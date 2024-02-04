WBB Smacked by #6 Colorado

UW took on the #6 ranked Colorado Buffs at their home gym on Sunday, losing convincingly 80-57. Chloe Briggs got the start for Jadya Noble, who was still out with an injury. UW attempted to come out more aggressive to keep up with Colorado’s unrelenting pace, but quickly fell behind in the first quarter as Colorado shut them down. Colorado went on a 9-0 run to go up 16-7 and shot 86% from the floor. UW ended the first quarter shooting 33% to Colorado’s 67%.

The second half was not much better for UW as CO kept up the pace, pushing the lead bigger and bigger. UW got good looks, ran good plays, but couldn’t get the ball to drop. UW kept fronting the CO bigs down low, but didn’t have any help side defense so CO was able to snag lay in after layin.

At the end of the half, CO led in all areas besides free throws, because UW shot 100% from the line.

Points: 50-28

Rebounds: 23-13

Assists: 18-4

FG%: 63 - 28

Dalayah Daniels was the saving grace for UW with 14 points and 4 rebounds in the first half. She did not score any additional points in the second half.

The second half was more of the same. The Huskies could not get anything to fall for them on offense, hovering at 29% shooting. The two other true freshmen, Olivia Anderson and Ali Long got some minutes as CO kept their foot on the gas.

True freshman Savia Sellers played the most minutes of any UW player, ending the night with 12 points. UW ended the game shooting 32%. Colorado put in an impressive performance, showcasing their strength, speed, and composure and showing why they are the top team in the Pac-12 right now.

UW plays #4 Stanford at home on Friday at 7pm for a chance at redemption. Stanford recently lost to USC who UW beat earlier in the season so here’s hoping for a close game.