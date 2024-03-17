It became clear after an opening round defeat in the Pac-12 tournament that Washington would not be selected in the NCAA tournament. That was in fact the case on Sunday but the UW women’s basketball team still have a chance to play more games in the postseason after being picked as as #2 seed in the inaugural WBIT. They will host Georgetown in the opening round on Thursday with a start time to be announced later.

The Dawgs are postseason bound‼️



Washington has been selected as the No. 2 seed in the inaugural WBIT!#Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/ooKi2buC9j — Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 18, 2024

The WBIT takes over as the second biggest postseason tournament in women’s basketball this year. The first four out from the NCAA tournament were awarded the #1 teams which means Washington was likely in the next four out category. Games in the first three rounds will be played on the campus of the highest seeded team which means Washington could host 2-3 games.

Last season Washington took advantage of the extra reps and advanced to the WNIT Final Four with a win over Oregon. They had hoped to use that momentum to springboard into an NCAA tournament appearance this year. Unfortunately, a number of close losses in the best conference in the country meant that Washington fell short and will hope for a similar formula leading to better results next year.

The early round games before the Final Four (which will be played in Indiana) will be streamed on ESPN+.

First round opponent Georgetown was the #6 seed in the Big East conference tournament this year finishing 22-11. Only 3 teams in that conference ended up making the NCAA bracket compared to 7 for the Pac-12 including 4 that were top-3 seeds. If Washington can make it through that game, they will have a potentially interesting game in the next round against either Arkansas or Tulsa. Arkansas is the lower seed but would present an intriguing storyline as they are coached by former Husky head coach Mike Neighbors. UW last made the NCAA tournament with Neighbors as the head coach and he has made the dance twice since taking the Arkansas job with a pair of first round exits.

Washington could have had two teams participating in postseason play but the men’s team declined an invitation to the NIT, one of many schools to do so. The Huskies qualified as part of new selection criteria which guaranteed the Pac-12 a pair of bids to the top ranked teams in the NET. Due to Oregon’s surprise P12 tournament victory that meant the bids went to Utah and Washington. Obviously, the Huskies are currently without a head coach and it does not appear a strong desire to participate was there from the players.