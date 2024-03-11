Monday Dots: Beat the Devils

Maybe someday I’ll be strong

Husky Softball opened conference play by taking two of three at home against Arizona State. The Dawgs won the opener 5-2 by causing havoc on the base paths. A shutout from the circle by Lindsey Lopez led to a 4-0 win in game two. The Huskies finally lost the finale 9-3 on Sunday when ASU’s offense came alive. The Sun Devils are now 15-9 while the Sunday loss was only the third of the year for UW, who sits at 18-3 and #5 in the country.

Husky Baseball inverted that series trajectory in their own conference opener. The Dawgs dropped their first two games against Stanford when the bats could not get going. Finally, on Sunday, the offense awakened with a seven-run inning to put away Stanford 9-3. The close losses and blowout win meant that the Huskies outscored the Cardinal 13-9 for the weekend despite the losing record. The Dawgs will take a 4-7-1 record on the road to play Texas next weekend.

With Mike Hopkins on his way out as UW Men’s Basketball head coach, it is prime coaching carousel season in Seattle once again. Percy Allen provides his shortlist of UW head coaching candidates. Allen’s list includes several of the familiar names, such as Danny Sprinkle (who seems to have the inside track) and WSU’s Kyle Smith.

Hopkins isn’t quite done yet. He will coach UW in the final Pac-12 tournament later this week. UW’s seeding was up in the air into the weekend, with possibilities ranging from fifth to eight. The chips did not fall in UW’s favor and they will sit at #8 to play USC, who just downed the Dawgs, in the opening game. The winner will be sacrificed at the altar of Arizona.

It’s a relatively quiet part of the college football year, but the Huskies have managed to maintain some buzz with, of all things, coaching clinic announcements. Jedd Fisch has trumpeted his pro connections early and often and he continues to call in those connections to garner attention for the Dawgs. First, it was Bill Belichick as a speaker at the coach’s clinic. Now, the Dawgs announced that new Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald will also present. Macdonald and Fisch have both spent time with the Ravens and University of Michigan, though they have not directly overlapped at any stop (yet). They also share the distinction of never having played college football.

If you knew what I was thinking you’d lose your mind pic.twitter.com/aGzHyCnUUm — Kahlee Tafai (@KahleeTafai_) March 10, 2024

These 6⃣ schools have beat an AP Top 10 team in football, men's basketball, & women's basketball this season. (2023-2024) pic.twitter.com/kpz8VgbBBQ — CFB Matchups (@MatchupTracker) March 10, 2024

I will never forgive college football for the dissolution of Pac-12 women's basketball. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) March 10, 2024

Michael Penix Jr. full 2024 Scouting Combine workout



He’s creeping up my draft board pic.twitter.com/xq70kDdqh4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 9, 2024

BACK 2 BACK!! LUKE IS GOATED!!



He put himself out there and nobody could take down the Champ!!#GoHuskies x #NCAATF x ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/GrOxoUOgMn — Washington Track & Field and Cross Country (@UWTrack) March 9, 2024