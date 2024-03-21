WBB Ends Season with 64-56 Loss to Georgetown in WBIT

UW Women extended their season on Thursday night with their first game of the inaugural WBIT, losing to the Georgetown Hoyas. The WBIT is billed as the “new WNIT” or the “men’s NIT” and it is now paid for by the NCAA. The WNIT was not paid for by the NCAA so teams, if they chose to play, paid their own way. The Huskies were seeded #2 and picked up Georgetown as their first opponent. Georgetown and UW women have never played each other in program history.

UW got the home court advantage and Georgetown came to Hec Ed looking similar to UW - strong defensively, and shared scoring on offense, with a 22-11 record. Georgetown lost the championship Big East Tournament game to UConn 78-42. UW’s NET ranking was a much higher 42 to Georgetown’s 86.

All that said, the first half was a closely fought match up. UW and Georgetown chipped back and forth at each other, snagging rebounds, and picking off passes to convert into layins on the other end. Dalayah Daniels came out swinging, going strong to the basket and getting fouled, a scenario that always helps the Huskies with their momentum. She made her first four free throws before missing, and then had a hard time making free throws again.

True freshman Olivia Anderson got extended minutes relieving Daniels in the first quarter and made a strong impression, gaining a bucket and a block in back-to-backplays. UW was up 14-13 with 15 seconds left in the 1st quarter when Georgetown applied a full court press, trapped Ladine, and Ladine threw a turnover to the other team. Georgetown snagged the quick layin off the turnover, and managed to get the ball back for another two as the quarter ended, going into the second quarter up 18-14.

The second quarter was more of the same - both teams fighting back and forth and back and forth, never shaking each other off. From the quarter break, the Huskies drew up a play with a give and go at the high post and a dish to Daniels that got her to the line again. The Huskies got good looks at the basket but weren’t able to convert and their field goal percentage dipped to 33% going into the half. On one possession, UW missed and got their own rebound three different times. On the 4th possession, UW ran out the shot clock without getting any points and giving an unforced turnover to Georgetown. Georgetown went on a run and ended the half up 6 points.

At the beginning of the second half, Georgetown came out swinging with a stifling full court press that built their lead to 10 points. At one point, UW was forced to take a timeout when they couldn’t get the ball across half court at 9 seconds. At the 4 minute media timeout, UW were down 15 and UW had only scored 5 points. UW didn’t show urgency as they missed shot after shot and gave up turnover after turnover.

With a couple minutes left in the quarter, Savyia Sellers got an extremely needed three point play off a double back screen going away from the inbounder. Sellers followed up with a layin, pulling the Huskies within 10. Hannah Stines drained a three off a Sellers long pass up court but Chloe Briggs accidentally fouled Georgetown’s best player, Ransom, and Ransom made the free throws. Sellers just missed a three pointer that could have cut the lead to 8, so UW stayed behind by 10 going into the 4th quarter. They did show signs of life that they did not have at the beginning of the quarter.

Daniels got a reverse layin to start the 4th quarter to bring them within 8 points. The Huskies put in a trap immediately after, this time forcing Georgetown to use a timeout. UW got the ball with 7:50 left in the game and Daniels bodied down and got 2 points for the UW. Refs called a foul on Bennett on Georgetown and took time to review to see if it was a flagrant foul. While they did that, Tina Langley drew up a play for UW’s possession. UW drew up a play to Schwartz who ran the swing and got a layin, bringing them within 2 points. Stines hit a big time 3 to bring UW the lead in the game, 51-50. In the midst of the play, Ladine tripped and a Georgetown player went out with what might have been a concussion, so the refs reviewed again, but didn’t call anything.

Georgetown ended UW’s 12-0 run with a bucket by Ransom. Front there, Georgetown went on a run, building their lead back to 7. Daniels nails two clutch free throws to bring UW within 3 points.

Schwartz drew an offensive foul on Bennett, which was Bennett’s 5th. UW got the ball, ran a play, and missed the layin, giving way for Georgetown to get the ball to Ransom, who UW then fouled and Ransom made the first free throw and missed the second. UW immediately called a timeout. From there, UW couldn’t pull the win together, with Schwartz missing a huge corner three with a few seconds left. Langley pulled Schwartz out with a couple of seconds left and the whole crowd, including the opposing team, cheered for the senior’s last game. UW lost 64-56, but not without tremendous effort.

Sellers led the Huskies with 15 points in the loss.