked alignment. If you’re going to play man coverage on an island, you’re probably going to want to play press or bail technique, and the only way to do that is by playing up in that WR’s face. If you only have one WR on the LOS for you to do that against, it makes it pretty easy for the offense to dictate that man coverage match up. On last note on this play, Polk is playing against Oregon’s top CB Khyree Jackson, who simply gets beat for the long TD. For all of the schematic support that Grubb designed on this play to set up the 1v1, this was still a 1v1. Polk flat out beat his guy. It’s been a while since we had the type of talent across the board on both sides of the ball that we could be confident in to make that type of play. I’ll circle back to that in a minute.

*Another quick note from Coach B - Awgs left me a note in the outline here: “don’t forget to give my shoutout of calling out the play 5 secs before it was snapped lol.” Well, I suppose if you shoot enough shots, one’s bound to go in, am I right?

﻿Awgs’ Bonus Play(s) of the Week

For a game as special and electric as this one, we had to have more than one bonus play this week. Shoutout Mishael Powell for absolutely setting the tone early by laying the boom and Rome proving he is HIM with the game winning touchdown to show the Oregon who runs the PNW.

*Note from Coach B - Again, Awgs was feeling a little frisky when he was writing this part.

*Note from Coach B - Anyways, since we’re doing the whole side note thing, I’d also like to point out that on Rome’s TD, the play was a called RB swing screen to the field. Rome was NOT the primary read, but the killer instinct in Penix decided to go for the kill shot and, yet again, Rome simply overmatched his CB. This is the sort of game breaking talent advantage that can carry a special team far.

How often do Husky fans think about the Rome empire? Every dang day.

Arizona State Sun Devils - 15-7

Awgs’ Bonus Play of the Week

No breakdown needed for Mishael Powell living every DB’s dream of having a pick-6 game winner. Congratulations on cementing your legacy as a Husky legend.

*Quick Note from Coach B - I’d like to apologize to Awgs for being the collateral damage resulting from my celebratory antics in the stands resulting from this play. Y’all can ask him for the story behind this side note.

USC Trojans - 52-42

4th Quarter - 7:42 - 1st & 10 || 4th Quarter - 3:10- 2nd & 5

Before you guys get tired of me of my run game nerd fest, I wanted to hit on two big dagger plays that came off of the same run concept out of different looks late in the fourth quarter after Grubb had a chance to play mind games with the defense all game. Do you know how to really mess with a defense after they’ve spent all game running sideline to sideline trying to guess where the ball is actually going? You keep running outside but start throwing in crack blocks from WRs and TEs. Well, they’re not actually crack blocks as those have been outlawed, but you get the picture. On this first play above we’re running an under center toss play to the boundary out of a condensed FIB look. Grubb gets things started with a bit of pre-snap window dressing by putting Rome Odunze in jet motion to the field to fake the Jet Sweep. Like the motion used in the earlier play I broke down, USC’s base adjustment to cross-formation motion is to rotate a safety down towards the motion, and in this case, they also rotate a DB off the line on the boundary side. This leaves an incredibly favorable run look towards the boundary. USC’s again playing a 3-man front with only a 1-tech DT on the line to the boundary side and four defenders off the ball. Our blocking scheme here is basically a pin-n-pull concept where everyone on the play side of the line is either down blocking the DL to their inside shoulder or pulling out in front of Johnson. Polk and Jackson as the WRs at the point of attack have the key blocks. Polk has a LB playing him in press man coverage, so he has to block him 1v1 in the toughest block at the point of attack. He has no favorable angles and is at a size disadvantage, but at least Polk can get into him right at the snap and just has to get in the way from him making the play. Jackson on the other hand, with no one directly in front of him, has the equivalent of a down/crack block on the nearest LB to him. I’ve mentioned it in past Film Study articles, but blocking match ups are as important as coverage match ups, but favorable angles can be your friend. Jackson blocking a much larger LB isn’t ideal, but with a down/crack angle of attack, Jackson might be able to catch him off guard and at a bare minimum slow him down from making the play on Johnson. Why do we want Jackson blocking the LB? Well, by taking care the LB with Jackson, we are now able to put Brailsford and Rosengarten on a safety and CB. With the way cut blocking rules are being enforced, DBs either have to take on our OL head on or get out of the way (instead of just submarining the OL out in space). Johnson cuts upfield at the perfect time to get behind his blockers and he’s off to the races for a huge gain to kick start our final scoring drive.

