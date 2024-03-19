A Shift in Perspective

To those who have been reading UW Dawg Pound for over two years, hello, it’s been a while. For those who haven’t, my name is Raymond Lucas Jr., a Seattle native who enjoys writing and hates formal introductions. Now that I’ve got that out of the way, I have a question for all of you. What lesson(s) did you draw from the two seasons of UW football under Kalen DeBoer?

For me, embracing the unknown wasn’t my initial answer, but after a month of enduring the anxiety that comes with job loss, it took asking myself that question to get me out of the funk and change my perspective.

For roughly two years, UW football mirrored my career arc: similar highs, similar lows. I was hired as a full-time staff writer at 247Sports nearly 1.5 months after DeBoer took the reins in Seattle. My contract expired roughly one month after DeBoer inked a new one in Tuscaloosa.

Things can change quickly. That isn’t a foreign concept to me. But I’ll admit that I underestimated the psychological aspect of it.

When DeBoer departed for Alabama, I thought, “Will UW ever keep a coach around long-term.” After Washington hired Jedd Fisch, I wondered, “What happens if Florida or the NFL come calling?” Back in 2021, I asked myself, “What if Kalen DeBoer isn’t ready to lead Washington out of its 4-8 hole?” What a foolish question in hindsight.

As you can imagine, self-imposed questions about my future are coated with anxiety. But they don’t have to be and now I realize that.

Would Husky nation have been less anxious during the build up to the 2022 campaign if, instead of wondering if fresh-out-of-Fresno DeBoer was up for the task, fans expressed that they “can’t wait to find out if he’ll succeed?” Would the initial reaction to Fisch’s hiring have garnered more excitement if fans thought, “I can’t wait to see if he’s the long-term solution?” My guess? Probably.

There’s power in phrasing. It sounds cliché, I know. But being eager to discover what the future holds is much more open-minded than the never-ending what-ifs conjured up in fandom, work and life.

Constantly asking “what if” could leave you afraid to encounter the result. So, after wondering if I should leave sports media behind and walk a different path because adversity hit, here I am, back at UW Dawg Pound, ready to get things rolling with a new perspective guiding me.

I can’t wait to see how it goes.