Breaking Down Fisch & Carroll’s Offense

It’s been a whirlwind month since the last time the Film Study gang got together to breakdown the National Championship game (we know you guys didn’t read it amidst the whole DeBoer situation... but we won’t hold it against you). As to not dwell on the past, we wanted to take a look at the future UW offense that’ll have many new faces and will be under new management. Along with DeBoer and nearly every significant contributor to the record setting 2023 offense, Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb, long-time OL Coach Scott Huff, highly-regarded WR Coach Jamarcus Shephard, and the rest of the offensive staff have all departed.

Grubb’s offenses at UW centered around a wide open vertical passing game that featured strong-armed QB Michael Penix Jr., three NFL-caliber WRs, and an experienced OL that was among the best pass protecting units in the country. Significant retooling and some regression was to be expected considering the foreseeable graduation of a large senior class and numerous NFL prospects, but the unexpected departure of the staff for Alabama adds another layer of complexity to imagining what the 2024 offense will look like. Nevertheless, we’ve gone all the way down the rabbit hole to figure out what Jedd Fisch and Brennan Carroll bring to Montlake, what kind of an offense they want to run, and a brief look at how that might change given the roster that they’re putting together as we speak.

*Side Note from Coach B: Just a fair warning, I got pretty football-nerdy in this article, and a large portion of it is NFL-centric to explain Jedd Fisch’s background.

Offensive Philosophy & Influences

Now that the offensive staff has been set, and we’ve all gotten a chance to feel out Jedd Fisch’s vision for the program, we can really dig into what he’s done at previous stops and where we think this offense is heading based on a handful of sound bites. As you have probably heard approximately 2,394,873 times since he was introduced, Fisch is a head coach with significant NFL experience and deep ties to that coaching community. He’s gone on record that those NFL experiences have shaped his vision for what he wants to implement on Montlake. That vision is to run this program like an NFL program; one that is focused on preparing our players to play at the next level, unlike any other program in the country, and that includes the way we are running our offense.

In more specific terms, Fisch has referenced the offenses that San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay run as significant influences on his offensive philosophy and system. However, to say that Fisch & OC Brennan Carroll want to run the Shanahan or McVay offense isn’t exactly what you might be thinking. Most casual fans might hear Shanahan or McVay and immediately envision an offense that’s dominated by Outside Zone run blocking and tons of play action. However, the Shanahan and McVay offenses have evolved over the years, and it might be useful to understand a little bit of that evolution first, as well as Fisch’s connections to these coaches, before extrapolating that onto the roster that we have heading into this offseason.

Fisch has spent time early in his career working on the Denver Broncos staff under Mike Shanahan, Kyle’s father. Mike Shanahan, the patriarch of the Shanahan coaching tree, is best known for popularizing Zone Run Blocking schemes and using Outside Zone (OZ) run schemes as the basis for an entire offensive system. That system is best known for using OZ to horizontally stress defenses before hitting them at all three levels with play action bootleg passes. The elder Shanahan refined this offense over the years until it took the NFL by storm in 2012 when his Washington (now) Commanders team incorporated college option concepts and the Pistol formation to harness RG3s dynamic athleticism. Both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay were key assistants on that 2012 Washington team and took that offense, and more importantly lessons about adapting to the talent, to their future coordinator and HC positions.

Nearly ten years after his stint working under Mike Shanahan, Fisch again crossed paths with the Shanahan coaching tree in Los Angeles where he spent two seasons working under Sean McVay in Los Angeles as both a senior offensive assistant and as the Assistant Offensive Coordinator. By this point, both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay had earned HC roles of their own and had continued to put their own spin on the Shanahan offense. Some of their key adaptations were incorporating different personnel groupings, heavy usage of pre-snap motion, diversified run game concepts, formations/alignments, and refining the drop back passing portions of the system, so even though most will associate Shanahan and McVay offenses with OZ and bootleg play action concepts of the original Shanahan offense, there was a lot more to it than that by the time Fisch worked under McVay.

So you might be asking yourself, “if it isn’t OZ or bootlegs, then what makes these offenses so special? And why would Fisch want to run that offense?” Those are totally fair questions. What will help you understand this, and hopefully make you a sharper football fan, is to separate concepts and formations, like OZ or shotgun, from systems, offenses, and offensive philosophies. Yes, OZ and bootlegs were core concepts for the original Shanahan offense, but the common thread between Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, and Sean McVay’s offenses are their commitment to “the illusion of complexity” and using the scheme to do the offense’s heavy lifting instead of the QB (i.e. make the offense QB friendly).

What does that mean? To summarize it, the illusion of complexity is using schematic “window dressing” like motion, formations, and personnel groupings to make a select group of play concepts (think Mesh, Smash, Counter, etc.) look diverse, complex, multiple. Each new concept in an offense, especially passing concepts, requires an investment in time and energy to get all 11 players on the same page and making the right post-snap progressions. By comparison, installing new formations and motions are relatively quick and easy while still presenting opposing defenses with new material for them to dissect. You can allow the offense to master their core concepts while still getting bang for your buck.

