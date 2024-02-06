 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Back in the Boat

More roster moves and behind the scenes of NIL deals and collectives.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 01 PAC-12 Championship Game - Oregon vs Washington Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dots

  • One of the top rated signees in the 2024 class is back with the program after removing his name from the transfer portal, OL Paki Finau:

  • While the Huskies retained Finau, TE Josh Cuevas did enter the portal. That leaves the Huskies with just TE Quentin Moore as the only TE with any experience on the roster.

  • UW Football officially announces the hire of Vinnie Sunseri. It is not 100% clear at the moment which defensive position he’ll be coaching.

  • With National Signing Day tomorrow, here’s how the new B1G teams stack up in recruiting. Jedd Fisch has said he wants the 2025 class to be the best in school history.

  • The new Washington on B1G Network Twitter account reminding us of the great Dante Pettis. Washington returns to Rutgers on September 28th for their fist B1G away game.

  • Count me as a jealous that UW Softball is heading to Mexico. They are playing in the 2024 College Challenge, and open their season against Nebraska on February 8th.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...