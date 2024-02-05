Monday Dots: Fixing a hole

I’ve been on tenterhooks, ending in dirty looks
Listening to the Muzak, thinking ‘bout Dots ‘n’ that
- With so many unknowns on the 2024 UW football roster, projecting how the Dawgs will fill in the gaps has become a favorite pastime in the PNW. Christian Caple took his turn at providing a roster update in a free On Montlake post. Optimistically, Jedd Fisch has increased the number of scholarship players locked in from 49 to 70 in his first weeks with the program. There still seem to be several big question marks on the depth chart, so Fisch acknowledges that he has more work to do now and in the spring portal.
- One gap that seems to be on the verge of being filled is the Defensive Coordinator job. Reports over the weekend indicated that Steve Belichick, son of Bill, has emerged as the leading candidate for the post. Belichick has worked for his father on the Patriots defense as a secondary and LB coach. He has also called plays since 2019, so he is not lacking in valuable experience. On the other hand, Belichick has not coached in college, so the pace, spacing, and recruiting will be new experiences for him.
- The roster, too, continues to fill out. The Dawgs announced three more commitments over the weekend, including two rerouted from Fisch’s Tucson recruiting class. Audric Harris is a speedy and talented WR who will join the class of ‘24. Bryce Butler is a JuCo DT who might have a chance to see the field right away due to his size and post-HS experience. Jake Flores is an OT in the ‘25 class who might have the most upside of the group based on an impressive list of offers.
- Keion Brooks scored a career high 35 points in the Apple Cup, but it wasn’t enough for the Dawgs to maintain their recent run of better form. The Huskies lost 90-87 in overtime due to some untimely turnovers and missed FTs. Wazzu improved to 7-4 in Pac-12 play and 16-6 overall, closer to where the Huskies expected to be at this point in the season.
- UW women’s basketball had a similar result against Colorado, one of the best teams in the country. The Dawgs started slow and never were able to fully get back in the game, finally falling 80-57.
After a great conversation with @CoachKaufusi I am very excited to receive an offer from @UW_Football! @CoachJeddFisch pic.twitter.com/zDiEJhxlYA— Kade Pietrzak (@KadePietrzak) February 4, 2024
The current expectation is that the University of Washington is going to hire Steve Belichick as its defensive coordinator, sources tell @247sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2024
Belichick was part of his dad’s New England Patriots staff the last 12 years, including as the team’s defensive playcaller the… pic.twitter.com/ImObigw0qR
#ProBowlGames Champ pic.twitter.com/CTyVMwC5fF— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 4, 2024
Some light work for Nathan Green in Boston today, he goes to #⃣5⃣ in NCAA history in the 1K ☔️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/lKFcDtYDbO— Washington Track & Field and Cross Country (@UWTrack) February 4, 2024
Washington came into today giving up just 55.6 points per game.— Andrew Sousa (@andrew_soozay) February 4, 2024
Colorado has 50 at halftime.
The Buffs have dominated down low, and the Huskies find themselves down 50-28 at the break after making just 1 of its last 11 shots.
Switch needs to be flipped in the third. Big time.
Loading comments...