UW Closes Out Regular Season in Dominant 62-47 Win at #18 Utah

There have been plenty of disappointing finishes for the Huskies this season. Washington opened up a double digit lead early in the 3rd quarter and never allowed #18 Utah to seriously threaten again on the way to a 62-47 win to close out the regular season. Lauren Schwartz had 18 points to lead all scorers as the Huskies enter the Pac-12 tournament with a 16-13 (6-12) record.

The Huskies never trailed and got out to a hot start from the floor. Sayvia Sellers and Lauren Schwartz combined for 4 baskets including a trio of 3-pointers to get out to an early 11-6 lead with 6:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Both teams went ice cold at that point as neither team scored a point in the ensuing 3 minutes before Schwartz ended the drought with a layup. Hannah Stines leaked out off a miss and a nice pass from Ari Long led her right to the rim for a layup to put Washington up 15-8. Utah finally started to figure things out on offense though and they made their first two 3’s in the final 45 seconds of the quarter to narrow UW’s lead to just 17-16.

Washington’s defense gave them a chance to open up a massive lead in the second quarter but they couldn’t quite manage. Utah scored just 5 points in the quarter including a span of going scoreless for 5 minutes before a layup in the final 30 seconds of the half. The Huskies though went just 2/7 from the field with 2 turnovers in that time frame and so went into halftime with just a 27-21 lead.

The Husky offense picked back up after the break as they started out the half making 6/11 shots while Utah continued to struggle to score. That resulted in a 14-3 Husky run to open up a 17-point advantage with 4:30 left in the 3rd quarter.

Utah didn’t call it quits. Teagan Brown extended her arm trying to avoid a lunging steal attempt in the backcourt and it made slight contact with a Utah player. No foul was called in the moment despite an attempt from Inis Viera to act like her face had shattered. The refs reviewed at the next stoppage though and retroactively awarded them 2 shots and the ball. They went 3/4 on free throws then hit a 3-pointer with the extra possession for a 6-0 run in 20 seconds. Another Utah layup a minute later cut it back to single digits at 41-32 with 2:52 left in the 3rd quarter.

Hannah Stines came up clutch though and responded to a roaring crowd by calmly knocking down a 3-pointer to end the 8-0 run. That helped Washington enter the 4th quarter still up by 12 points at 46-34.

Washington never allowed doubts to creep into anyone’s mind. Lauren Schwartz hit her 3rd triple of the game and Hannah Stines knocked down a midrange jumper to extend the Husky advantage back out to 17 points. Utah had the door held barely ajar for them when UW got careless in the final 3 minutes. Washington turned it over on 3 consecutive possessions as the refs allowed Utah to aggressively lunge at every dribble and either take it away or get a held ball call.

It didn’t end up mattering though as Utah just couldn’t get their shots to fall and never got it closer than 12 points the rest of the way. The Utes’ star player, Alyssa Pili, finished on senior day with just 5 points on 1/9 shooting. Utah entered the game as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation making nearly 38% as a team but shot just 5/27 (18.5%) against Washington’s swarming defense.

Four Husky players ended up in double figures led by the 18 from Lauren Schwartz who was near automatic all game. Dalayah Daniels missed some shots she wants back but played fantastic defense on Pili and finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Sayvia Sellers had 13 points and made all three of her 3-point attempts to balance out her 4 turnovers and Hannah Stines had 11 points and 3 assists.

Washington will play as the #10 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament next week after Washington State upset Colorado in their finale to stay one game up. They will play Arizona against whom the Huskies already played two games that came down to the last moment. Washington won the home game on a layup in the closing seconds and fell in 3OT in Tucson after a game-winning Husky basket was waved off for being about 0.1 seconds too late at the end of regulation.

Utah entered the game at #7 in the NET rankings and so a road win over them should be a huge boost for Washington’s resume. It would likely take at least 2 wins in the Pac-12 tournament for the Huskies to truly get at large NCAA tournament consideration but this win helps secure their NIT chances.