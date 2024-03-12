 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Friday Night Lights

An update on the spring game, NFL signings, and more.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Cal at Washington Photo by Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football and Basketball Dots:

  • Just announced, the 2024 spring game will be under the lights at Husky Stadium, on Friday May 3rd:

  • Will Dissly was released by the Seahawks but promptly picked up by Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers:

  • Another former Husky TE, Drew Sample, was resigned by the Bengals:

  • PFF scouts Rome Odunze and evaluates what type of NFL receiver he will become.

  • Despite the poor season for the team, Keion Brooks was one of the better players in the Pac-12 this season and earned First Team All Conference:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...