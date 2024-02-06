Q&A With 2025 4 Star Tight End

Hello Husky fans. I hope you had a good Tuesday. Tomorrow is signing day which means several new Huskies will join the program officially. With the 2024 signing class pretty much baked in already I wanted to take a look forward to the 2025 recruiting class. UW hosted a Junior day this last weekend, and one of the top players to visit UW was 4 star tight end Barone Naone from West Linn HS, OR. Naone, who is rated as the 13th best TE in the country by 247sports, holds offers from several schools including Tennessee, UW, Oregon State, WSU, Arizona, and ASU. Here is what Naone had to say about his visit and UW.

UWDP: you were formerly committed to OSU, what schools are you looking at now in your recruitment?

Right now I’m looking at UW, ASU, UofA, Cal, OSU, Wazzu

UWDP: You visited UW this last weekend on the Husky junior day. How did your visit go and what was the highlight?

My highlight was just to see all the new faces at UW even though I have met most of them it was good to see new people.

UWDP: What stands out about UW right now to you?

The people and the community around the school is my biggest love for UW I love the setting and the city.

UWDP: You have the versatility to play TE and DE- are schools recruiting you as a TE or both?

Most schools are recruiting me to play tight end but I’m open to play both.

UWDP: What are you looking in a future school you commit to?

I’m looking for a school I will love outside of football and a school I can get a good education at.

UWDP: What is your time frame for a commitment?

My time frame for commitment will be sometime in the summer after my OV’s.

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a player?

I would say I am versatile and if you need me to play two ways then I can, I am a big body that can catch in traffic and can go get the ball.

Here are some of his highlights from his junior season:

Here are some of his highlights from his junior season: