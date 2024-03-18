 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Softball and WBB Earn the Spotlight

Meanwhile, football recruiting continues apace

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 23 Women’s - Oregon at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • UW Softball was well on its way to a huge statement weekend in Tucson with a 24-5 advantage over two lopsided wins to open the series against a ranked Arizona team. The bats went quiet on Sunday and the Huskies lost the finale 2-0. It was still an impressive road series for the Dawgs, but obviously not the resounding dominance it would have been if game three followed the trend of the first two.

  • UW Women’s Basketball had an up-and-down campaign, with notable highs in non-conference season and at the tail-end of Pac-12 play. The upward trajectory is promising, and the Dawgs were rewarded with a bid to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament as a #2 seed. For a team trying to establish its footing at a higher and more competitive level, the extra competition and a chance to build confidence can only be a positive.

  • Jedd Fisch has repeatedly stated that his goal is for UW’s 2025 football recruiting class to be the best one in UW program history. Andy Yamashita looks at five prospects who could be crucial to whether Fisch can deliver on that goal. Ironically, two of them are previous commitments to the Kalen Deboer staff who decommitted after the coaching change. Nonetheless, each of the players Yamashita lists is a plausible future Dawg and getting all five would be a tremendous foundation for the class.

  • Speaking of football recruiting, one of the key early commitments to the Fisch staff has been QB Dash Beierly. The California QB spent the weekend at an Elite 11 camp and stood out from other elite recruits. Beierly tested off the charts for athleticism and won the SPARQ testing. Combined with Demond Williams, the UW QB room could be looking considerably more explosive in the coming years.

  • Looking back on the year that was, Christian Caple cataloged the 10 most memorable moments of the 2023 UW Football season. While I think you could argue for the top three in any order, Caple definitely picked the right group at the top of the list, and I’m sure I won’t forget any of those three until my brain has deteriorated pretty significantly (who is to say when that will happen). While the immediately aftermath of the season clearly leaves a bitter taste, it would undermine the purpose of following sports to let that spoil the phenomenal feelings that made the divorce feel so painful.

