Wednesday Dots: This is March!

It’s Wednesday, and it is getting to be about that time. Yes, it’s time for Dots! Here are some dots for you!

Basketball Dots

The Huskies tip off Pac-12 tournament play against USC at noon today, in what could be the final game of the Mike Hopkins era. The Dawgs face a tough task, as USC has a ton of talent in the backcourt. Our own Max Vrooman has a game preview here.

Jon Wilner argues that the Huskies’ move to the Big Ten next year opens up an opportunity to go after a coach with a more proven resume.

Percy Allen has a primer for the last Pac-12 tournament as we know it, with particular focus on the Huskies. We’ll find out if they can make a last stand this week.

The Pac-12 announced their awards for basketball yesterday. Husky forward Keion Brooks Jr. took home first team All -ac-12 honors, and guard Koren Johnson took home the PAC 12 Sixth Player of the Year. Johnson became the first UW player to win the award since Al Moscatel in 1986. Percy Allen has an overview of both players’ stellar seasons here.

A familiar face is coming home as former Husky star OL Nick Harris is signing with the Seahawks to play once again under Scott Huff who recruited him to Washington.

The #Seahawks agreed to terms with former #Browns OL Nick Harris to a one-year, $2.51 million deal plus incentives, per source. Max $3.26M for Harris, who has appeared in 40 career games (four starts). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Source: The #Dolphins are re-signing RB Salvon Ahmed to a 1-year deal, bringing him back for a fifth season in Miami. pic.twitter.com/XoT0QqZBlc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2024

Husky Athletics Dots

Another Gym Dawg was named Pac-12 Coaches Choice of the Week:

The Gym Dawgs have also released their schedule for their Senior Meet:

That’s all for today, so thank you as always for making Dots a part of your morning and Go Dawgs!