Later in the same drive, but down in the red zone, we roll with the same run concept out of a slightly different look against a different front that yields a different (positive) outcome. We are again using a condensed bunch formation to set up the play, but instead of running the play out of an under center look into the boundary with motion window dressing, we are now running out of Pistol and towards the field. Like the earlier play, the run concept is designed to get front side pulling offensive linemen out in space to block DBs while the WRs/TEs in the play side bunch are trying to pin LBs and DL inside with good angles. Because this is a gap play with a designed target, the blocking assignments need to conform to whichever front the defense presents. In this case, because we are running to the field and the defense has overhang defenders off ball and outside of the bunch, we need to reassign the blocking assignments for the WRs from down/crack blocks to be outside release reach blocks. Pre-snap, Westover is matched up on #23 because he is up on the line over Westover, and post-snap he initially blocks #23. However, with #13 coming on the delayed blitz inside of Westover, Westover shifts his focus to #13 in order to stop an unblocked blitz blowing up the play in the backfield. It’s the right move, but that shift in blocking assignment post-snap throws off the timing of everything. Polk initially checks if he should be blocking #23 after the snap, but because Westover had him picked up at the snap, Polk moved on to a different defender and #23 was allowed to flow with the play unblocked. With Jackson making a great block on the safety #27, had the intended blocking assignment worked out, Johnson should’ve been in a 1v1 against the other safety #7 at the goal line. Fortunately, Johnson is a great talent at RB and nearly had the TD anyways. My main take away from this play is that even when the play doesn’t go as planned pre-snap, every one of our players on the field are familiar enough with the blocking schemes and strong enough in their technique that there will be opportunities for Johnson to make a play on most run calls.

﻿Awgs’ Bonus Play(s) of the Week

This week we got a plethora of bonus plays, starting with Zion Tupuola-Fetui absolutely showing his love and heart for both the game and his team with a monumental play before half.

That turnover led to Germie Bernard showing his value with run blocking (this was Coach B’s personal request for a bonus clip).

Mr. Penix Jr. wraps up Film Study by adding another highlight to his Heisman campaign showing off his ability to scramble as needed and his immaculate touch hitting Culp where only he could catch it.

Quick note from Coach B: Awgs and I had quite the rollercoaster of emotions watching this play.

*Penix rolls out

This is your Heisman moment!

*Penix approaches the sideline

Never mind just kidding...

*Penix is basically on the sideline

Just throw it away!

*Penix lofts the ball down the sideline

What are you doing!?!?

*Culp comes out of nowhere for the reception

Yup, just like we drew it up

Apple Cup - Washington State Cougars - 24-21

4th Quarter - 1:15 - 4th & 1

Finally this week on Film Study we have the ballsiest play call we’ve seen from Grubb and DeBoer. Backed up on our own 29-yard line in a tied game with 1:15 left and a perfect 12-0 season on the line. A stop here would’ve gifted WSU a chip shot field goal and likely end our playoff hopes. That’s a lot to gamble on one play, but we had the perfect play. Grubb dialed up a Read Option with a pitch end around to Rome Odunze that was reminiscent of the old school single wing offense’s Spinner sweep run concept. That’s a lot to unpack, so let me break it down further. Facing a pretty clear short yardage situation we roll with 13 personnel (1 RB + 3 TEs) with two TEs lined up to the left side of the formation, attached to the line, Westover in a tight slot alignment to the right of the formation, and Odunze out wide outside of Westover. Dillon Johnson is lined up to Penix’s left, so the defense can anticipate a run to the right, but WSU isn’t dumb either. They’ve done their homework, and they know we like to run Counter to the weakside (away from our double TEs) and Gap Counter to the strongside, so Johnson’s alignment doesn’t tip our hand to them. WSU counters by selling out on both runs. They stack the box with nine defenders, shoot their two ILBs to the weakside C-gap to stuff the Counter, and crash their defenders to the double TE side to seal off a Gap Counter cut back lane. What they didn’t account for was a wide off tackle run towards the strong side. I mean, why would the Cougs expect a wide run to our left? Penix is athletic, but he isn’t a burner. Against an overhang defender (#25) there’s no way that Penix wins the edge, even in a short yardage situation. Against a conventional Jet Sweep with pre-snap motion, the defense could’ve prepared for it, but post-snap cross formation movement, like Rome on this play, is almost impossible to stop without elite field vision from the second level defenders or an elite CB trailing in man coverage who can also make a play as a pursuit run defender. Even then, it’d be almost impossible to stop short of the line to gain. Anyways, back to the play design, as Grubb mentioned in this week’s press conference, this was actually an option play that Penix was reading and not just a designed pitch to Odunze. I’m not sure exactly what Penix was reading, but based on his mechanics on the mesh point with Johnson, I think he’s reading the backside DE and overhang defender (#25). Once they both commit to crashing on Johnson, they are effectively taking themselves out of position to beat Rome to the edge, and at that point, Penix knows to pull the ball and pitch it back to Rome on the End Around. The read and the points of attack are the exact same as a conventional Read Option play, but instead of Penix taking the ball, we turbo charge the pull read by giving the ball to Rome with a running start to the edge. Not only that, but because Rome gets the ball and the whole defense is stacked in the box, Penix is able to make the pitch, spin around, and help Rome get to the edge with a small nudge to #25.

