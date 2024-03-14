 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Bye Hop

And an old face returns to Seattle.

By Gabey Lucas
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning. It’s dots o’clock. Because you’re reading the dots. And that’s when it’s dots (“dots”) time (“o’clock”). How neat.

To the dots!

No one will say he didn’t care.

Just stinks this had to be the case, too:

Christian and Danny podcast episode out:

In more happy news, Nick’s back!

Speaking of coaches, this might be worth noting?

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

