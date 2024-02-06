Tuesday Dots: Back in the Boat

Dots
- One of the top rated signees in the 2024 class is back with the program after removing his name from the transfer portal, OL Paki Finau:
Loyal to the pack, we on! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/JB4w9DdCPh— Paki Finau✍ (@pakifinau53) February 6, 2024
- While the Huskies retained Finau, TE Josh Cuevas did enter the portal. That leaves the Huskies with just TE Quentin Moore as the only TE with any experience on the roster.
February 5, 2024
- Here’s Mike Vorel’s story on Finau and Cuevas.
- Pretty interesting story from 247 Sports, which asked recruits anonymously to share details about NIL deals and the collectives behind them.
- UW Football officially announces the hire of Vinnie Sunseri. It is not 100% clear at the moment which defensive position he’ll be coaching.
Welcome to the 2️⃣0️⃣6️⃣, @vsunseri3‼️☔️ pic.twitter.com/QsnQeBzEfj— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 5, 2024
- With National Signing Day tomorrow, here’s how the new B1G teams stack up in recruiting. Jedd Fisch has said he wants the 2025 class to be the best in school history.
2024 Big Ten @247Sports Composite Football Recruiting Rankings (Commits)— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 6, 2024
1. Oregon (27)
2. Ohio St (22)
3. Penn St (25)
4. Michigan (27)
5. USC (20)
6. Nebraska (29)
7. Wisconsin (22)
8. Purdue (25)
9. Iowa (21)
10. Washington (18)
11. Minnesota (20)
12. Rutgers (24)
13.…
- The new Washington on B1G Network Twitter account reminding us of the great Dante Pettis. Washington returns to Rutgers on September 28th for their fist B1G away game.
! !— Washington on BTN (@WashingtonOnBTN) February 6, 2024
Enjoy Dante Pettis' highlight punt return TD in @UW_Football's 2017 win at Rutgers. #TouchdownTuesday x @dmainy_13 pic.twitter.com/T2aFSyz7Xt
- Seattle Sports asks how a Belichik and a Carroll on the same staff at UW will work.
- Count me as a jealous that UW Softball is heading to Mexico. They are playing in the 2024 College Challenge, and open their season against Nebraska on February 8th.
Next stop: Puerto Vallarta ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zCImRFDRLf— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 6, 2024