It’s a phenomenal play design that was called at the perfect time to capitalize on a defense that was rolling the dice to stop the inside run. It maintains the read element of the Read Option, it protects the QB from an unnecessary hit, and it allows the Read Option to be run with a non-running QB. It’s not often that we see brand new play designs like this, but I was reminded on Twitter that this isn’t actually something that Grubb came up with all on his own (I think). Thanks to Nate Tice, I was reminded that I had actually seen a very similar concept earlier in the year when USC played Utah. I hadn’t connect the pieces together until writing this Film Study article that the play I saw USC run earlier was actually a Read Option concept, but it almost certainly was because it’s the exact same play. Take a look.

USC’s version has the exact same personnel, formation, and short yardage situation. It just goes to show that it’s a copycat league. The best coaches are constantly picking up new play concepts and tricks as they study opponent film. Grubb likely picked this one up as we prepped for USC and Utah and got it installed in our short yardage package. We’ll need more tricks up the sleeve like this one this week as we go for 13-0.

﻿Awgs’ Bonus Play(s) of the Week

This week’s honors goes to none other than the hero of the game and new scholarship player Grady Gross showing off his clutch gene.

Pac-12 Championship - Oregon Ducks - 34-31

In yet another college football classic, your Washington Huskies take down the Oregon Ducks for the second time this season to claim the final Pac-12 Championship and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoffs. The (under)Dawgs played arguably their best game all year and coincidentally enough, they were the healthiest they have been in awhile. Everyone and everything were firing on all cylinders: the long bomb throws were back, the defense stood pat, and the line of scrimmage was dominated on both sides of the ball.

The magical season continues as next up is a date and rematch with Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in the playoffs. Until then, soak it all in Husky Nation!!

“SAY WHO? SAY WHAT? SAY WHO SAY DAWGS AIN’T BAD ***”

Note from Coach B: Bear with me... Another win over Oregon means another spicy Awgs on this week’s Film Study.

To the film.

That’s all folks!

Just kidding. Actually to the film this time.

