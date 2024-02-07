Wednesday Dots: National Signing Day

Good morning, and we hope it is a good morning for the Husky Football program, as we are in need of a few more pieces to round out the roster on this National Signing Day!

Football Dots

Mike Vorel has more on the hiring of Steve Belichick as the Huskies defensive coordinator. The addition of Belichick and fellow Patriots assistant Vinnie Sunseri underscore Head Coach Jedd Fisch’s desire to have an NFL style defense. The biggest hurdle to overcome for Belichick is obviously his lack of recruiting experience. The defensive unit itself is only returning Elijah Jackson and Alphonzo Tuputala, so that is another hurdle.

A hire we’d all endorse, I’m sure:

GET BILL'S DOG ON STAFF pic.twitter.com/LBp3OvPpAD — Joshua (@joshlchinn) February 6, 2024

The brand new Washington on Big Ten Network account has been putting out some great highlights, like this one:

Not that you need it, but here's a reminder of @UW_Football great Bishop Sankey's awesomeness. #TouchdownTueday x @BishopSankey pic.twitter.com/FC7S5YcGRr — Washington on BTN (@WashingtonOnBTN) January 30, 2024

In recruiting news, former UW DL signee Ratumana Bulabalavu has committed to USC:

BREAKING: Carlsbad (Calif.) Army and Navy Academy DL Ratumana Bulabalavu, a former #Washington signee, has committed to #USC and went in-depth on why he chose the #Trojans https://t.co/nkMsmRvafd pic.twitter.com/QBSGIoi7Ov — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 6, 2024

Rahshawn Clark announces where he plans to commit to today, choosing between Coach Fisch’s old stomping grounds of Arizona and the Huskies:

Seattle (Wash.) Garfield athlete Rahshawn Clark is set to announce his decision on Wednesday on the @247Sports' Signing Day Show https://t.co/J1BBCT1ho4 pic.twitter.com/1jh11AxjVy — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 6, 2024

Softball Dots

Softball Season inches ever closer and the schedule has been released for UW Softball’s trip to Puerto Vallarta, including a showdown with top ranked Oklahoma, looking for their fourth straight title:

#NCAASoftball opening weekend schedule for #22 @UWSoftball in Puerto Vallarta @PVCollegeSB (times PT; rankings @SoftbalAmerica)



Thu, 4:30: #15 Nebraska

Fri, 4: Utah Valley

Fri, 6:30: #1 Oklahoma

Sat, 2: Iowa State



All games are on FloSoftball. See next tweet for details — Softball Szn Ed Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 6, 2024

Retro Dot:

I always have time for an IT highlight!

Bringing back this ICONIC Gus Johnson call when Isaiah Thomas hit the game winner for @UW_MBB ️ pic.twitter.com/zfaSGF1mVL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2024

That’s all for today, so thank you for making Dots a part of your morning and as always, go Dawgs!