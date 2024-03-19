Tuesday Dots: Top 10 Diamond Dawgs

Dots
- It’s bracket time! Join the UW Dawg Pound NCAA Tournament pick ‘em league here.
- Softball cracks the top-10:
5️⃣ #Pac12SB teams land in the latest USA Today / NFCA Coaches Poll pic.twitter.com/kk017uDmv0— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 19, 2024
- Because why not:
Michael Penix Jr. highlights 9️⃣@themikepenix pic.twitter.com/7RDjqsb6JS— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 18, 2024
- This would be an amazing scenario if you’re a Husky/Seahawks fan:
Daniel Jeremiah has Penix going 13th overall to the Raiders and Fautanu to the Hawks. Yes, please. https://t.co/oL0aL4fHp6— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 19, 2024
- The Huskies are getting the final visit from the four star TE from Oregon:
West Linn (Ore.) tight end Baron Naone, the No. 1 prospect in Oregon in 2025, has locked in four official visits https://t.co/cXGFHYyOq1 pic.twitter.com/fEzNjah3Vs— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) March 18, 2024
- Sophomore WR Rashid Williams was not utilized much last year with Washington’s trio of future pros taking all the reps. But the 2024 season could be his time.
- UW Gymnast Emily Innes has taken advantage of her NIL opportunities:
"I feel like NIL has been a good opportunity to bring attention to women's sports, especially the sport of gymnastics." -@UWGymnastics sophomore, Emily Innes— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 18, 2024
Emily | Washington Marketplace: https://t.co/1atyLPFTRc#GoHuskies x #NILatUW pic.twitter.com/oYhamW8nyv
- Speaking of gymnastics:
All EIGHT #Pac12Gym teams crack this week's Road To Nationals Top 25— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 19, 2024
Watch them all compete at the Pac-12 Championships this Saturday, March 23 at the Maverik Center: https://t.co/CrTVA4A7W5 pic.twitter.com/g1ZCPZRMeE
- Penn State’s SB Nation site, Black Shoe Diaries says Husky Stadium is a new B1G stadium they’d most like to visit. The Huskies visit Penn State on November 9th, in 235 days.
- Not strictly UW related, but in the wider world of conference realignment and NCAA shenanigans, Clemson is suing the ACC:
NEWS: Clemson is suing the ACC over the ACC Grant of Rights and enforceability of its withdrawal fees.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 19, 2024
Related, Florida State and ACC having a hearing this week. pic.twitter.com/PWwrXnkycc
- On3 has more details on the situation here.
Loading comments...