1st Quarter - 2:39 - 3rd & 1

First up this week, we wanted to talk about the strong defensive performance. On the first few Oregon possessions, as well as at other points in the game, it looked like we turned back the clock, and we were playing with the swagger of the Death Row Dawgs defense. The defense was playing fast and loose against an Oregon offense that conceivably should’ve had the blue print and talent to exploit our known weaknesses. For the second half of the season, I’ve had to come here to Film Study and talk about how our defensive game plan revolved around hanging on on early downs long enough to catch offenses in passing situations. We haven’t been all that strong against the run, and we haven’t been great tackling in space. Oregon’s entire offense revolves around getting their shifty offensive weapons the ball in space or behind a convoy of road graders up front. One would’ve expected them to lean on those advantages, but that simply wasn’t the case. For whatever reason (I suspect it was our improved health in the secondary with Asa Turner and Kamren Fabiculanan returning to the line up), our defense played lights out early against the run. Our LBs were flying to the ball and plugging gaps in a manner that we hadn’t seen since September. Now you might ask yourself, “well why did you include this play in Film Study?” Great question. We chose this play because it highlights what our defense can do when we don’t have a glaring weakness to exploit. On this play, Oregon has us facing a 3rd & 1, and as I alluded to earlier, this has been a situation where pretty much every Husky fan would just throw up their hands, assume we’d give up the first down on an easy run play, and hope we’d be able to hold them to a longer 3rd down later in the drive rather than just holding them to a stop right here. Well, when we have our secondary at full strength, we can play things a lot more aggressively at all levels. On this play, Oregon lines up in a 2x2 shotgun formation with 11 personnel, and we match with our base 4-2-5 personnel. However, unlike in past weeks, we have the players on the field to force Oregon’s hand. With Turner back in the line up, Coach Inge and Coach Morrell have DB personnel across the board that they trust to play Cover 0 man coverage. Jackson (#25), Turner (#20), and Muhammad (#1) are locked onto the three WRs, and Hampton (#7) and Powell (#3) have the TE (also #3) and RB (#0) in man coverage respectively. What does that do for our run defense? Well, as you might’ve picked up already, we are able to stack the box with eight defenders, five of whom are on the LOS. Against Oregon’s six blockers, we are at a significant advantage against the run. Not only do we have a pure numbers advantage against the run, but we also have an advantage when it comes to run fit responsibilities. Our two DTs and ZTF are kicked inside to clog the interior gaps and “encourage” Oregon to run outside or to pass, and because we have Hampton and Powell up in the box playing man coverage against the TE and RB, everyone else in the box can flow hard to attack the ball carrier in the backfield without having to second guess their coverage responsibilities. Oregon ends up running a sprint out pass on this play, so the run fit and responsibilities point is seemingly moot, but it is still a key factor in this run play. As Nix (#10) sprints out to his left, our LBs are able to mirror him down the LOS to close any potential creases for a first down scramble, and Trice is able to play fast on the backside pursuit to put pressure on Nix. There are only so many ways to shut down a mobile QB who is a dangerous passer off script, and most of them include scheming up ways to commit defenders to generating pressure while staying gap sound. In this case, by playing Cover 0 man coverage, we had extra defenders to play contain/spy (the LBs) while the defensive front forced a quick decision or force the sack (Trice & Powell on the sprint out side). Long story short, we might not have the players up front to line up in conventional fronts to stop the run with even numbers, but its looking like we have the DBs and play calls to force offenses out of the run and still hold up against the pass.

2nd Quarter - 7:19 - 2nd & 6

Jumping over to the offensive side of the ball, we wanted to look at two plays that exhibit the X-factor that is Jalen McMillan. We’ve been able to maintain our high-flying offensive production for most of this season on the back of the Penix-Odunze connection, but what we saw in Vegas was a much needed reminder of our offense’s limitless ceiling when our WR corps is at full strength. Here on 2nd & 6, we’re at about mid-field in a shot situation. 3rd & 6 is manageable from a conventional game management perspective, and depending on how the staff is feeling about the overall flow of the game, it could be four down territory. Dialing up a good shot play in this situation, especially against an Oregon defense that had been playing aggressively on the back end, is basically playing with house money. With that in mind, Grubb calls a 3-route shot play with 7-man protection out of 11 personnel lined up in a 3x1 trips nub formation. A trips (3 WRs to the same side) nub formation (TE attached to the OL as the solo receiving threat to his side) is great at setting up shot plays because it forces the defense to declare match ups and coverages ahead of time and allows our offense to check out of the play if they don’t like the look. Prior to the snap, Oregon lines up in a MUG look that puts six DL/LBs on the LOS with five DBs back at or behind the line to gain. As we’ve gotten familiar with this season, one of the main reasons why defenses play MUG looks is because it can help disguise underneath zone coverage since any of their six defenders on the LOS could hypothetically drop into coverage. What the nub formation does for us is is that it confirms that Oregon is in some form of zone coverage and forces them to keep a DB on Westover’s side of the formation even though he’s staying in to block. This leaves just three DBs dedicated to our three WRs on the trips side.

