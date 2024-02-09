Friday Dots: Fab Glab

Softball Dots
- Washington opened their season in Puerto Vallarta last night against #17 Nebraska led by former Oklahoma superstar pitcher Jordy Bahl. The Huskies made her throw 39 pitches in the first inning before she eventually left injured and ended up run-ruling the Cornhuskers 8-0 in 5 innings.
- True freshman Jadyn Glab had one heck of a college debut. Her first at-bat provided an RBI single against Bahl and she later had a three-run homer to end up: 2/2, HR, 4 RBI. Glab was the #9 recruit in the country per Fast Pitch Softball and looked like it.
- Washington has 3 more games in the tournament including a double-header tonight playing Utah Valley at 4p PT followed by #1 Oklahoma at 6:30p PT. They finish out the weekend playing Iowa State at 2p PT on Saturday.
Basketball Dots
- The men’s team traveled to Oregon last night and fell behind 20 points in the 2nd half after missing 15 straight 3-point attempts. They somehow pulled off a furious rally to get within a single point but could never get over the hump and fell 85-80.
- Jon Wilner did his Pac-12 Hot Seat update before last night’s game and put the chances of Hop’s dismissal at 60%. 6 of UW’s next 7 games are against teams ranked 30 spots worse than the Huskies at KenPom.
- Things don’t get any easier for the women’s team tonight as they finish off their stretch of 5 straight games against ranked opponents by hosting #6 Stanford. Washington is 1-3 in this stretch of 5 straight against top-20 squads.
Football Dots
- Mike Vorel writes about the very different skillsets found across Washington’s quarterback room and how it might impact the season.
- Christian Caple writes about which freshmen might see the field a lot this fall after coach Fisch’s comments that he isn’t afraid to play them.
