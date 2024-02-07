Woof: Huskies Land Local Four-Star Athlete

Happy Signing Day Husky fans. The Husky coaches got some good news today when local 2024 four-star athlete Rahshawn Clark announced his commitment to Washington on 247 Sports’ live Signing Day show. Clark started his high school career at Federal Way but played at Garfield HS in Seattle for his senior season.

Clark, who had signed with Arizona, decided to flip his commitment and follow defensive backs coach John Richardson back home to Seattle. The 6’0”, 190 pound athlete excelled in high school on both sides of the ball but projects to play corner or safety for the Huskies. He is rated as the 6th best player in the state of Washington and a four-star player by 247 Sports.

Originally, Clark committed to California but switched to Arizona during the early signing period. With the head coach and his position coach at Arizona now working for hometown school Washington, it makes plenty of sense that Clark would take the opportunity to follow them and stay in-state. He missed out on joining UW’s first group of official visitors while playing in the Polynesian Bowl where he had a forced fumble but took an official visit 2 weekends ago with several other targets.

Clark is the only in-state commit in the 2024 class (which was somewhat overlooked by the previous staff). He becomes the 5th member of the secondary in this class joining Elias Johnson, Peyton Waters, Paul Mencke, and Rahim Wright II.

Welcome, Rahshawn!