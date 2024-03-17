Recruiting Roundup: More 4 Star Recruits Set Visits Up To Montlake

Happy Sunday Husky Fans. It feels like I have been writing about 3 and 4 star official visitors a lot lately (which is pretty cool to start doing more and more of). I have highlighted some of the bigger visitors that are set to come to Montlake, but I wanted to update you guys as there have been some additions to the list that should get us all excited.

4 star cornerback Adonyss Currie from Quartz Hill HS, CA set an official visit to UW for the weekend of June 1st. Rated as the 20th best cornerback in the country by 247sports, Currie holds offers from around the country but has focused his attention to Utah, UW, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Miami. Listed at around 6’2” and around 165 pounds, Currie has track speed and size that has colleges oozing at getting him into their program. Secondary coach John Richardson has been on Currie for a while and the Huskies will get a shot to impress Currie on his visit.

4 star wide receiver Chris Lawson from Archbishop Riordan HS, CA is another 4 star prospect that is slated to be on campus for an official visit on the weekend of May 31st. Lawson, who is rated as the 21st best wideout in the country by 247sports, has visits to Oregon, and USC on top of his Husky visit. Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Lawson has the speed and to score from anywhere on the field. The Huskies would love to add a dynamic game breaking wideout to the 2025 class, and Lawson looks like he would fit that role.

The Huskies were also able to get a visit lined up with 3 star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma from Folsom HS, CA who was committed to UW before the coaching change happened. After he de-committed Sharma has seen his recruiting stock skyrocket, and with offers coming from Oklahoma, Miami, Utah, Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. Listed at 6’4” and around 295 pounds, Sharma is the highest rated defensive tackle on the west coast and a massive priority for the new Husky staff to get him on campus and into the program. The Huskies are the only school to get an official visit lined up so far, but I would expect more to get visits lined up down the road.

As we get closer to spring practices kicking off we will also start to see prospect visit UW to check out how the program is run and what practices look like. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.