Thursday Dots: Oh boy, here we go again

Good thing nothing big or surprising happened in the last, like, 26 hours. That would be absurd I say. Absurd!

To the dots!

Dannen is also leaving right after he fired their basketball coach but hasn’t yet hired the replacement.



This is an all-timer. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 20, 2024

When will these athletic directors stop chasing attention and money and focus on the college experience? https://t.co/8OX0WpMRjC — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) March 20, 2024

This is objectively hilarious and why I’m less invested in college sports than evah babyyyy:

These two events being 5 months apart is comedy you can’t even write https://t.co/2cuS1untSu pic.twitter.com/hAI5KQ5Jjg — Justin Jolly (@JJolly6) March 20, 2024

Dannen gets a 60% raise and his buyout if he leaves in the next 12 months is almost as high as Jedd Fisch's. https://t.co/r0jg1m5kWB — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 20, 2024

And Percy Allen looks at potential replacement candidates.

Christian and Danny’s weekly podcast out:

Let IT do it:

Damn smh!!! Man let me be the AD and or Basketball coach https://t.co/YiCdjL4KJq — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 20, 2024

Speaking of:

In ~sunnier~ UW news, I’m at the Phoenix Suns practice facility, where Isaiah Thomas is working after signing a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/RlmSxCDWAf — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 20, 2024

This is what Troy Dannen said during Jedd Fisch's introductory press conference, on the subject of Fisch someday leaving. Takes on a different meaning now. pic.twitter.com/ohVYW6b3Jm — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 20, 2024

Mike with some thoughts on potential replacements:

Some names that would make sense for UW AD (in no order):



Nevada AD Stephanie Rempe

WSU AD Pat Chun

Oregon State AD Scott Barnes

Virginia deputy AD Ed Scott

Tennessee senior deputy AD Allen Greene

UW interim AD Eric O'Connell

UW deputy AD Shannon Kelly

UW deputy AD Andy Fee — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 20, 2024

