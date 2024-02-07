 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: National Signing Day

Steve Belichick is officially on board, plus more recruiting news on National Signing Day!

By MarkSchafer83
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, and we hope it is a good morning for the Husky Football program, as we are in need of a few more pieces to round out the roster on this National Signing Day!

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel has more on the hiring of Steve Belichick as the Huskies defensive coordinator. The addition of Belichick and fellow Patriots assistant Vinnie Sunseri underscore Head Coach Jedd Fisch’s desire to have an NFL style defense. The biggest hurdle to overcome for Belichick is obviously his lack of recruiting experience. The defensive unit itself is only returning Elijah Jackson and Alphonzo Tuputala, so that is another hurdle.
  • A hire we’d all endorse, I’m sure:
  • The brand new Washington on Big Ten Network account has been putting out some great highlights, like this one:
  • In recruiting news, former UW DL signee Ratumana Bulabalavu has committed to USC:
  • Rahshawn Clark announces where he plans to commit to today, choosing between Coach Fisch’s old stomping grounds of Arizona and the Huskies:

Softball Dots

  • Softball Season inches ever closer and the schedule has been released for UW Softball’s trip to Puerto Vallarta, including a showdown with top ranked Oklahoma, looking for their fourth straight title:

Retro Dot:

  • I always have time for an IT highlight!

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and as always, go Dawgs!

