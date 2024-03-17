Washington traveled to #22 Arizona this weekend hoping to get back on track after losing the series finale against Arizona State at home. The Husky bats showed up in a big way with a pair of nights scoring double digit runs in lopsided victories. But once again they fell flat in the 3rd game, getting shutout 2-0 on Sunday. The Huskies are now 20-4 (4-2) on the season.

Friday Night

It didn’t take long for Washington’s bats to get rolling. Avery Hobson got things going in the 2-hole with a bloop single and immediately scored on a Celis double. After an infield single moved Celis to 3rd, Olivia Johnson lined it into left for a single and Brooke Nelson hit a double down the line to make it a 3-0 Husky lead after the first half inning.

There was a light rain in Tucson and Ruby Meylan had some early control issues. A pair of Arizona hitters reached base on walks but she ended up striking out the side to prevent any damage.

The rain finally stopped in the 3rd inning as Washington added on another run on a deep sac fly from Olivia Johnson to once again score Celis. In the bottom of the frame Meylan finally allowed her first base hit but didn’t allow the runner past 2nd base. That changed in the 4th inning as a leadoff walk came back to bite Meylan following a wild pitch and an RBI double that made it 4-1.

That’s when Washington’s power became the defining theme of the weekend. Jillian Celis and Lana Johnson were tied for the team lead in homers with 4 entering the day and quickly became tied at 5 as they went back-to-back to give the Huskies a 6-1 lead at the end of the 5th.

It would’ve been understandable if in the 6th inning you felt you were in a time loop. Celis went yard for the 2nd time in 2 innings but this time had a pair of runners on for a 3-run bomb. And just like in the 5th, Johnson followed with a solo shot immediately after. The difference was this time Kinsey Fielder got into the action with a solo shot as well to give the Huskies back-to-back-to-back homers an inning after going back-to-back. That’s a lot of backs.

The end result was a 13-1 Husky lead. Arizona managed a consolation run in the bottom of the 6th off of Ruby Meylan to make the final score 13-2 before the run rule kicked into action ending the game an inning early. Meylan finished with 2 runs in 6 innings with 10 strikeouts while Jilian Celis and Alana Johnson combined to go a ridiculous 7/7 with 4 HRs and 7 RBIs.

Saturday Night

This time it was Arizona who got off to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Lindsay Lopez allowed a pair of singles before a pair of groundouts moved up both runners and then allowed one to score. Blaise Bringer came through for the Wildcats with 2 outs and crushed a 2-run homer to give Arizona an early lead.

Washington immediately answered. Kinsey Fielder got on base with a 1-out single and moved up on a groundout from Olivia Johnson. The Huskies put together a 2-out rally though as Brooke Nelson singled to bring Fielder home from 2nd and Sydney Stewart homered to center field to tie the game at 3-3.

Lopez settled into a rhythm from there and didn’t allow a base runner for the rest of the game, retiring the final 16 batters that she faced.

That gave plenty of time for Washington’s offense to continue to chip away at Arizona. It looked like the Huskies had another 3-spot in the 3rd inning before some wackiness ensued. Jilian Celis appeared to have yet another 3-run homer but then there was an umpire review. They determined that Avery Hobson had left first base early (even though there wasn’t an open base in front of her) and that she was automatically out and it negated the entire play, taking the home run off the board. A bit of a crazy rule that UW didn’t get a 2-run home run out of the play since the runner being out obviously did not affect anything on the fielder’s parts.

Instead, the Huskies had to wait until the next inning before they officially hit another homer. Olivia Johnson hit one over the fence in left to give Washington a 4-3 lead in the 4th. Washington got a pair of runners in scoring position with 2 outs after a Sydney Stewart double but Rylee Holtorf flied out to end the threat.

Washington’s offense continued to thrive in the 5th with another 3 runs on a pair of doubles, a walk, and 2 singles that put the Dawgs up 7-3. They decided though that another run rule result needed to happen. Washington rallied after a pair of quick ground outs to load the bases with 2 outs on a single plus a pair of walks. Brooke Nelson then hit a grand slam to put Washington up 11-3 and end the game after just 6 innings.

Lopez finished the game having given up 3 runs on 3 hits in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts and just 77 pitches needed. This time it was Nelson and Stewart who combined to go 7/7 with 2 HRs and 9 RBIs.

Sunday Afternoon

It looked like Washington’s offense would just pick up where it left off after two explosive games. Rylee Holtorf reached base on a leadoff single to start the game. Jilian Celis hit a grounder that was too slow for the 2nd baseman to get the lead runner allowing her to reach safely. It looked like Kinsey Fiedler had a shot at an RBI double with a drive to centerfield but it was snagged to end the inning.

Sadly, the Huskies would never have a better scoring opportunity all game. Arizona’s pitching staff completely shut down Washington as the Dawgs managed just 3 total hits (all singles) and 2 walks across 7 innings.

The Washington pitching staff kept the Huskies in the game though right to the end. Sidne Peters made it through 2 and a 1⁄ 3 innings keeping Arizona scoreless. An error on Fielder allowed a baserunner before Peters was replaced by Ruby Meylan in the 3rd innings. Meylan came in and promptly gave up a pair of walks before getting out of the bases loaded jam.

In the 4th inning the Wildcats again threatened and Washington avoided giving up a run catching an Arizona player in a rundown between 3rd and home before eventually getting the out. Arizona once again stranded runners on 2nd and 3rd.

It looked like Meylan had settled down as she finally managed a 1-2-3 5th inning but Arizona finally broke throw in the 6th. Washington issued an unsuccessful challenge on a Wildcat leadoff infield single which they thought went foul before the bag. That came back to bite the Huskies as Olivia DiNardo hit a 2-run bomb to give Arizona the late 2-0 lead at the end of 6 innings. The Huskies got a walk in the top of the 7th but couldn’t muster anything else to give them a Sunday loss for the 2nd week in a row to start conference play.