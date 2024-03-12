Tuesday Dots: Friday Night Lights

Football and Basketball Dots:
- Just announced, the 2024 spring game will be under the lights at Husky Stadium, on Friday May 3rd:
See you May 3rd at 6:30 PM for our 2024 Spring Game‼️
- Christian Caple at On Montlake continues his exit interviews, this time with Edefuan Ulofoshio. He arrived as a little known walk on but made an impact immediately and was one of the defense’s most important players during his time at UW.
The #Chargers are signing former #Seahawks TE Will Dissly to a three-year, $14 million deal with $10M fully guaranteed in the first two years, per source. pic.twitter.com/wDNj8vrHHj— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
- Another former Husky TE, Drew Sample, was resigned by the Bengals:
- Definitely the least important All-Anything team, NFL.com created an All-Combine team that features numerous Huskies.
- PFF scouts Rome Odunze and evaluates what type of NFL receiver he will become.
- Despite the poor season for the team, Keion Brooks was one of the better players in the Pac-12 this season and earned First Team All Conference:
