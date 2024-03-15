It’s shaping up to be a big NFL Draft for the Washington Huskies after 13 players were invited to the NFL Combine. The majority of those players will get selected including at least 2 that seem to be a lock in the first round. That certainly adds excitement for NFL Mock Drafts and so this is your spot to check out the most recent entries from some of the major sites. We’ll try to update this whenever a new one is released.

Ben Solak, The Ringer- March 15th (1 round)

WR Rome Odunze- 6th to the New York Giants

“With Saquon Barkley out and Darren Waller mulling over retirement, the Giants desperately need star power on offense, and Odunze fits the bill. There isn’t an area on the field where Odunze doesn’t win, and he can beat corners with every tool in the toolbox—speed, size, quickness, technique, and physicality. He’s the total package who would be the first wide receiver off the board in any other draft.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 22nd to the Philadelphia Eagles

“The Eagles took a guard/tackle hybrid early in the third round last year in Tyler Steen, and Steen is now slated to be the starting right guard entering camp, as Cam Jurgens moves over to center to take the mantle from Jason Kelce. With Fautanu, another college tackle who likely transitions to a guard in the league, the Eagles can hedge their bets. Fautanu and Steen will fight for the starting job, and the losing player will be the sixth OL and back up both tackle and guard spots.”

WR Rome Odunze- 9th to the Chicago Bears

“I know, I know. The Bears just traded for Keenan Allen. But Bears fans should be downright giddy over this potential outcome, as a trio of DJ Moore, Allen and Odunze would be among the most feared in the entire NFL. And such a move would have quarterback Caleb Williams — assuming he’s the pick at No. 1 — in a very cushy spot from jump street. Odunze is a fantastic route runner and comes down with everything thrown his way. His 1,640 receiving yards led the FBS last season.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 14th to the New Orleans Saints

“The Saints have been quiet in free agency, and guard Andrus Peat is now a free agent. New Orleans restructured longtime right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s deal, and he said in December he was uncertain of his NFL future. Furthermore, the team has to make a decision about 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning, who has really struggled and might be due for a position switch to guard — or at the very least have to compete for a starting left tackle gig. Considering all of that, Fautanu’s value and versatility is too good to pass up. He was a college left tackle, and despite some talk of him projecting better inside at guard, I believe he has the goods to stay on the outside in the pros. No matter where he plays, he’s just a flatout baller and would make an immediate impact blocking for quarterback Derek Carr.”

WR Rome Odunze- 9th to the Chicago Bears

“The run on QBs in the top five allows Rome Odunze to fall to the Bears at No. 9. Odunze is my top-rated WR in the class and is a great complement to what the Bears have in D.J. Moore. Pairing Odunze with Caleb Williams could prove to be a franchise-altering draft for the Bears.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 20th to the Pittsburgh Steelers

“I’ve seen Pittsburgh take Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson here a lot, and that’s certainly possible. However, this class is much deeper at center than most realized, which was evident at the combine. So, in this mock, I have the Steelers addressing the tackle position and possibly using their second-rounder on a center. Oh, and they’ve also signed Russell Wilson. Maybe.”

QB Michael Penix Jr.- 30th to the Las Vegas Raiders

“The Raiders didn’t trade up earlier to get a quarterback, but with Michael Penix on the board, they pull the trigger here. Penix has a great arm and is an intriguing prospect, but by getting him in the first round, the Raiders get the fifth-year option with him.”

WR Rome Odunze- 5th to the Los Angeles Chargers

“New GM Joe Hortiz could go in many directions with this pick (OT/TE/defense), but the Chargers can’t pass on perhaps the best receiver available in Odunze, whose work ethic is beyond outstanding. “

OL Troy Fautanu- 25th to the Green Bay Packers

“A smooth operator who hits moving targets in space. Many see Fautanu as a guard in the NFL, but I would try him at tackle first. I believe he will be just fine at OT as the Packers solidify their O-line in front of QB Jordan Love.”

WR Rome Odunze- 5th to the Los Angeles Chargers

“All right, now we’re cooking. The Chargers want to move back and add more picks as Jim Harbaugh rebuilds the roster to fit his vision.

For the Bears, fortune favors the bold. None of the top three receivers are falling to No. 9, and this is a relatively low price to pay for an impact pass catcher who will help win games from Day 1. Only GM Ryan Poles knows which receiver he would prefer in this scenario, but a popular theory to emerge from combine buzz was that a Bears-Odunze pairing might be the best fit in the draft.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 21st to the Miami Dolphins

“I find it hard to believe that Fautanu will fall out of the top 20 — he is too talented and well-liked around the league. But he lands at No. 21 in this scenario, and the Dolphins wouldn’t be mad to see it.

Can Fautanu stay at tackle in the NFL? Absolutely. But he also can be a really good plug-and-play guard, and that is likely where he would start in Miami.”

WR Rome Odunze- 6th to the New York Giants

“The Giants’ receiver group has a bunch of complementary options but lacks a WR1; only Darius Slayton cleared 600 yards last season. Odunze could quickly change that, as he has shown signs of dominant play on the outside. He is sure-handed and can beat coverage in multiple ways. His aggressive “my ball” mentality helped him tie for the most contested catches (24) in the FBS last season, routinely hauling in passes in tight coverage.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 24th to the Dallas Cowboys

“Tyron Smith is unlikely to be back in Dallas, and while opinions are mixed on which position Fautanu should play at the next level, he should get an opportunity at tackle first. Scouts were concerned about his length and projected him inside at guard, but he measured 34.5-inch arms at the combine, putting those worries to bed. Fautanu has allowed only two sacks over 1,249 career pass-block snaps, and he’s a sudden and aggressive blocker with lower-body quickness. He’s always able to stay balanced and in front of pass-rushers. He’d be a great add for the Dallas offense.”

