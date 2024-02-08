 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Softball Starts

And late signing day ends.

By Gabey Lucas
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Happy whatever and blah blah blah. Would you like some dots?

Well you’ll get em. You’ll get em and you’ll like em.

First off, Vinny Speziale previews UW Softball’s first game of the season against #17 Nebraska:

Jedd Fisch interviewed for part of this:

Some signees from late signing day:

And Jedd Fisch’s press conference:

New roster macro update:

This is kinda cool if any of you are tennis fans:

Oh and if you want which I assume 99% of you don’t but it started here so it’s technically technically relevant, there’s a new chapter of Everett Flabbergasters out. There might be a character named after ZTF who am I to say.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

