Friday Dots: You Pitched to Ojo

Phew. What a day. Now on to the Dots.
Softball Dots
- Washington kicked off their home opener a week earlier than originally scheduled and hosted Maryland for a doubleheader. The first game was an 8-0 Husky shutout but the second required Washington to score 6 in the bottom of the 7th including a walk-off grand slam from Oliva Johnson.
NEVER COUNT OUT THE HUSKIES!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 1, 2024
OJO CALLS GAME
6 8
Washington Live Stream
https://t.co/dOlWjuJLI6 pic.twitter.com/GlFtTIO9al
*rushing to twitter to answer admin #1's bat signal*— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 1, 2024
*ahem* https://t.co/9rdCf1Cbj7 pic.twitter.com/8kWaR7O0pP
Basketball Dots
- The Husky Men’s Basketball team broke a 9-game losing streak to UCLA by hitting 15 three-pointers in a 94-77 home win. It’s the most 3’s they’ve made since 12/19/17 in Hop’s first non-conference slate. Keion Brooks had 32 points while Braxton Meah had 19 points and 5 blocks.
- Washington hosts USC tomorrow afternoon at 1p for senior day before finishing out the regular season next Thursday night at Washington State. If the Huskies win both games and depending on tiebreakers and other results, they could finish as high as 5th in the conference standings. They could also end up as low as 10th.
Dannen on Hopkins future: Says he wont evaluate Hop in public. Says "we're not winning enough, and we need to win more."— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) February 29, 2024
- Meanwhile the women’s team had to go on the road against #12 Colorado and got things a close late but ultimately fell 68-62. That’s better than the 23-point shellacking they experienced the first time they faced the Buffs.
- Now the Huskies close out the regular season on Saturday night going to #18 Utah. If they can’t pull off the upset then UW will go into next week’s Pac-12 tournament as the 10th seed playing likely Arizona for the right to play USC. Washington has defeated both teams this season and was 0.1 seconds from sweeping Arizona before a game-winning buzzer beater was waved off.
- Several players hit career milestones during the game.
1⃣5⃣0⃣0⃣ career points for @lschwartz15 #Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/uXfvL58Yec— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 1, 2024
1⃣5⃣0⃣ career blocks for Dalayah Daniels!#Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/4TXYtkChfW— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) March 1, 2024
Football Dots
- The Huskies added their 8th freshman who was previously committed to Arizona when OL Michael Watkins pledged to U-Dub.
Huskies get a commitment from class of 2024 OL Michael Watkins. Was an early enrollee under Fisch/Carroll at Arizona but entered the portal a few weeks ago and now headed to UW. https://t.co/6ltXIbIwO4— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 1, 2024
- Edefuan Ulofoshio had a great day at the combine showing off elite athleticism while Bralen Trice measured in 30 pounds under his listed playing weight and appeared to be performing through an injury. Hopefully he’ll be able to put up better numbers at UW’s Pro Day next month.
- The Combine continues today as TE Devin Culp and S Dominique Hampton will go throw measurements and drills (TE Jack Westover had surgery after the season and is still recovering so only participated in interviews.)
Standing on business #NFLCombine x @Ulofoshio30— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 1, 2024
@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/l5uNkEkLzD
Edefuan Ulofoshio is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 121 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024
Spilts projectedhttps://t.co/HH61aWAOAh pic.twitter.com/QY7AWKvMhS
Both Rome Odunze and his QB Michael Penix, Jr. have been winners this week already, per sources, on their interviews with teams and desire to compete. Rome believes he’s the top WR in this Draft, and wants to prove it Saturday. https://t.co/irQQvam7sw— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 1, 2024
Penix has been a star this week, per multiple teams, in interviews. Will be throwing on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/H5h6hU1e6T— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 1, 2024
