A Sprinkle of Hope?

It’s never fun to fire a head coach. It costs the school millions of dollars, assistant coaches also get fired, players move schools. There are any number of real world downstream consequences for dozens if not hundreds of people.

As fans though, the one positive is that the coaching search itself is fun right up until a hire is actually made. Why do fans love to follow recruiting (not all of them but there’s plenty of you out there that do)? Because it provides hope. Unless you have a season like Washington Football just had, you always want to focus on the potential that tomorrow will be even better.

That usually means a wide degree of speculation and comparing the resumes of various candidates. For those of us inclined to enjoy debate it provides hours and hours of something vaguely approximating fun.

This coaching search hasn’t had much of that though because the national media isn’t obliging. From the moment that Mike Hopkins was fired, and even before then, the name Danny Sprinkle of Utah State has been bounced around every corner of social media by national reporters. You’ve seen the occasional mention of Washington State’s Kyle Smith but 90% of the attention from so called insiders has been focused on Utah State’s head coach.

It seems extremely likely then that we won’t hear anything finalized on the coaching hire front one way or another until Sprinkle’s Aggies are bounced from the NCAA tournament. Utah State suffered from the NCAA selection committee’s low opinion of the Mountain West by receiving a #8 seed despite a 27-6 record and a regular season title of a conference that got 6 teams into the dance. They will take on TCU in the first round and if they win will get rewarded with a likely game against reigning National Player of the Year (and expected winner again this year) Zach Edey who is 8 inches taller than USU’s center. Unless one of the following two things happen then Sprinkle’s season will be over by next Monday: Either USU pulls a massive upset over a #1 seed or Purdue loses as a #1 seed to a #16 seed for the second consecutive year.

For those that aren’t overly familiar with Danny Sprinkle’s resume, here’s a quick summary. His dad played football for Washington in the 60’s but he went to college at Montana State to play basketball. Sprinkle was an all-league player but didn’t have professional ambitions and so got into coaching where he took a job as an assistant at Cal State Northridge. In total he spent 19 years as an assistant between Northridge, Cal State Fullerton, and Montana State before getting the head coach job at his alma mater.

The Bobcats hadn’t finished over .500 or been better than 240th at KenPom in the previous 5 seasons under Brian Fish (not Coach Fisch). Sprinkle got them to 222nd in his first season at 16-15 then 207th in the Covid-shortened year. In his 3rd season though he acquired former Washington guard RaeQuan Battle and they won 25+ games and a Big Sky conference title in consecutive seasons.

That helped Sprinkle earn the Utah State job which has been a very good mid-major gig. The Aggies had made 4 NCAA tournaments over the previous 5 seasons between coaches Craig Smith and Ryan Odom while never finishing worse than 60th at KenPom. Except, between graduation and the transfer portal Sprinkle was left with literally 0 returning points scored from that roster. Nonetheless, he got to work in the portal and put together a team that begins the NCAA tournament as a #8 seed and 48th at KenPom.

So how impressive is that? And does it merit a job like Washington when you take out the feelgood story of Sprinkle’s dad having played here?

I decided to try to answer that question. To do so, I recorded the relevant parts of the resumes of every coach hired by a Power 6 school since 2011 (the historical football power conferences plus the Big East). If a coach was hired multiple times in that timespan then I included them multiple times with their updated resume at their second job. That gives us 141 data points against which to compare Sprinkle.

To start with, I filtered the data set by the following criteria:

4 to 6 years of D1 head coaching experience

Made consecutive NCAA tournaments before taking P6 job

Had made the NCAA tournament in >=50% of coaching seasons

Came directly from a non-P5 football school

There are 6 coaches that meet those criteria. Let’s run quickly through each of them to get a sense for where there might be similarities to Sprinkle and also to gauge how they performed.

Shaka Smart (VCU to Texas)- Smart had made the NCAA tournament for 5-straight seasons before getting the call to Texas, including a Final 4 appearance. He never coached a team at VCU that finished outside the top-100 at KenPom and had two inside the top-25. Smart ended up having a worse tenure at Texas than he did at VCU with 3 NCAA tournaments and 0 tourney wins. He ultimately left for Marquette before he could be fired and has earned a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament in consecutive years there.

Will Wade (VCU to LSU)- Wade took over for Smart at VCU and coached them for just 2 seasons where he made the NCAA tournament both times. Before that he had spent another pair of seasons at Chattanooga where he posted winning seasons but never made the big dance. He had infamously mixed results at LSU where he was eventually fired for his involvement in the FBI cheating scandal for paying players which is now of course essentially legal. The Tigers finished in the top-25 of KenPom 3x in his last 4 years and he now has McNeese State as an NCAA tournament team in his first season there.

