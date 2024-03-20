Wednesday Dots: Dannen Dash

It’s Wednesday, and we have some breaking news, Troy Dannen has left his job as UW’s AD and has taken the same job at Nebraska, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Our own Max Vrooman has his take on the news here.

Andy Yamashita has the news for the Seattle Times here.

Basketball Dots

It’s currently First Four time, and with that came the news yesterday that UW declined an NIT bid, along with basically the entire PAC 12 conference. Percy Allen has more here.

Confirmation that the entire Pac-12 declined an NIT bid. UW had first shot at it. https://t.co/Nq9Od7oJUU — Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 20, 2024

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reached out to each of the 68 tournament coaches and asked them to name their favorite musical artist. Current Utah State coach and favorite for the UW job Danny Sprinkle picked Prince.

The Ringer’s Nick Freidell has a look at the decline and resurgence of Markelle Fultz, who has carved out a nice career on the Orlando Magic. Read more here.

Wonder if anything happened to that Coach Krzyzewski guy?

40 years ago today, UW hoops team pulled off maybe biggest win of Marv Harshman era, beating Duke to advance to Sweet 16. It was also first NCAA tourney game for that Coach K guy, who was then just 37 years old. Seattle Times preview story kindly spelled out name phonetically: pic.twitter.com/scojGwPsg4 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 19, 2024

Football Dots

For ESPN Plus subs, Mel Kiper is back with his 3rd mock draft. He has Odunze going 6th to the Giants, Fautanu going to the Seahawks and Grubb at 16 and Roger Rosengarten going 31st to the 49ers.

Huskies offer Indiana transfer DL Philip Blidi. Started 11 games for Hoosiers this year with 28 tkls and 15 QB pressutes after beginning career at Texas Tech. https://t.co/OTIJRLNhB0 — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 20, 2024

Baseball Dots

Husky shortstop Jeter Ibarra was named PAC 12 Player of the Week:

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Friday and Saturday's games in Corvallis have been altered. This weekend's schedule is as follows:



Friday - 7:05 p.m. PT

Saturday - 2:05 p.m. PT

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/VWKpC8F9QF — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 19, 2024

Softball Dots

Softball rankings are out, and there’s controversy brewing:

Washington behind an Arizona team they just outscored 24-7 over a 3-game series in Tucson. Makes sense! https://t.co/utXUinlfxO — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 19, 2024

That’s all for today, so thank you for making dots a part of your morning and as always, Go Dawgs!