As you can see a little easier on the replay angle, we’re running a three route shot concept to the trips side. Rome Odunze is running a deep Dig route, Jalen McMillian is running a deep Corner, and Polk has a slow-play release on an check-down Out route. The combination of Rome’s Dig and McMillan’s Corner is develops very similarly to the Yankee concept that pairs a Dig/Crosser from one side of the formation with a Post route from the opposite side of the formation. On Yankee, the Dig/Crosser is designed to occupy the deep coverage, setting up the Post run over the top in a 1v1 with inside leverage on a CB. By running this route combination from the same side, and with a Corner route attacking the safety instead of a Post route attacking a CB, Grubb is able to set up a better match up for McMillan while also guaranteeing preferred outside leverage on the Corner and the same high-low stress on the outside CB in 1⁄ 3 field deep coverage. Oregon’s outside CB (#8) bit on Odunze’s route, and McMillan was able to run his route into the space behind the CB for the long gain. It’s a unique riff on the Yankee concept that works to perfection and capitalizes on McMillan’s outstanding deep speed for a predominantly slot-based receiver. One other player to highlight on this play is Dillon Johnson in pass protection. Johnson’s played a huge part in our pass protection all year, but this play is just another reminder that he’s as important to our offense when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands as when he does. Oregon’s running a safety blitz right up the middle, and while it wasn’t the prettiest block, Johnson sniffed out the safety blitz right at the snap, stepped up into the gap in the line, and stood his ground through contact to prevent the free hit on Penix. Penix has been inconsistent with pressure up the middle (as most QBs are), but most QBs would get happy feet if they saw a safety come screaming through the middle of the line even if they had their RB in position to make a block. However, Penix stood tall in the pocket and let the play develop downfield because he has such high confidence in Johnson’s pass protection. Without the time and confidence in Johnson, this huge play wouldn’t have been possible.

Sugar Bowl - Texas Longhorns - 37-31

1st Quarter - 12:05 - 1st & 10

Kicking things off this week we have the play that didn’t just set the tone, but it was also the play that reassured me that for the 14th time this season we could compete with anyone in the country. At this point in the season, everyone knew that we were going to be aggressive with our vertical passing game, but no one was certain how we would fare with that approach. When Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski was at UW, he developed defensive units that shut down high flying passing attacks and were rarely beat over the top. Those Coach K-led UW defenses often sat back and played coverage against pass-heavy teams, but this UW offense at times struggled when pressured, so it was anybody’s guess as to which strategy Texas would lean on in the Sugar Bowl. The early answer was evident by the fourth offensive play from scrimmage. Here on 1st & 10 from the 21 yard line, our offense lines up in a 2x2 shotgun formation with 11 personnel. Culp (#83) is lined up as an attached TE on the wing to the field (near) side of the formation and Johnson (#7) is to the field as well. Texas initially sets up in a 2-high safety look (before the start of the clip) with the the CBs up on the line, but the safeties rotate at the last minute into a 1-high safety shell with the boundary safety creeping up over the slot receiver. In theory, Texas could be playing man or zone coverage here, but as with many of our pass plays, we have a built-in vertical option for Penix to take advantage of if he gets the right look from the defense. On this play, we have a zone coverage beating horizontal spacing concept to the boundary side and Polk on a Post-Corner shot route to the field. This play design is focusing more on the aggressive shot play from Polk given the 7-man protection with Culp & Johnson staying in to block, which is certainly needed given the pressure that Coach K dialed up. Similar to what we saw when he was at UW, Coach K likes to generate pressure from different angles to sow confusion in the protection. Instead of just relying on the front 7, he’ll involve DBs in the pressure design. Post-snap, we see that Texas brings a Fire Zone blitz. To translate that jargon, Fire Zone blitzes slant the DL in one direction while blitzing a defender on the backside of the slanting DL and dropping either the DE or OLB towards the slant into coverage. In this case, Texas’ front four are slanting towards the boundary (top of screen) while bringing their slot DB (#23), their MLB (#41), and dropping their stand up EDGE (#91) into underneath coverage. It’s a well-disguised pressure given that, prior to the snap, the most dangerous edge pressure would likely be coming from #91, so we slide our protection towards the boundary. This leaves Culp and DJ on the backside as extra blockers in case pressure does come from that side. By slanting the field DE (#88) across Rosengarten’s face (#73) and blitzing #23 outside the edge, Texas also sets up an advantageous match up for #41 against DJ. However, like he has proven all season, Johnson is one of the best pass blocking RBs in the country and stonewalls the blitzing LB.