Nate Oats (Buffalo to Alabama)- Oats only spent 4 years at Buffalo taking over from Bobby Hurley. He won the MAC conference tournament though in 3 of his 4 years including his last two. Buffalo upset Arizona in the NCAA tournament as a #13 seed and then came back the following year as a top-25 KenPom team with a 32-4 record. Oats has finished in the top-30 of KenPom each of the last 4 seasons and was the #1 overall seed last year despite a number of off-court issues including a player getting charged with murder.

Eric Musselman (Nevada to Arkansas)- Musselman has an NBA coaching background that makes him unique on this list and was viewed as a potential candidate when Mike Hopkins was ultimately hired. Instead, Musselman coached 4 seasons at Nevada where he made a Sweet 16 and made the tournament 3x including a pair of top-30 KenPom finishes. Muss has earned a reputation as the ultimate wheeler and dealer in the transfer portal and that helped him to consecutive Elite Eights at Arkansas before imploding this year with a 16-17 finish despite top-ten expectations.

Archie Miller (Dayton to Indiana)- Miller had the Flyers flying with 4 straight NCAA tournaments when he took the Indiana job including all 6 years of finishing better than 70th at KenPom. Although none of the squads did any better than 39th at KenPom so he had extreme consistency without quite elite results. Things didn’t work out at Indiana in what at the time was viewed as a slam dunk hire. He essentially ran back his success at Dayton just in a tougher conference as he had 4 teams that finished between 34th and 71st at KenPom but never made the NCAA tournament (but was expected to in the tourney wiped out by Covid).

Chris Holtmann (Butler to Ohio State)- Butler was in the Big East by the time Holtmann left for Columbus so he may not be a totally fair comparison. But he coached 3 years at Gardner Webb never making the tournament before essentially taking over for Brad Stevens (there was one interim year in between) and making 3 straight NCAA tournaments. Holtmann made the tournament in his first 5 seasons at Ohio State before collapsing last year and then getting fired last month. He was hired by DePaul last week.

**********

None of those situations exactly mirrors what Sprinkle has done. Only Holtmann had already coached at 2 different schools before making the jump and he never made the tournament at his first stop. It’s also true that none of them happened in the transfer portal era as all of them were hired at least 4 years ago which means we’re in an entirely different world of player acquisition.

Beyond all of that though there are some other big differences even among this group of very similar resumes. Sprinkle is the only one of those coaches to have a top-100 KenPom team in fewer than 50% of his stops. This year at Utah State is the only time he has managed the feat. That puts him closer to the resume of Nate Oats who also only had one top-50 season. That makes some sense since VCU, Nevada, Dayton, and Butler are all schools that traditionally earn multiple bids versus Buffalo or Montana State which come from conferences that rarely have top-100 teams.

Obviously, Washington would be thrilled if Sprinkle came here and replicated Nate Oats (minus the off-court drama). They’d almost certainly take it if he became Chris Holtmann who lasted as long as Mike Hopkins before getting fired but with 4 more NCAA tournament appearances. Even Archie Miller’s tenure at Indiana would be an upgrade over the last 4 years of Hop.

Of course I just put forth a series of somewhat arbitrary criteria to narrow down those fields. I think I was being fair to try to find similar candidates but it’s not completely crazy to say Sprinkle is closer to Bryce Drew, who made 2 NCAA tournaments in 5 years at Valparaiso with one top-50 team before getting fired at Vanderbilt 3 years in due to an 0-18 conference season. Or that Mike Rice at Rutgers was hired from Robert Morris following a pair of NCAA tournament appearances in 3 years before 3 below .500 seasons in Piscataway.

On the flip side though you could say that Sprinkle is actually closer to TJ Otzelberger who made 2 NCAA tournaments in 4 years between South Dakota State and UNLV before ending up at Iowa State where he has the Cyclones as a #2 seed and just finished bludgeoning Houston to a pulp in the Big 12 tournament.

In the end, it’s reasonable to conclude that a candidate like Danny Sprinkle is extremely unlikely to be a disaster due to on-court results. Coaches with his resume are often hired at jobs considered bigger than Washington and even if they ultimately get fired there it’s because of failing to live up to big expectations rather than consistently putting forth outright bad teams.

It’s also nowhere close to a slam dunk that he can be the guy to return Washington to the glory days of Lorenzo Romar’s tenure. So enjoy the next week of debate, Husky fans. There’s plenty to talk about.