QB Michael Penix Jr.- 44th to the Las Vegas Raiders

“Penix is one of the biggest wildcards in this draft. He’s a strong-armed passer who shows consistent accuracy when he’s stationary in the pocket. But when he gets forced off his spots, things become erratic. The Raiders have to fix the quarterback situation, and bringing in someone like Penix to pair with Aidan O’Connell and perhaps a veteran makes sense at this point in the draft.”

WR Rome Odunze- 6th to the New York Giants

“If the New York Giants really want to do everything in their power to help in quarterback Daniel Jones’ development, a real threat at wide receiver would go a long way.

This year’s group of wide receivers is stacked, particularly at the top, where someone like Washington’s Rome Odunze could be the WR1 in almost any other class. So the chance to land him just outside of the top five is exciting for a team that hasn’t a featured a 1,000-yard receiver since the 2018 campaign...”

OL Troy Fautanu- 21st to the Miami Dolphins

“Case in point, Washington’s Troy Fautanu is one of the class’ best offensive line prospects. The B/R Scouting Dept. has him ranked as the top interior option. His athletic testing and length indicate he can stay at left tackle. The Miami Dolphins can play him pretty much anywhere along the offensive line...”

ED Bralen Trice- 36th to the Washington Commanders

QB Michael Penix Jr.- 44th to the Las Vegas Raiders

WR Ja’Lynn Polk- 45th to the New Orleans Saints

WR Jalen McMIllan- 54th to the Cleveland Browns

OL Roger Rosengarten- 88th to the Green Bay Packers

ED Zion Tupuola-Fetui- 99th to the Buffalo Bills

WR Rome Odunze- 6th to the New York Giants

“New York will surely take a long look at Malik Nabers at this spot, but if the Giants are looking to build their receiver room like it’s a basketball team, Odunze might be the better fit. The former Washington star is a prototypical X receiver who combines speed, separation skill, and jump-ball prowess. With Jalin Hyatt stretching the field and Wan’Dale Robinson creating mismatches underneath, Odunze can give Daniel Jones a go-to guy on the outside who can win on third downs and in the red zone.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 19th to the Los Angeles Rams

“The Rams boosted their offensive line when they took Steve Avila in the second round last year, and they further bolster that group by grabbing Fautanu here. The former Husky is a versatile and athletic offensive lineman who wowed onlookers at the combine last weekend, showing light feet and excellent movement skills in both testing and the on-field portions of the workouts. He’s a ready-made starter who can line up at left tackle (next to Avila) and solidify that side of the Rams’ line for years to come.”

WR Rome Odunze- 6th to the New York Giants

“The Giants are coming off a disastrous season in which they ranked 29th in points scored per game on offense (14.0), 30th in yards per play (4.5) and 32nd in sack rate per dropback (12.8%). That was with only six games from Daniel Jones, though, and the quarterback should be recovered from his knee injury by the start of the 2024 season. So what’s the best way to make sure that doesn’t happen again? Get Jones some help. They have too many Nos. 2 and 3 receivers. Odunze, who caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, could be their No. 1 guy.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 16th to the Seattle Seahawks

“OK, so guard might not be the most exciting position for a mock draft, but I can assure you that Seahawks fans should be happy with Fautanu, who could stay near where he went to college. That’s because he’s a fun offensive line prospect to watch on tape. He has excellent feet and plays hard on every snap. Fautanu started 28 games at left tackle for the Huskies, but I see his future on the interior because of his 6-foot-4 frame.

With Evan Brown, Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes all free agents, Seattle will have holes to fill along the interior of its line. And Seattle ranked 28th in rushing yards per game (92.9), surely new coordinator Ryan Grubb wants to see upgrades there. Fautanu would give this offense an instant boost.”

WR Rome Odunze- 9th to the Chicago Bears

“To me, it will be a home run draft for the Bears if they pick Williams at No. 1 and then land Odunze here. This would transform their offense.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 20th to the Pittsburgh Steelers

“Pittsburgh invests in the offensive line in Round 1 for the second year in a row. Fautanu fits the physical identity the Steelers are looking to create. He can play anywhere on the line, but it would be fun to watch him line up next to 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.”

WR Rome Odunze- 7th to the Tennessee Titans

“The Titans have a clear and obvious need at wide receiver, and if the board plays out like this come April 25, I’d be floored if they pass on Odunze. The wideout hardly has a flaw in his game. He’s a pristine route runner, incredible after the catch, terrific in contested catch situations and Mr. Reliable with his hands. Quarterback Will Levis would love this pick, as Odunze led the country in receiving last season (1,640 yards).”

OL Troy Fautanu- 21st to the Miami Dophins

“It’s uncertain whether Miami will have Terron Armstead back in 2024 and beyond, but regardless, Fautanu is a logical target for the Dolphins. He was a dominant left tackle during his time at Washington but has positional flexibility to kick inside. Guard Robert Hunt is headed toward free agency, and Fautanu has elite footwork and plays with an unmistakable fire.”

WR Rome Odunze- 5th to the Los Angeles Chargers

“From what I’ve heard, I believe this pick will come down to cornerback or wide receiver. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold would be in play, but I think the receivers are seen in higher regard. LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze — flip a coin. I lean toward Odunze here due to the size advantage.”

OL Troy Fautanu- 16th to the Seattle Seahawks

“The Seahawks have their young offensive tackles of the future, and in 2024 they could look to invest in the interior offensive line. Fautanu is a strong run-blocker with guard-tackle flexibility.”

QB Michael Penix Jr.- 34th to the Las Vegas Raiders

WR Ja’Lynn Polk- 40th to the New York Jets

ED Bralen Trice- 54th to the Philadelphia Eagles