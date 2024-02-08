Thursday Dots: Softball Starts

Happy whatever and blah blah blah. Would you like some dots?

Well you’ll get em. You’ll get em and you’ll like em.

First off, Vinny Speziale previews UW Softball’s first game of the season against #17 Nebraska:

#10 Washington softball will open its season today at 4:30 pm in Puerto Vallarta against #17 Nebraska.



Streaming is available on FloSoftballhttps://t.co/Uuy2YqlVWa — Vinny Speziale (@vinnyspeziale) February 8, 2024

Jedd Fisch interviewed for part of this:

How hundreds of notes left for HBC @SteveSpurrierUF built a recruiter. @BonJovi vs the Boss. New @UW_Football boss @CoachJeddFisch joins the @CollegeGameDay pod with @PeteThamel & me. Come for the football. Stay for sneaking into the OJ trial w/Jedd. https://t.co/nIOHv7wZFG — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) February 8, 2024

Some signees from late signing day:

Despite only Coleman/Hunter announced on this platform, Fisch says they also have signatures from:

QB Williams

RB Mohamed

OL Hylkema

DB Wright II

DL Butler



LB Parham

DB Prysock

DB Shaw — Edited Name UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 7, 2024

And Jedd Fisch’s press conference:

You can catch @UW_Football @CoachJeddFisch press conference today (Feb. 7) at noon PT, live, here:https://t.co/Fh4wsSVT7X — Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) February 7, 2024

If you are a normal person and don’t want to watch the whole thing, Mike Vorel has his takeaways and thoughts on Fisch’s press conference.

Shane Lantz on the new UW Softball roster losing so many seniors from last year and how the team is approaching their expectations (hint: not much is changing).

New roster macro update:

Where UW stands in scholarships now versus during the 2023 season at each position:

-6: OL

-5:

-4:

-3:

-2: TE

-1: QB, ED, S

0: RB, WR, DT

+1: LB, CB — Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) February 8, 2024

One personnel note: Washington OL Samuel Peacock is no longer with the program, a spokesperson confirmed. Jedd Fisch said today he wants to add four or five offensive linemen during the spring portal window. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 7, 2024

This is kinda cool if any of you are tennis fans:

Washington women's tennis will host the ITA National Team Indoor Championships this weekend.



Matches held at the Seattle Tennis Club (922 McGilvra Blvd E) are free to attend. https://t.co/99HnsRKN77 — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 7, 2024

Asked Rome Odunze about the drastic jump he made in contested catch situations this year



A really interesting aspect he credited/mentioned was working out with the basketball team



His 2022 tape was very good, but his 2023 film is on another level — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 7, 2024

Oh and if you want which I assume 99% of you don’t but it started here so it’s technically technically relevant, there’s a new chapter of Everett Flabbergasters out. There might be a character named after ZTF who am I to say.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.