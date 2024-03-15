Friday Dots: Top-25 Tucson Tilt

Softball Dots
- Washington has a tough challenge ahead with a road series against ranked Arizona. The schedule is thus:
-Friday 3/15, 5p PT, Pac-12 Washington
-Saturday 3/16, 4p PT, Pac-12 Washington/Arizona
-Sunday 3/17, 12p PT, Pac-12 Network
PREVIEW | Huskies travel to Tucson for Top 25 matchup at No. 22 Arizona— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 14, 2024
>> https://t.co/4a0Cggbqia#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/GxnwmuNOm1
Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen looks back at the good and the bad of the Mike Hopkins era at Washington.
- Christian Caple speculates what it will take (or if it ever can) for UW Men’s Basketball to get back to the glory days of the Romar era when the team was appointment viewing.
- Washington MBB will find out on Sunday night whether they will qualify for the NIT. Coach Hopkins has already said that he will not be coaching the team in the tournament if they do make it. The WBB team will find out on Monday night if they make it for the WNIT.
Reminder: New NIT rules say the top-2 non-NCAA teams in the NET rankings for P6 conferences get auto-bids as hosts. Right now the Pac-12 is Utah #51, Oregon #67, UW #68.— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 15, 2024
If Oregon gets blown out by Arizona then it's likely the Huskies will be an AQ along with Utah.
- It was a chaotic day of firings across college basketball yesterday with vacancies opening up at: Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, and Stanford. Meanwhile, DePaul closed by hiring former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann who was unemployed for exactly one month.
Football Dots
- Remember how last year during the 12-team playoff we all unanimously agreed that what we needed was another pair of schools in the bracket? And how specifically we wanted an extra B1G and SEC participant? Oh wait. We haven’t even played a 12-team tournament and now they’ve already expanded it to 14 teams. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff, starting in 2026, is expected to be formalized in the next 24 hours. A 14-team format is expected starting in 2026, as leagues are signing an MOU and having final discussions. https://t.co/BYQMosZRKG— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2024
#Bears are expected to sign C Coleman Shelton to a 1-year contract. He comes from the #Rams. An option to compete with Ryan Bates at the position.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 14, 2024