This philosophy can take many different forms. Shanahan uses heavier 21 personnel (2 RBs + 1 TE) and a fullback, where as McVay almost exclusively uses 11 personnel (1 RB + 1 TE). Both have used condensed, tight formations with heavy play action, but they’ve both trended towards more drop back passing without play action. At Arizona, Fisch primarily utilized 11 personnel like McVay, but he’s been much more willing to use shotgun and empty formations than either Shanahan or McVay. The personnel on the roster will dictate the core concepts which will in turn influence the best formations and window dressing that will be used on game day.

Speaking of personnel, Huskies fans are probably curious as to what types of players we might go after to make Fisch & Carroll’s offense work best, and well, it’s still a little tough to say. I suspect that we’re going to go after similar types of players that Fisch & Carroll went after in Arizona (maybe more highly regarded players, but similar styles/types), but based on Fisch’s comments on Signing Day, we might be taking a “best player available” approach and letting the coaches build the offense around it. It’s a bit unorthodox at the college level, but that is the NFL model all day long, and Shanahan and McVay are great influences for Fisch to draw on for this approach.

The top offensive minds in the NFL tailor their offenses to capitalize on their best weapons and all the talent on their roster to create mismatches for their teams to exploit. Sometimes that involves utilizing unique and versatile skill sets to set up other players. McVay looked outside of the box by using WR Robert Woods, a great blocking WR, as a quasi-TE to add wrinkles to the Rams’ 11 personnel run game that already featured talented RBs like Todd Gurley. Shanahan uses Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel all in hybrid roles out of the same 21 personnel package to keep defenses guessing as to who is getting the ball, who is blocking, and how they’re getting the ball (hand off or pass).

Fisch & Carroll aren’t quite as creative as Shanahan in that regard, but their Arizona offenses still emphasized versatility and were at times creative as to how playmakers got the ball in their hands. RBs were often asked to be receivers out of the backfield, WRs were often used in Jet Sweep actions, and everyone was asked to block. If Arizona didn’t have a match up advantage with a player playing their primary role, they did a good job of finding alternative match ups (like blocking match ups) to take advantage of. Either way, they found ways of suitable roles for exceptional players even if they weren’t prototypical players. It’s all about adjusting to the talent on hand and finding ways to let the offense flow through your best players. In back to back years, Fisch and Carroll were able to design passing offenses that utilized two different QBs, both that were new to the system, throwing to two very different #1 receiving options (6-0 speedster Dorian Singer & 6-5 prototype Tetairoa McMillan), and were able to top 3600 passing yards. That’s pretty impressive.

Schematic Themes & Principles

So now the question is, how did they do it? Well, much like Shanahan and McVay, Fisch and Carroll focused on making life easy for their QBs. To accomplish that it all starts up front, and Fisch’s roster building strategy was a significant influence on their run schemes. At Arizona, Fisch & Co. had a full rebuild ahead of them when they took over, so when they were putting together their offensive line, they went big, and when I mean big, I mean really big. They didn’t have time to let their new recruits develop for multiple years in their strength program, so they targeted bigger HS offensive linemen who had the size to play right away even if their technique wasn’t deemed to be blue chip status worthy. All of that could come with time and coaching. They just needed an infusion of depth and talent.

In their 2021 season opener (Fisch’s first year at Arizona), their starting OL averaged just under 6-5 and 314 lbs, which is generally considered at or above average at the P5 level. That was also before the Transfer Portal became what it is today, so these guys were largely holdovers from the previous regime and were on average in their 4th year of college football. One year later in 2022, their season opening OL averaged just over 6-5 and 322 lbs despite getting younger, with the starters being on average in their 3rd year of college football. This trend continued into their third year averaging 6-4 and 320 lbs, with the starters getting even younger still being on average in their 2nd year of college football. For context, in terms of pure size, that put them on par with Georgia’s 2023 starting offensive line.

That prioritization of starter-caliber size and strength in their youth movement, at least in some ways, came at the expense of overall athleticism and/or pass protection polish, but there are ways of scheming around those deficiencies. Fisch & Carroll leaned into their size and brute strength up front by building their run game around gap concepts like Duo and Long Trap, as well as run concepts that got the TEs involved as blockers across the formation like Inside Zone Slice. The rushing offense was largely based out of shotgun spread looks, but Arizona did emphasize the use of under center and condensed formations where they could incorporate the WRs and TEs into the perimeter blocking scheme to spring RBs for explosive gains. This scheme was highly effective once the youth movement took hold, and Arizona’s RB1s averaged 6.8 yards per carry in 2022 and 2023. For context, Arizona’s rushing offense out paced UW’s on both a team-wide YPC basis and when comparing their respective RB1s’ YPC averages in 2022 and 2023 despite UW generally having a more talented and experienced OL in both years. We’ll see if this trend continues in year 1 on Montlake with so few returning OL and a smaller, more athletic group than what was inherited at Arizona.

