Softball Starts Conference Play with Series Win Over Sun Devils

Washington was supposed to open their home slate this weekend against Arizona State but ended up hosting a doubleheader against Maryland the previous week due to weather complications. It was still the conference opener though and Washington got off to a good start with a pair of wins before falling apart in a rain delayed finale to finish off a 2-1 series win. The #5 Huskies are now 18-3 (2-1) on the season while ASU falls to 15-9 (1-2) on the year playing their first games away from Tempe al

Game 1- Friday Night

Washington started off the weekend by falling into a hole on Friday evening. Ruby Meylan has been unhittable for much of the season but ASU’s Kelsey Hall jumped on a 2-0 pitch and hit it over the fence in left-center to give the Sun Devils a 1-0 lead in the 1st. Once again ASU scored in the 2nd although this time it took a little more work. ASU got a leadoff double and followed it up with a pair of fielder’s choices that moved the runner to 3rd and then to home for a 2-0 lead.

The Huskies answered back in the bottom of the 2nd. Washington led off the inning with consecutive singles and an Olivia Johnson sac bunt moved them into scoring position with one out. Brooke Nelson got it done from there with a bloop single into center field that brought both runners home and tied the game at 2-2.

Arizona State continued to threaten in the top of the 3rd. Their rally started with a dropped third strike which got past the catcher and allowed a base runner on what should’ve been an out. Two more singles loaded the bases with 2 outs but Meylan got a grounder to second base to end the inning.

Washington similarly couldn’t get the key hit in the 3rd with runners ultimately stranded at both 2nd and 3rd. They were in nearly the same position in the bottom of the 4th as well as UW had two on with one out before Brooke Nelson line drive was hit right to an outfielder and Brooklyn Carter dribbled one straight back to the pitcher to end the inning.

The key hit finally came for the Huskies in the 5th. Jillian Celis walked, stole second base, and advanced to 3rd on a single by Rylee Holtorf. Once on, Holtorf stole second giving the Huskies a pair of runners in scoring position with nobody out. Kinsey Fiedler lined it over the head of the shortstop and gave plenty of time for both runners to come around and give UW the 4-2 lead. Washington also tacked on an insurance run in the 6th on a Celis sac fly following a quick 1-2-3 inning by Meylan.

KINSEY GIVES THE HUSKIES THE LEAD!!



2 4

Washington Live Stream

— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 9, 2024

The Sun Devils managed a walk in the top of the 7th but Meylan managed to retire the next 3 batters to finish off the complete game and secure the 5-2 Husky win. She ended up giving up 2 ER with on 7 hits but with 9 strikeouts. Brooke Nelson and Kinsey Fielder each finished 2/3 with 2 RBI.

Game 2- Saturday Afternoon

An off and on storm system moving through resulted in an early rain delay but no one told the Arizona State offense that the game restarted. Washington’s pitching kept ASU contained even though the Husky offense struggled to find the clutch hit early. Washington loaded the bases in the bottom of the 1st but Sydney Stewart flied out.

Lindsay Lopez allowed ASU to get some runners on the base paths but got the key out whenever needed to keep them off the board. UW finally came through to end the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 4th. Stewart walked and managed to score on a sac bunt after aggressively trying to take 2 bases and then scoring on an errant overthrow. Brooklyn Carter later in the inning brought home another run to put the Dawgs up 2-0.

Lopez had her first inning without a baserunner in the 5th following gaining the lead. The offense quickly doubled the advantage in the bottom of the frame after Holtorf hit a leadoff double and Alana Johnson blasted a 2-run shot to center field which put UW up 4-0.

OFF THE HUSKY EYES



Lana J with her fourth home run of the season to double the lead!



0 4

Washington Live Stream

— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 10, 2024

That ended up being more than enough for Lopez as she managed her first complete game of the year in a 4-hit, 2 walk shutout. Johnson finished 1/1 with her 2-run homer plus a pair of walks while Holtorf was 1/2 with a walk, a double, and an SB.

Game 3- Sunday Afternoon

Brooklyn Carter manufactured a run entirely with her speed. She got on base on a perfectly placed bunt that gave the defender absolutely no chance to make a throw. Carter then stole second on a ball that bounced on the dirt. She once again took off and the ASU catcher rushed the throw before fully getting set. The result was that it soared over the head of the Sun Devil at 3rd base and Carter was able to get back up from her slide and make it home. Washington could’ve potentially added another run but Holtorf was thrown out trying to steal second a few pitches before Alana Johnson rocketed a double into the gap that would’ve easily scored her from first. Johnson was stranded on a diving stop by the ASU first baseman on a drive down the line that likely would’ve been another double.

Arizona State answered in the top of the next inning. A double from the Sun Devils followed on a grazed pitch put 2 runners on with 1 out. Libby Walsh hit a grounder up the middle that just snuck past a diving Celis at 2nd base for a single which brought home the tying run.

Washington brought in Ruby Meylan to replace Brooke Nelson in the 3rd inning with the hopes of her shutting down ASU and securing the series sweep. Instead, things went south. The Sun Devils strung together a series of singles and doubles and it resulted in a 3-spot that put the Huskies down 4-1 in a steady rain.

Meylan gave up a leadoff walk to start the 4th inning, after Washington left two on in the bottom of the 3rd, and Coach Tarr decided it wasn’t her day and brought in Sidne Peters. The decision didn’t work out as the next two batters both worked long at bats before drawing a walk and an infield single to load the bases with no one out. An RBI single and Sac fly brought home a pair of runs but it could’ve been worse with the Sun Devils leaving the bases juiced but leading 6-1.

Washington threatened in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with two one out but Jillian Celis popped it up on the first pitch and UW once again was held scoreless. The Huskies did manage to get a run back in the bottom of the 5th as Rylee Holtorf walked and eventually scored on a Brooke Nelson bloop single to make it 6-2.

The rain continued to pick up though and the game finally went into a rain delay before the top of the 6th. After the break the Huskies put in Lindsay Lopez to pitch and she didn’t look nearly as sharp as the day before. ASU added another 3 runs to go up 9-2 and put the nail in the coffin. Holtorf hit a solo homer out to left field but that was all the Huskies could muster and fell 9-3.

IT'S GONE



Rylee with her third home run of the season!



9 3

Washington Live Stream

— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 10, 2024

Washington returns to action on Friday night traveling to Tucson to play a 3-game series at Arizona.