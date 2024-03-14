Thursday Dots: Bye Hop

Good morning. It’s dots o’clock. Because you’re reading the dots. And that’s when it’s dots (“dots”) time (“o’clock”). How neat.
An emotional Mike Hopkins bids farewell to @UW_MBB— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) March 14, 2024
He says the most rewarding part is seeing players like Keion Brooks improve and graduate and being with great people at UW.
Hop of course wishes there were more wins but loved every second of his time at UW.
Best of luck to a… pic.twitter.com/9HzeaTTdlN
No one will say he didn’t care.
Just stinks this had to be the case, too:
The final tally for the Hopkins era. Washington teams have underachieved my model's expectations in 12 of the 13 seasons since I started doing this. Just get even an average coach in there. Please. pic.twitter.com/U62wsnV5F3— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 13, 2024
- The Daily has a look at the last game of the Hop era.
Christian and Danny podcast episode out:
In more happy news, Nick’s back!
The #Seahawks agreed to terms with former #Browns OL Nick Harris to a one-year, $2.51 million deal plus incentives, per source. Max $3.26M for Harris, who has appeared in 40 career games (four starts).— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024
Selfishly, it'll be fun to cover this guy again. A relentlessly real dude. https://t.co/s60sVZ3WLH— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 13, 2024
Speaking of coaches, this might be worth noting?
Worth noting that UW RB coach Scottie Graham was a 3-year starter for Ohio State in college as the Buckeyes potentially look for a replacement... https://t.co/cazMoUgRCY— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 13, 2024
If you've heard admins from UW/WSU talk about how state ethics law doesn't allow for university employees to help arrange NIL deals for college athletes — this bill eliminates that as an impediment. https://t.co/t3bftBBnvJ— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 13, 2024
