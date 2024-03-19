 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Top 10 Diamond Dawgs

Softball remains in the top-10. And, join the UWDP March Madness pick ‘em league!

By Jeff Gorman
  • Softball cracks the top-10:

  • Because why not:

  • This would be an amazing scenario if you’re a Husky/Seahawks fan:

  • The Huskies are getting the final visit from the four star TE from Oregon:

  • UW Gymnast Emily Innes has taken advantage of her NIL opportunities:

  • Speaking of gymnastics:

  • Not strictly UW related, but in the wider world of conference realignment and NCAA shenanigans, Clemson is suing the ACC:

