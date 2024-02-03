Woof: Huskies Land A 2025 Offensive Lineman

Happy Saturday Husky fans. I’m a little late on the this commitment but the Husky coaches got some good news today when 3 star offensive Tackle Jake Flores from JSerra Catholic committed to UW. Rated as the 36th best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, Flores committed to UW over offers from Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, and USC. Listed at 6’6” and around 275 pounds, Flores has more of a tackle frame than that of a guard. The Huskies have had pretty good luck out of JSerra nabbing Dante Pettis, Luke Wattenberg, and Nick Harris.

When I watch his film I can see why scouts love him- he’s very athletic and can pull with ease for his size.

Flores is the 2nd commitment in the 2025 class and should be a future stalwart on the line. As always follow me @asieverkropp for recruiting news.