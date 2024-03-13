Hop Era Ends with 80-74 Loss to USC in Pac-12 Tournament Opener

It was a mystery how the Huskies would respond after finding out that their coach would be fired immediately upon the conclusion of their next loss. Washington came out hot but cooled way off in the second half as #9 seed USC ultimately pulled away for a 80-74 win in the opening game of the Pac-12 tournament. The Huskies finish the season 17-15 to finish within one result of .500 for the 3rd straight season.

For the first time all season, Washington started both Sahvir Wheeler and Koren Johnson (plus Wilhelm Breidenbach) and it seemed to pay dividends. Johnson had 8 points in the first 4+ minutes and both Breidenbach and Wheeler each hit a three-pointer to hep give the Huskies an early 14-8 lead. The last basket hilariously was off a terrible pass from Moses Wood after he was doubled in the corner. But the pass was so bad it completely missed Wilhelm Breidenbach under the basket, carried to the other corner, where Koren Johnson picked it up and calmly knocked down the corner 3.

Sahvir Wheeler continued to give Washington a spark as he found Breidenbach in transition for a layup then scooped it under DJ Rodman’s arm for an and-1 layup of his own. The Huskies led 19-10 with 14:20 left and it appeared they might have a shot to pull away early.

Instead, the Huskies were plagued by turnovers as USC went to a zone that flummoxed Washington. The Dawgs put Paul Mulcahy at the free throw line and he settled for a midrange jumper 3 times and badly missed on every attempt. It wasn’t always pretty for USC on offense but they took advantage of almost 4 scoreless minutes for the Huskies to tie the game at 19 on a 9-0 run.

Keion Brooks Jr. forced the ball inside but he was able to finish a first shot to end UW’s drought and score his first points. The refs generally let things go much of the half but USC finally started to force the ball inside with UW playing Breidenbach heavy minutes and had success. The Trojans missed several chances for and-1 baskets but split a pair of free throws 3 straight times down the floor to tie the game at 25. Moses Wood finally got on the board with a 3-pointer to briefly give the Huskies the lead before Boogie Ellis immediately answered with one of his own.

Washington trailed 32-28 with just under 4 minutes left when Moses Wood went supernova. Keion Brooks Jr. stole the inbounds pass and it ended up in Wood’s hands for a corner 3 in transition. Ellis once again answered with a 3 but UW pushed the ball off the make and Wood had his foot on the line for a long 2. Wood then got a steal, pushed it ahead, then got it back from Wheeler for yet another shot beyond the arc to give him 8 points in 50 seconds prompting a USC timeout.

Brooks came out on UW’s next possession and continued the hot shooting with a corner 3 of his own that pushed the Husky lead out to 39-35. Isaiah Collier hit a layup and it looked like that would be the final basket of the half. But UW pushed it ahead to Wood who just got off a one-handed heave from the logo before the buzzer and it went in because of course it did. He finished the half with a game-high 14 points on 4/5 3-point shooting.

Washington kept up the scoring coming out of the break as Breidenbach laid it in on the first possession to quickly go up 44-37. USC immediately though answered with 3-pointers on their next two possessions and a pair of free throws meant 8 straight points in under 2 minutes and a USC lead.

Washington quickly answered with a 6-0 run of their own punctuated by a Koren Johnson fastbreak layup followed by a Wheeler pair of FTs on a long outlet pass from Koren. Predictably, USC once against went on top with a 6-0 run in response as Boogie Ellis jumped a passing lane for an easy pick-6 style layup to go up 51-50 with 14:20 left. UW had a chance to take the lead back after a wild sequence saw 3 separate Huskies save the ball and then had DJ Rodman foul a Wheeler 3-point shot that just beat the shot clock. But he made only 1 of 3 FTs to tie it up.

Koren Johnson picked it back up to try to pull away for Washington. Boogie Ellis fell down chasing Koren around a screen and he calmly sank an open 3. Shortly after he pulled up for a midrange jumper and Moses Wood added his first made shot of the 2nd half to go up 59-54 with 8:10 remaining.

This Husky team can’t make things easy though. USC went on a 10-0 run behind a pair of 3’s and a layup plus great pass for a dunk by Isaiah Collier. That reversed it and put Washington in the 5-point hole. Some good fortune helped the Dawgs tie it up. Keion Brooks Jr. was stripped but a failed attempt to throw it off Brooks by USC resulted in a pair of made FTs. Sahvir Wheeler got a steal and threw it too far ahead for Koren but he barely controlled it and got it back to Wheeler for a layup. Then it looked like UW was headed for a shot clock violation but Wheeler barely got a finger roll off in time and tied it at 65 with under 4 minutes left.

That great play by Wheeler was negated though when he bit on a pump fake and fouled Bronny James shooting a 3-pointer who calmly sank all 3 attempts. Koren Johnson found Anthony Holland wide open under the basket and he attempted just his 4th two-pointer of the season and it predictably rolled off. Boogie Ellis curled off a screen for a deep 3-pointer that gave the Trojans their biggest led of the game and all but sealed the final outcome.

Braxton Meah missed a pair of free throws but got a steal and whipped it ahead to Koren Johnson who chose to pull up for a 3 instead of drive for a layup. It missed, as did a Keion Brooks Jr. 3-pointer when he thought he was fouled. Koren knocked it off Collier’s leg out of bounds but another missed Brooks 3 resulted in a long rebound and it tipped out to USC for a runout dunk to clinch it.

After the 9/13 start from deep, the Huskies went just 2 of 9 beyond the arc in the second half as USC aggressively chased players off the line and UW could never punish them around the basket. Sahvir Wheeler ended up leading the Huskies in scoring with 20 points plus 7 assists but struggled mightily on the defensive end down the stretch. Koren Johnson and Moses Wood each had 17 points. Keion Brooks Jr. led the conference in scoring but ended his UW tenure with a dud of 13 points on 4/14 shooting.

We now await the news of a replacement head coach. Washington’s major targets will all be playing in the NCAA tournament so it will likely be at least another 10 days before there is meaningful news on that front and it could be much longer if their best option keeps winning.