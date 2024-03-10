Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some Recruits Who Could Be Early Commits To The Huskies

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff has been pounding the road in recruiting with lots of new offers going out, and lots of official visits being set up (that we discussed last weekend and the weekend before). Today I wanted to take a look at some candidates for who I think could be trending UW’s way over the next couple of months (Side note: Things can change but I feel good about UW’s chances with these prospects right now):

3 star defensive back Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe HS, AZ has been high on Jedd Fisch and his staff for quiet a while, dating back to his time at Arizona. The 28th rated safety in the 2025 class has visits set up so far to Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska and UW. The Husky staff have been pushing hard for Dillard-Allen for a while (he also visited earlier this year unofficially), and it appears that the Huskies are one of the favorites for him. Ultimately I think it will come down to Kansas and UW for his recruitment (Kansas has made huge strides landing players from the state of Arizona), and I think whoever blows him away on his official will land his pledge.

3 star wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright from IMG Academy is another player that I think is leaning towards the Huskies right now. Vines-Bright currently has visits set up to Notre Dame, USC, and UW with the Huskies set to get the 2nd visit from him. Vines-Bright is a smaller, explosive receiver who has seen his recruitment blow up over the last couple of months. The Husky staff has been on Vines-Bright about as long as anyone (he used to play football in Arizona) and I believe we are the current favorites to land him (he has a really good relationship with wide receiver coach Kevin Cummings).

3 star cornerback Trestin Castro from Upland HS, CA is another player who appears to be leaning towards the Huskies. Castro, who is rated as the 32nd best cornerback in the country by 247sports, has offers set to Utah, USC, and UW (with the Huskies set to get his last visit). Getting the last visit is usually a good sign for a recruitment, and I think Castro will end up committing to UW on his visit or shortly after his visit. Castro is an elite corner that reminds me a lot of former Husky Sidney Jones.

4 star composite interior offensive lineman Darius Afalava from Skyridge HS, UT is another recruit that I believe is currently leaning to UW. Rated as the 26th best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, Afalava currently is slated to visit Utah, Tennessee, and UW (with the Huskies set to get the last visit from him). I always get a little worried about UW battling Utah for a beehive state player, but I think the Husky staff- more specifically Brennan Carroll- has done an amazing job recruiting Afalava and that should pay off down the road.

A few other names to keep an eye on that I think will end up as Huskies one the dust settles are defensive lineman Josiah Hammond from Will Rogers HS, OK. The Huskies have been recruiting Hammond longer than anyone, and assuming the in-state Sooners don’t offer I feel very good about landing a commitment from Hammond.

3 star safety Aiden Manutai from Kahuku HS, HI is another player that I think will end up in Montlake. It’s been several years since the Huskies went over to the Islands to land a recruit, and I think Manutai is the type of explosive safety that the Husky staff are looking for. With visits set to Penn State and Nebraska the Huskies have some stiff competition but the guess is that distance and getting the last visit will be keys to landing him.

There are other players that I think could end up on Montlake as well but the players I listed are the ones I have the most confidence about (there are some other players visiting the last weekend of June that will likely end up Huskies but there are some twists and turns that will happen before I stick my neck out in predicting a commitment from them).

The 2025 class should be a fun one to follow and we will see a lot more commitments and visitors from the high school ranks than we have seen over the last several years. Let me know what you think, and if you have any other names you think will be early commitments to UW. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.