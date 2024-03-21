 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Oh boy, here we go again

Haha. El oh el, even.

By Gabey Lucas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Washington State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good thing nothing big or surprising happened in the last, like, 26 hours. That would be absurd I say. Absurd!

To the dots!

This is objectively hilarious and why I’m less invested in college sports than evah babyyyy:

Christian and Danny’s weekly podcast out:

Let IT do it:

Speaking of:

Mike with some thoughts on potential replacements:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, blah blah blah, bow down to Washington.