Now, as UW fans may remember from the dark days of John Donovan’s tenure on Montlake, having big linemen and a few downhill run concepts do not guarantee offensive success, and Fisch & Carroll seem to share Ryan Grubb’s affinity for motion and schematic counter concepts to keep defenses off balance while sticking to a few key run concepts. While we may not see quite as many shifts and double motions with this new staff, they do accomplish the same thing with their heavy use of Jet motion, TE shifts, quick perimeter screens, and RPOs. This helps to horizontally stress the defense, forces second level defenders to play with disciplined eyes, and gets different skill position players involved in potential low risk/high reward YAC plays. It also helps to simplify the number of reads that a QB needs to make when deciding where to go with the ball.

Between the run game and the screen game, the new staff really prioritizes horizontal stress and drawing the defense into more aggressive looks underneath before pushing the ball downfield with heavy play action. This is the opposite of how the Grubb offenses played over these last two seasons, where we tested defenses deep to set up the run, but this should fit our roster a bit better in 2024. Without 3 NFL WRs, a strong-armed QB who was experienced in the offense, and one of the best pass protecting offensive lines in the country, emphasizing quick ball distribution might be necessary. The key will be to make sure that we can still punish defenses when they sell out on the run and screen games. Guys like WR Jeremiah Hunter and WR Denzel Boston may not see the volume of targets that Odunze or Polk got in 2023, but they have the size and skill sets to win contested 1v1s downfield and in the red zone where a YAC-based passing game wouldn’t have as much space to work with.

While the big perimeter WRs are going to be important pieces in making this offense reach its ceiling, the slot WRs, TEs, and RBs are the workhorses of Fisch & Carroll’s offense. Drags, slants, outs, crossers, arrows, and other quick routes, when paired with either condensed formations or 5-wide empty sets, can present easy pre-snap reads and high efficiency passes to the QB based on defensive alignment and leverage. A versatile and sure-handed TE that can dominate the middle of the field on short and intermediate passes, and a couple of quick slot receivers that can create mismatches with LBs and safeties on vertical routes and underneath option routes, are the prototypical weapons that could flourish in this type of play calling philosophy.

Additionally, versatile skill position players like Tybo Rogers and Sam Adams could see their roles get expanded. Grubb’s offense prioritized blocking from the RB position as a means of setting up the vertical passing to our elite WRs, but it seldom emphasized the receiving skills that were present in the RB room. Typical RB routes like swings and arrows were run with that group, but both Rogers and Adams were very capable receiving threats in HS and actually played those positions before. With a bigger emphasis on passing into pressure rather than blocking the pressure, as well as a suspected emphasis on utilizing unique skill sets to create mismatches, I could see those two RBs getting more time in the rotation even if it is in sub packages.

When the offense does decide to take deep shots and run longer-developing dropback concepts, keep an eye out for 5-wide formations and under center hard play action bootleg concepts. While those are two very different set ups, Fisch and Carroll lean on these two types of concepts when attacking downfield because they can help to mask some of the pass protection deficiencies that arose from their prioritization of big run grading offensive linemen. 5-wide formations can pull would be blitzers further away from the QB and/or force defenses to declare who is blitzing, so the offense can at least account for the blitz, and play action bootlegs or other roll out types of plays can also buy some time for a mobile QB to work longer developing routes. Presumptive starter Will Rogers isn’t known for his mobility, at least compared to Fisch and Carroll’s last two QBs (de Laura and Fifita), so I’d expect to see more 6 or 7-man protections with play action rather than the bootlegs. That being said, it appears that mobility and off-script play making is a key factor in this staff’s roster building strategy (incoming freshman QB Demond Williams is a true dual-threat athlete at QB), so the 2024 version of this offense might look different than what we’ve seen in Arizona and what we may see in 2025 and beyond. A dual-threat, or even just a mobile QB, can take a huge amount of pressure off the OL when channeled correctly within the structure of an offense, and many of Arizona’s biggest explosive plays this past season were off of play designs and off-script plays that featured Fifita buying himself time with his legs before launching the ball downfield.

Conclusions

Fisch & Carroll bring a different flavor of offense to Montlake than DeBoer & Grubb, but they do share a few key philosophical and schematic tricks that are proven winners at all levels of football. While we may be shift away from a vertical, drop back-heavy, pass-first offense towards a more balanced run, screen, and RPO heavy offense, the change in style may prove to be a better fit for next year’s roster that features a rebuilding OL, a plethora of athletically gifted WRs, and a quick trigger QB at the helm. Fisch & Carroll seem to have a strong grasp of what concepts and schemes work best for a roster in transition, and they have crafted an offense that can be effective with younger players but also reach their ceiling once the roster is molded in their vision.

Hopefully I’ll be able to follow up on this piece after next month’s Coaches Clinic, but until then, let me know what questions you have about this offense in the comments below.