February Signing Period Open Thread

Washington is used to getting just about all of their recruiting done in the early signing period. And back in December it very much looked like that was going to be the case again. Obviously, things can change and they did so.

It’s still not going to be the most explosive signing day ever. That’s in part because several of the players who the coaching staff flipped from Arizona were early enrollees that officially entered the transfer portal rather than getting out of their letters of intent.

There are three players who are expected to sign letters of intent today, all of whom previously had been committed to Arizona:

-DB Rahim Wright II, Rancho Cucamonga HS (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

-OL Justin Hylkema, Adrian Wilcox HS (Santa Clara, CA)

-DL Bryce Butler, Garden City C.C (Garden City, KS)

Both Wright and Hylkema are standard high school recruits who will have 4 years of eligibility remaining. Butler is a JUCO transfer who will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to them, Garfield HS’s Rahshawn Clark will announce his commitment as part of 247 Sports’ live coverage today. He had previously been committed to Arizona (and Cal before that) but asked out of his letter of intent with the Wildcats after the coaching change and it is widely expected he will now choose to stay home and play for the Huskies.

It is also possible that Washington announces the signing of the players who committed via the transfer portal over the last month although they will not enroll until spring quarter. Those include:

-2024 QB Demond Williams, Basha HS (Chandler, AZ)

-2024 RB Adam Mohamed, Apollo HS (Glendale, AZ)

-2024 WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV)

-Arizona transfer CB Ephesians Prysock

-Arizona transfer RB Jonah Coleman

-Arizona/Indiana transfer CB Jordan Shaw

-California transfer WR Jeremiah Hunter

-San Jose State transfer LB Bryun Parham

******

Update 6:15a

Former Husky signee S Joshua Lair has officially signed with Baylor. That leaves only Keona Wilhite uncommitted among Washington’s original Class of 2024. He is going to announce live on 247 Sports’ signing day show between Nebraska and UCLA, although the crystal ball picks are on Nebraska. That will mean that the Huskies ultimately lost 5 signees due to the coaching change and they somehow all came on the defensive side of the ball: ED Dominic Kirks (Ohio State), ED Noah Carter (Alabama), ED Keona Wilhite (Nebraska/UCLA), DL Ratumana Bulabalabu (USC), and S Joshua Lair (Baylor).

The Huskies replaced those 5 players with 6-7 recruits from Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class.

***

We’ll keep you updated on this thread as official announcements come out throughout the day.