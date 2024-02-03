Huskies Fall in Overtime to Cougars 90 to 87

One of the longest rivalries in the country could be coming to an end for the foreseeable future as the Washington State Cougars visit Montlake for the last time as conference rivals in Hardwood Boeing Apple Cup. The matchup of the Cougars and the Washington Huskies will be the 298th matchup since 1910 and it would be Washington State leaving with a 90-87 victory.

In a game that saw 24 lead changes and both teams shooting over 50% from the field, the Huskies fall short in Overtime and move to 12-10 (4-7) on the season. Keion Brooks finished the game with a career-high of 35 points but would not be enough.

The game started with some early fireworks, with the Cougars setting the pace early. The Cougars would make their first 7 attempts to take a quick 15-10 lead but Keion Brooks and the Huskies would take the first blow and fight back to get within in 3 at the under 16 Timeout.

Braxton Meah came into the game as questionable after injuring his ankle versus Utah but made an early appearance. Meah would respond with a highlight reverse dunk for his first bucket of the game.

Moses Wood has been shooting nearly 42% from 3 in Pac-12 play, continued his hot shooting early on. Wood knocked down his first three 3-pointers to help the Huskies get their first lead of the game at 18-17.

The Huskies and the Cougars would go back and forth for a few minutes, exchanging the lead several times. With Keion Brooks on the bench for a few short minutes, the Huskies got contributions from Paul Mulcahy, Anthony Holland and Wilhelm Breidenbach. After the scorching hot start by the Cougars, the Cougs cooled down quite a bit, which allowed the Huskies to take a 35-26 lead with 7 minutes left in the 1st half.

The Huskies would go on an 8-0 run after another Keion Brooks pull up jumper but would see themselves cooling down with under 6 minutes left. Washington would get some good looks but would not fall.

The Cougars would take advantage of several Washington misses and go on their own 13-0 run to erase an 11 point Huskies lead in a matter of minutes. Keion Brooks would help the Huskies retake the lead for a moment at 40 to 39 but the Cougars would end the half on a 6-0 run, thanks to a Andrej Jakimovski three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Cougars would take a 44-40 lead at halftime, led by Myles Rice (Myles Price by Bill Walton) with 13 points, while Keion Brooks and Moses Wood would pace the Huskies with 15 and 11 points respectively. Both teams would shoot over 51% from the field in the 1st half.

The Huskies Battle Back In the 2nd Half

The 2nd half would start off in a flurry with both sides throwing punches, just like the beginning of the 1st half. Both teams going up and down the court exchanging buckets but the Huskies were able to erase the 4-point halftime deficit and even take a 3 point lead after Moses Wood connected on his 4th three-pointer of the game.

Sahvir Wheeler struggled in the 1st half with only 2 points and 3 turnovers but was able to finally break free in the 2nd half with a couple of layups. It looked like Wheeler would score on another layup but was rejected by Isaac Jones, who then finished with a highlight dunk on the other end to take a 52 to 51 lead.

The lead would exchange on the next 8 possessions as neither team could stop the other team it seemed. Sahvir Wheeler almost made it 9 straight possessions but saw a layup just fall out. The Cougars would then score 5 straight to extend a 63 to 59 lead after another Jakimovski three-pointer. Besides the timely 3-pointer, it was clear that the Cougars were going straight to the paint, with multiple post ups and the Huskies could not stop it.

Washington State had a chance to go up 6 with a couple of free throws but missed both. Off of the rebound, Sahvir Wheeler zipped down the court for a layup and scored under 4 seconds. The Huskies would continue to go to Keion Brooks and he would deliver to help the Huskies retake the lead at 69 to 67 with 7:35 left in the game.

The game would slow down a bit with several whistles that lead to free throws. Both Centers, Rueben Chinyelu and Braxton Meah would have a 1 and 1 attempt at the line but both would miss. Isaac Jones would shortly after have his own 1 and 1 attempt and also missed the front end, leaving potentially 4 points at the line.

Keion Brooks would keep finding himself at the line and was fouled after grabbing a strong offensive rebound to help retain the lead at 71 to 69 after knocking down a pair. Brooks would knock down another mid-range pull up to give him 31 points and closing in on a career-high. Moments later, Moses Wood would break free on a nice double screen play set up for his 5th three-pointer of the game to give UW a 76 to 71 lead with 4:05 left.

The Cougars would not go away and both teams again would exchange buckets back and forth again. The Cougars would score on 5 straight possessions and converted on a few difficult 1 on 1 shots to get back in the game. Jaylen Wells would help the Cougars take a 81 to 80 lead with 33 seconds left after a step back jumper.

Sahvir Wheeler would waste no time and blow by Myles Rice for a layup to take an 83 to 82 lead. Myles Rice would go right back at Wheeler but was called for a travel with 6 seconds left in the game. Moses Wood would get fouled and have 2 attempts to go up 3. Wood would make the first but missed the 2nd, which gave the cougars a chance with 11 seconds left and only down 2.

Myles Rice would find a wide open Isaac Jones for a game-tying dunk and Wheeler couldn’t quite get up a clean look at the buzzer. The Huskies had a chance to close it out but we would be heading to Overtime.

Huskies Fall Short In Overtime

The Huskies would strike first in Overtime after another Sahvir Wheeler layup but the Cougars would answer right back with 4 straight free throws to take their own 2 point lead. Keion Brooks would knock down two free throws of his own to tie the game with 2:15 left at 87 a piece.

Myles Rice was field goal-less for the entire 2nd half but hit a dagger three-pointer to take a 90 to 87 lead with 1:54 left. The Huskies would have consecutive turnovers on the next two possessions but were able to keep the Cougars from extending the lead.

Washington would make one more stop and have a chance to go for the tie with 14 seconds left. Sahvir Wheeler kicked it out to Keion Brooks who threw up a contested three-pointer that barely grazed iron. Washington was able to force a jump ball but with only .4 seconds left. Brooks had one more opportunity and appeared to get a shot off but was blocked. The Stat book will register as a block but appeared that Brooks may have been fouled. No call was made and the Cougars steal an Overtime victory on the road for a 90 to 87 win.

The Huskies fall to 12-10 (4-7) despite a career-high from Keion Brooks with 35 points. Sahvir Wheeler scored 16 points (14 after Halftime) and Moses Wood would finish with 18 points but could not get a shot late in the game.

The Huskies now look to try and play for seeding in the Pac-12 tournament to try and make a desperation run but travel to Oregon for a Road trip. Next game is Thursday versus Oregon at 7 pm.