Washington received stunning news this morning as Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that UW Athletic Director Troy Dannen is leaving Washington after less than 6 months to take the open position at Nebraska on a 6-year deal. This is the second time in the past year that Washington has had an AD leave for another job after Jen Cohen took a position at USC.

EDIT 8:11a- Andy Yamashita has received confirmation from UW Athletics that Dannen has announced his departure.

Dannen, who was officially announced Oct. 7, leaves after just six months on Montlake. He oversaw UW football's CFP run, the hiring of Jedd Fisch and fired Mike Hopkins — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸辛 (@ANYamashita) March 20, 2024

Dannen came to Washington from Tulane where he hired Willie Fritz who turned around their football program. Before that he was at Northern Iowa. During Dannen’s first public interview after taking the Washington job, he said “I’m not moving again. This is going to be my 3rd job. This is going to be my last job.” Nebraska’s AD position became vacant last week when Nebraska alumnus Trev Alberts took the job at Texas A&M (which became vacant when Ohio State hired Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork).

Despite being at Washington for less than 6 months, Dannen was allowed to make a number of incredibly consequential decisions. He first was unable to get Kalen DeBoer to sign an extension which preceded his departure for Alabama. Then he made the replacement football hire bringing Jedd Fisch up from Arizona. Dannen then fired men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins (a move that to be fair, any AD would have made). And Dannen was yesterday at a donor event in Palm Springs where he strongly alluded to a hire being all but done there.

Now Washington either will have to hope that their candidates wait until they find a replacement AD or will have to try to hire a coach before hiring the AD which is not the ideal order of operations. The timing of the departure completely handcuffs the potential of the Huskies finding someone to rebuild their basketball program.

The confluence of events over the last year raise massive questions about Washington’s overall athletics department. To have 2 separate ADs plus the football HC all choose to move to other jobs (the ADs both within the same conference) speaks to much larger structural issues. It seems clear that either financial, cultural, or institutional issues have caused everyone who gets close to the core of UW sports to decide they weren’t likely to have long-term success.

Washington now heads into the Big Ten receiving a half share to their conference mates. They will have a new AD, football HC, and men’s basketball HC. The AD will not have hired the football HC and potentially not the MBB HC. But other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln? (Too soon for a Lincoln mention? Probably).