DJ and the rest of the protection unit bought Polk enough time to work his phenomenal route running and Penix enough time to drop this pass right down the chimney. While the play concept isn’t particularly sophisticated from an X’s & O’s perspective, it does do a great job of capitalizing on Polks route running and technical acumen at the WR position. With Texas in a 1-high safety look, Penix and Polk know that the Post-Corner double move will be there to take advantage of on the outside. Polk takes a great inside release to the inside, up the hash, that builds a cushion for his later break out to the sideline. By immediately showing the Post, the Texas DB is lulled into sitting back in trailing position thinking that he has inside help from the deep safety, and Polk is then able to break on the Corner route having already stacked on top of the CB. With the CB in trailing position on an outbreaking route, all Penix needs to do is to lead Polk with the pass to the outside with very little risk of a Texas DB making a play on the ball. Low risk, high reward. It’s a phenomenally executed play that got the game off on the right footing.

2nd Quarter - 6:12 - 3rd & 12 | 3rd Quarter - 5:57 - 3rd & 5 | 4th Quarter - 10:12 - 1st & 10

To wrap things up this week, we wanted to give the defense its due. While it wasn’t a perfect performance, the defense stepped up on key plays, and in many of those situations, it was the pass rush unit that led the charge. We won’t go into as much depth on each of these three plays as we have in past Film Study articles, but we did want to use these plays to highlight a few of the creative ways that we’re scheming up opportunities for our guys to affect the offense and exploit weaknesses in the protection schemes.

First up, on this 3rd down play from the 2nd quarter, we have a pressure design that is from one of our staple pressure packages. We have our pass rush sub-package personnel (Tunuufi, Trice, ZTF, and Lane) and set up the pressure from a MUG look that brings both LBs up into the A-Gaps. This group obviously has the pass rushing athleticism that you want in a passing situation, but instead of just rushing them head on to win with talent or numbers, we further leverage their athleticism by bringing them on looping stunts. Here, we are looping both Trice and Lane on opposite sides of the line. The idea is that both of them are in a position to win a free rush on the QB if the other three rushers on this play can soak up their blockers. Lane gets in free, but so does Bruener once he gets abandoned by the center who is more concerned about blocking the looping Trice. This is a good reminder that generating pressure can come from scheme and not just talent.

Now that being said, talent definitely helps, and the mismatches that can get created by moving around your best rushers on weaker blockers is important as well. On this play from the 3rd quarter, Texas actually has enough blockers in their protection to account for our 6-man rush, and we aren’t using any stunts to get free rushers. What got us this pressure on the play was just Trice and ZTF winning a 2v2 against the center and left guard from interior alignments. Instead of matching our EDGEs up against lighter-footed OTs, we matched them up against UT’s interior linemen who seemed to struggle all game with effectively handing off quick rushers between each other. ZTF slanted his rush from over the LG to the center, and the center wasn’t quick enough to peel off of ZTF’s rush to pick up Trice, whose blend of speed and power so-overwhelmed the center that he was able to effectively get a free rush on the QB.

Finally, we have this play from the 4th quarter where Trice got to show off his individual talent against what should’ve been a pretty solid protection scheme designed to shut down a dangerous edge rusher. UT’s running a play action protection that pulls the RG over to the edge to pick up Trice. Generally speaking, an iOL against an EDGE isn’t a great match up, but on these types of play action protections, the OL simply has to meet the EDGE deeper into his rush and lock him up with power (rather than having to mirror the EDGE in a pass set before engaging). However, with Lane flushing the QB up into a clean pocket, and the DTs maintaining their rush lane integrity, Trice was able to leverage his lateral agility to cut back inside on what is more of an effort play than anything else. It’s a great example of how discipline from the other members of the defensive front can set up our transcendent EDGE talents to make a play without schematic advantages. We’ll need to use all of these tricks as we face one of the best OLs that we’ve seen this year next Monday in Houston.

Awgs’ Bonus Play of the Week

In a year of spectacular plays by the Huskies, Elijah Jackson may have claimed the top spot with this absolute beauty of a PBU to send the Dawgs to the Natty.

