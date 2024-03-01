 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: You Pitched to Ojo

A very busy Thursday saw a pair of softball wins, and a basketball split plus the NFL combine got going

By Max Vrooman
/ new
Olivia Johnson rounds the bases after her walk-off grand slam over Maryland
Jeff Scott Shaw

Phew. What a day. Now on to the Dots.

Softball Dots

  • Washington kicked off their home opener a week earlier than originally scheduled and hosted Maryland for a doubleheader. The first game was an 8-0 Husky shutout but the second required Washington to score 6 in the bottom of the 7th including a walk-off grand slam from Oliva Johnson.

Basketball Dots

  • The Husky Men’s Basketball team broke a 9-game losing streak to UCLA by hitting 15 three-pointers in a 94-77 home win. It’s the most 3’s they’ve made since 12/19/17 in Hop’s first non-conference slate. Keion Brooks had 32 points while Braxton Meah had 19 points and 5 blocks.
  • Washington hosts USC tomorrow afternoon at 1p for senior day before finishing out the regular season next Thursday night at Washington State. If the Huskies win both games and depending on tiebreakers and other results, they could finish as high as 5th in the conference standings. They could also end up as low as 10th.
  • Meanwhile the women’s team had to go on the road against #12 Colorado and got things a close late but ultimately fell 68-62. That’s better than the 23-point shellacking they experienced the first time they faced the Buffs.
  • Now the Huskies close out the regular season on Saturday night going to #18 Utah. If they can’t pull off the upset then UW will go into next week’s Pac-12 tournament as the 10th seed playing likely Arizona for the right to play USC. Washington has defeated both teams this season and was 0.1 seconds from sweeping Arizona before a game-winning buzzer beater was waved off.
  • Several players hit career milestones during the game.

Football Dots

  • The Huskies added their 8th freshman who was previously committed to Arizona when OL Michael Watkins pledged to U-Dub.
  • Edefuan Ulofoshio had a great day at the combine showing off elite athleticism while Bralen Trice measured in 30 pounds under his listed playing weight and appeared to be performing through an injury. Hopefully he’ll be able to put up better numbers at UW’s Pro Day next month.
  • The Combine continues today as TE Devin Culp and S Dominique Hampton will go throw measurements and drills (TE Jack Westover had surgery after the season and is still recovering so only participated in interviews.)

