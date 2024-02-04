Woof: Huskies Land Three-Star Transfer Wideout

Hello again Husky fans. The Huskies got some good news today when three-star wideout Audric Harris from Bishop Gorman HS, NV committed to Washington. Harris, who was an early enrollee at Arizona earlier this month, is rated as the 69th best wideout in the country by 247 Sports in the class of 2024.

Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Harris has the makings of an elite slot receiver (he reminds me of a smoother and quicker Aaron Fuller). As a senior he had 51 catches for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns. He originally committed to Arizona over offers from Utah, Arizona State, BYU, and Oklahoma State among others.

With the Huskies losing Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Jalynn Polk to the draft plus Germie Bernard and Taeshaun Lyons to the portal there was a massive need to add more wideouts to the roster. Harris is now the 3rd freshman wide receiver in the 2024 class (joining Justice Williams and Jason Robinson Jr.) The coaching staff will likely still look to add at least one veteran option in the transfer portal in addition to Cal transfer Jeremiah Hunter once the spring portal period opens in a few months.

Senior Season Highlights - https://t.co/awO4ZybdE9



Season Stats in 12 Games ✅

51 Receptions

1051 Yards

13 TD pic.twitter.com/pzrHoPIsUf — Audric Harris (@audricharris2) November 26, 2023

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.