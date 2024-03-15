Washington received disappointing but not unexpected news this afternoon when Pac-12 6th Person of the Year Koren Johnson told On3 Sports that he intends to enter the transfer portal. The sophomore guard averaged 11.1 points per game this season for the Huskies.

Washington’s season ended on Wednesday afternoon with an opening round loss in the Pac-12 tournament to USC. The Huskies still have a shot at an NIT berth due to the changes made to the tournament’s selection process but this announcement plus the circumstances around the team make it far from a certainty that UW would accept a bid.

It was one week ago that AD Troy Dannen announced that Coach Hopkins would not be returning next year and that he has coached his final game for Washington. It was clear that there would be significant roster change due to the coaching move but Koren Johnson showed that keeping him would be the new coach’s highest priority.

The season started on a high note for Johnson when he put up a career high (at the time) 25 points against Bellarmine with eventual starting PG Sahvir Wheeler missing his only game of the season. Johnson’s play was inconsistent for much of the season and a shoulder injury in late January threatened the rest of his season.

But Johnson only officially missed one game from the injury (he played only 3 minutes in another) and was an entirely different player upon his return. In Washington’s final 8 games of the year Johnson averaged 18.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.0 ast on 53% 3-point shooting. Those numbers would obviously have made him an all-conference player if kept up over the course of an entire season.

It is not a certainty that Johnson will play for a different team next season. If he decides to wait to commit until after Washington hires their next head coach then there’s a chance he can be talked into returning. Koren originally committed to San Diego State out of high school but decided he wanted to stay in his hometown playing for assistant coach Will Conroy. Whether Conroy is retained for a 3rd administration could play a large role in determining Johnson’s location. This also should be a sign that most if not all of the roster with eligibility remaining are likely to at least test the waters by entering the portal and assessing their value amid the coaching change.

What is clear is that Washington’s next coach should make re-recruiting Johnson his number one priority. The Huskies currently have a commitment from 5-star PG Zoom Diallo but Johnson has proven to have an immediate ceiling as an elite college guard over an extended stretch. High four-star guard Wesley Yates missed the entire season with a foot injury and is likely to follow assistant coach Quincy Pondexter (his cousin) if he is not retained. Center Franck Kepnang is the other high impact player on the roster with eligibility remaining but has now missed conference play due to a knee injury in consecutive season and can’t be counted on to be a starting center all season.

We’ll wait to see whether Koren gives his hometown school a chance to make a new hire and convince him that it’s worth staying. But if not, it was a wonderful experience over the last month watching him make a leap mid-season and begin to realize his immense potential.