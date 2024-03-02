Huskies Fall On Senior Day To Trojans 82-75

March is here and just like that, we’ve approached the final Pac-12 Home Game of the season and Senior Day. The Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans will lace them up next year in the BIG 10 but match up for the final time as Pac-12 opponents.

After a late rally down by as much as 15, the Huskies fall short to the USC Trojans by a score of 82 to 75 in a game that the Trojans rarely trailed. The Huskies fall to 16-14 (8-11) on the season and fail to send off the Seniors in their final home game at Montlake.

Senior Day saw 7 Huskies walking, with only Braxton Meah eligible to return next season to take advantage of the extra Covid Year. Keion Brooks Jr., Sahvir Wheeler, Paul Mulcahy, Moses Wood, Anthony Holland and Nehemie Kabeya would be participating in their final home game as a Washington Husky.

The first 4 minutes got out to a shaky start for the seniors as the Huskies started 2/6 shooting and turned the ball over 4 times that led to 5 early USC points. Freshman Phenom Isaiah Collier got off to a hot start knocking down his first 5 shots, including two three-pointers to take an early 19-11 lead.

The Huskies’ Seniors would start to warm up from outside as Sahvir Wheeler, Keion Brooks, Moses Wood and Anthony Holland each hit a 3-pointer in the first 9 minutes of the game. The Huskies were able to get back into the game by knocking down some shots and not turning the ball over the next 4 minutes but the Trojans were still scoring at a high rate.

USC and the Huskies would exchange baskets over the next few minutes as the Huskies could not get closer than within 3 points during the stretch. Koren Johnson and Paul Mulcahy both dished out a couple of assists to a cutting Keion Brooks and Braxton Meah.

Washington would go on a run to take their first lead of the game, led by Keion Brooks scoring four straight and Koren Johnson Knocking down his 1st 3-pointer of the game. The Huskies would lead 27 to 25 with 6:22 left. Johnson would also find Braxton Meah for reverse dunk to extend the lead. However, the Trojans and the Huskies would exchange the lead a few more times after Moses Wood and Boogie Ellis exchanged deep 3-pointers. Both teams would combine for 11 made 3-pointers and over 60% from deep in the first 15 minutes.

USW would go on a 7-0 run after the Huskies again turned the ball over multiple times but Keion Brooks was able to break the run with a much needed 3-pointer to pull within 4. It looked like the Huskies would go into the locker room down 4 but Brooks was fouled shooting an off balance 3-pointer and calmly knocked all 3 down.

The Huskies would go into halftime trailing just 39 to 38 while shooting 48% from the field. However, the Trojans shot a scorching 59% from the field and 56% from 3 but only up 1 point. Keion Brooks led the Huskies with 15 first half points and every other Husky got on the board as well.

The Huskies Go Down Big But Make a Late Rally

The 2nd half could not have gotten off to a worse start for the the Huskies. Washington turned it over or forced deep shots multiple times, which led USC a chance to break out for transition points. The Trojans would go on a 10-1 run in the first 4 minutes to take a 49 to 39 lead at the Under 16 timeout.

Braxton Meah appeared to be running gingerly with his banged up ankle and struggle to hold onto the ball on a couple of dunk opportunities. Meah also had a hard time running up and down the court while the Trojans leaked out in transition.

The Huskies seemed to grab a little momentum back after Koren Johnson scored 4 quick points and an Anthony Holland 3-pointer cut the lead to 41 to 35. In a controversial play, the Huskies appeared to have grabbed a long rebound and were out running until a late whistle was called on Anthony Holland on the boxout. Holland disagreed and picked up a quick technical. Boogie Ellis would knock down two free throws and Kobe Johnson would draw another foul to the dismay of Huskies fans.

The Huskies would answer back after Koren Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead and Braxton Meah would make a block on the other end that led to a Sahvir Wheeler layup. The Huskies had a chance to cut the lead to 4 but Anthony Holland’s 3-pointer just rimmed out.

Instead of being down 4, the Trojans would go on a 6-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 13 at 67 to 54 with 7:40 left.

The Trojans would extend the lead to 15 until the Huskies would go on a run late to cut the lead back to 6. Koren Johnson and Anthony Holland each knocked down a 3-pointer and the Huskies were able to get free throws from Wheeler and Johnson to cut the lead to 6 with 3:58 remaining.

The Huskies would have the ball down 7 and Sahvir Wheeler was able to find a wide open Koren Johnson for 3 to pull within 4 at 72 to 68. Washington would make another stop and have a chance to pull within 1 but an Anthony Holland 3-pointer rimmed out.

The Trojans would go to Isaiah Collier for two straight buckets to keep USC in front by 6. Collier would then foul Keion Brooks shooting a 3 and Brooks knocked down all 3 to pull within 3 at 76 to 73 with 1:25 left.

Isaiah Collier would answer again with a layup but Savhir Wheeler would quickly answer on the other end to pull back within 3. However, it was Collier once more with a floater in the lane to again put the Trojans up by 5 with 28.3 seconds left. Collier would knock down his final 5 attempts and finish with a game-high and career-high 31 points, who absolutely torched the Huskies all game.

The Huskies would have one more chance to cut into the lead but Moses Wood would miss a 3-pointer and Anthony Holland would see his 3 point attempt blocked.

The Trojans hang on to defeat the Huskies by a score of 82 to 75 in a tough way to close out the season for the 7 seniors at home. The Huskies were led by Koren Johnson with 21 points and Keion Brooks with 20 points in his last collegiate home game.

The Huskies have one remaining game this season and go on the road to Pullman to take on the Washington State Cougars next Thursday at 6 pm.