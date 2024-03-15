 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Top-25 Tucson Tilt

Husky Softball travels to take on #22 Arizona

By Max Vrooman
Brooklyn Carter celebrates a double against Arizona State
Softball Dots

  • Washington has a tough challenge ahead with a road series against ranked Arizona. The schedule is thus:

-Friday 3/15, 5p PT, Pac-12 Washington

-Saturday 3/16, 4p PT, Pac-12 Washington/Arizona

-Sunday 3/17, 12p PT, Pac-12 Network

Basketball Dots

  • Percy Allen looks back at the good and the bad of the Mike Hopkins era at Washington.
  • Christian Caple speculates what it will take (or if it ever can) for UW Men’s Basketball to get back to the glory days of the Romar era when the team was appointment viewing.
  • Washington MBB will find out on Sunday night whether they will qualify for the NIT. Coach Hopkins has already said that he will not be coaching the team in the tournament if they do make it. The WBB team will find out on Monday night if they make it for the WNIT.
  • It was a chaotic day of firings across college basketball yesterday with vacancies opening up at: Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, and Stanford. Meanwhile, DePaul closed by hiring former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann who was unemployed for exactly one month.

Football Dots

  • Remember how last year during the 12-team playoff we all unanimously agreed that what we needed was another pair of schools in the bracket? And how specifically we wanted an extra B1G and SEC participant? Oh wait. We haven’t even played a 12-team tournament and now they’ve already expanded it to 14 teams. Dumb, dumb, dumb.

