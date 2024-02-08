Thursday Dots: Softball Starts

Happy whatever and blah blah blah. Would you like some dots?
Well you’ll get em. You’ll get em and you’ll like em.
First off, Vinny Speziale previews UW Softball’s first game of the season against #17 Nebraska:
#10 Washington softball will open its season today at 4:30 pm in Puerto Vallarta against #17 Nebraska.— Vinny Speziale (@vinnyspeziale) February 8, 2024
Streaming is available on FloSoftballhttps://t.co/Uuy2YqlVWa
Jedd Fisch interviewed for part of this:
How hundreds of notes left for HBC @SteveSpurrierUF built a recruiter. @BonJovi vs the Boss. New @UW_Football boss @CoachJeddFisch joins the @CollegeGameDay pod with @PeteThamel & me. Come for the football. Stay for sneaking into the OJ trial w/Jedd. https://t.co/nIOHv7wZFG— Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) February 8, 2024
Some signees from late signing day:
Despite only Coleman/Hunter announced on this platform, Fisch says they also have signatures from:— Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 7, 2024
QB Williams
RB Mohamed
OL Hylkema
DB Wright II
DL Butler
LB Parham
DB Prysock
DB Shaw
And Jedd Fisch’s press conference:
You can catch @UW_Football @CoachJeddFisch press conference today (Feb. 7) at noon PT, live, here:https://t.co/Fh4wsSVT7X— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) February 7, 2024
- If you are a normal person and don’t want to watch the whole thing, Mike Vorel has his takeaways and thoughts on Fisch’s press conference.
- Shane Lantz on the new UW Softball roster losing so many seniors from last year and how the team is approaching their expectations (hint: not much is changing).
New roster macro update:
Where UW stands in scholarships now versus during the 2023 season at each position:— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) February 8, 2024
-6: OL
-5:
-4:
-3:
-2: TE
-1: QB, ED, S
0: RB, WR, DT
+1: LB, CB
One personnel note: Washington OL Samuel Peacock is no longer with the program, a spokesperson confirmed. Jedd Fisch said today he wants to add four or five offensive linemen during the spring portal window.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 7, 2024
This is kinda cool if any of you are tennis fans:
Washington women's tennis will host the ITA National Team Indoor Championships this weekend.— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 7, 2024
Matches held at the Seattle Tennis Club (922 McGilvra Blvd E) are free to attend. https://t.co/99HnsRKN77
Asked Rome Odunze about the drastic jump he made in contested catch situations this year— Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 7, 2024
A really interesting aspect he credited/mentioned was working out with the basketball team
His 2022 tape was very good, but his 2023 film is on another level
Oh and if you want which I assume 99% of you don’t but it started here so it’s technically technically relevant, there’s a new chapter of Everett Flabbergasters out. There might be a character named after ZTF who am I to say.
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
