Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Host A Junior Day

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail over the last 2 weeks (visits, visiting prospects, and trying to fill out the 2024 roster). So far a lot of their work has resulted in some commitments, including 2 yesterday: Juco defensive tackle Bryce Butler and 2025 offensive tackle Jake Flores. It sounds like more commitments could be coming soon, so keep your eye out.

This weekend the Husky coaches hosted a junior day for some prospects who they are targeting for the 2025 class. Here is a look at some of the prospects who made their way to campus:

4 star linebacker Mark Iheanachor from Narbonne HS, CA was probably the headliner on campus this weekend. Rated as the 30th best linebacker in the 2025 class, Iheanachor has offers from WSU, AZ, ASU, Cal, and UW. Listed at 6’2” and around 215 pounds, Iheanachor is a physical linebacker that can really make his presence known on the field. It appears the Huskies are one of his early favorites with the new staff in place.

Junior season..... #AGTG

95Tackles 67Solo 16TFL

1098 All Purpose yards 16TDs

110 carries 862Yards 13TDs

14Rec 246yards 3TDs

- https://t.co/AjvMdzFpOb pic.twitter.com/H21WKR1NrB — Mark Iheanachor ✞ 4⭐️ LB (@FcrgiveMark) November 27, 2023

3 star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe HS, AZ also made his way to Montlake this weekend. The 27th rated safety in the 2025 class and 4th rated player in AZ by 247sports, holds offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Kansas, AZ, and ASU. With the former staffs ties to the state of AZ, Dillard-Allen is a player I would keep an eye on.

4 star tight end Barone Naone from West Linn HS, OR is another player who made his way up to Montlake. Rated as the 12th best tight end in the 2025 class, Naone holds offers from Tennessee, Oregon State, Cal, AZ, and ASU. Listed at 6’3” and around 230 pounds, Naone can play on both sides of the ball, but it sounds like most teams prefer him at tight end. Naone recently de-committed from Oregon State after their recent coaching change and is a name to watch for the 2025 class.

Locally a familiar last name was on campus, Ryken Moon, son of former Husky great QB Warren Moon. Ryken, who is a 2-way player, is being recruited as a running back by the Husky staff. Several other local prospects from Bellevue made their way over to Montlake including: 3 star safety Bryce Smith, and 2025 interior offensive lineman Willi Wascher.

That is all for today and keep your eyes for more news this weekend. As always follow me @asieverkropp.