Woof: Huskies Flip A Juco Defensive Lineman

Hello Husky fans. The Husky coaching staff has been relentless on the recruiting trail and their efforts paid off today when they flipped a defensive tackle who was previously committed to Arizona.

All glory to god pic.twitter.com/csECQ4CLjs — Bryce Butler (@whoisbreezo) February 3, 2024

Bryce Butler from Garden City Community College committed to UW on his visit to Montlake. Listed at 6’5” and around 295 pounds, Butler is a plug and play type of defensive lineman for the 2024 Husky football team (who loses its top 2 defensive lineman- Faatui Tuitele and Tuli Letulogasenoa). Butler held offers from Arizona and USF and was rated as the 14th best defensive tackle in the Juco ranks. When you watch him play you can see that Butler has a high ceiling and the athleticism to disrupt the LOS. Last season he had 12.5 tackles for a loss for his team.

Butler should be able to compete right away for the Husky football team (battling Jacob Bandes and the Parker Twins for reps).