Wednesday Dots: Dannen Dash

The Huskies see another AD leave, and more for your Wednesday.

By MarkSchafer83
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Championship-Oregon at Washington Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Wednesday, and we have some breaking news, Troy Dannen has left his job as UW’s AD and has taken the same job at Nebraska, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

  • Our own Max Vrooman has his take on the news here.
  • Andy Yamashita has the news for the Seattle Times here.

Basketball Dots

  • It’s currently First Four time, and with that came the news yesterday that UW declined an NIT bid, along with basically the entire PAC 12 conference. Percy Allen has more here.
  • Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reached out to each of the 68 tournament coaches and asked them to name their favorite musical artist. Current Utah State coach and favorite for the UW job Danny Sprinkle picked Prince.
  • Our official reaction:
  • The Ringer’s Nick Freidell has a look at the decline and resurgence of Markelle Fultz, who has carved out a nice career on the Orlando Magic. Read more here.
  • Wonder if anything happened to that Coach Krzyzewski guy?

Football Dots

  • For ESPN Plus subs, Mel Kiper is back with his 3rd mock draft. He has Odunze going 6th to the Giants, Fautanu going to the Seahawks and Grubb at 16 and Roger Rosengarten going 31st to the 49ers.

Baseball Dots

  • Husky shortstop Jeter Ibarra was named PAC 12 Player of the Week:

Softball Dots

  • Softball rankings are out, and there’s controversy brewing:

That’s all for today, so thank you for making dots a part of your morning and as always, Go Dawgs!

