Monday Dots: Softball and WBB Earn the Spotlight

- UW Softball was well on its way to a huge statement weekend in Tucson with a 24-5 advantage over two lopsided wins to open the series against a ranked Arizona team. The bats went quiet on Sunday and the Huskies lost the finale 2-0. It was still an impressive road series for the Dawgs, but obviously not the resounding dominance it would have been if game three followed the trend of the first two.
- UW Women’s Basketball had an up-and-down campaign, with notable highs in non-conference season and at the tail-end of Pac-12 play. The upward trajectory is promising, and the Dawgs were rewarded with a bid to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament as a #2 seed. For a team trying to establish its footing at a higher and more competitive level, the extra competition and a chance to build confidence can only be a positive.
- Jedd Fisch has repeatedly stated that his goal is for UW’s 2025 football recruiting class to be the best one in UW program history. Andy Yamashita looks at five prospects who could be crucial to whether Fisch can deliver on that goal. Ironically, two of them are previous commitments to the Kalen Deboer staff who decommitted after the coaching change. Nonetheless, each of the players Yamashita lists is a plausible future Dawg and getting all five would be a tremendous foundation for the class.
- Speaking of football recruiting, one of the key early commitments to the Fisch staff has been QB Dash Beierly. The California QB spent the weekend at an Elite 11 camp and stood out from other elite recruits. Beierly tested off the charts for athleticism and won the SPARQ testing. Combined with Demond Williams, the UW QB room could be looking considerably more explosive in the coming years.
- Looking back on the year that was, Christian Caple cataloged the 10 most memorable moments of the 2023 UW Football season. While I think you could argue for the top three in any order, Caple definitely picked the right group at the top of the list, and I’m sure I won’t forget any of those three until my brain has deteriorated pretty significantly (who is to say when that will happen). While the immediately aftermath of the season clearly leaves a bitter taste, it would undermine the purpose of following sports to let that spoil the phenomenal feelings that made the divorce feel so painful.
A late rally from @UW_Baseball wasn't enough as it fell to No. 14 Texas in the series finale | via @danny_w22 https://t.co/C0Xc76Qd26— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 18, 2024
Washington women’s basketball team nabs No. 2 seed and will host Georgetown in first round of WBIT. pic.twitter.com/DOXFdlnNEk— Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) March 18, 2024
Third set Dawgs got it DONE #GoHuskies x #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/xTgJlxSbFN— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) March 17, 2024
Award winners at Elite 11 Regional in Los Angeles.— Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) March 17, 2024
Highest SPARQ score — Washington commit Dash Beierly
Panini accuracy challenge — Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star TJ Lateef, underclass Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne Jaden O’Neal, Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Jackson Taylor pic.twitter.com/DqC3THebEJ
IT worked out in our gym for the last 2 years at 9am every morning turning down numerous overseas contracts with the hope of an nba return. Everyone that would ask during his workouts , are u gettin back in the nba? He smiled and said idk I’ll be ready tho— Will Conroy (@CHILLCONROY) March 17, 2024
