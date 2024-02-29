UW WBB Falls to Colorado, Again

The UW Women’s basketball team played at Colorado on Thursday night, just a few days after a convincing victory over #9 ranked Oregon State. Sayvia Sellers got her 6th start in a row as Jayda Noble was out for a “personal emergency”. Colorado came into the game hoping to end their 4 losing streak.

Both teams started out slow and appeared to be trying to see who could commit the most turnovers before points scored. UW lost that battle with 4 turnovers to Colorado’s 2 turnovers, but UW got the first two points of the game from Elle Ladine. The Buffs and the Huskies continued to feel each other out as Hannah Stines blocked a huge shot, her 15th block of the year. As the game got into rhythm, Lauren Schwartz hit two threes, Sellers pushed the tempo, and the Huskies got hammered as Colorado played aggressive defense and the refs didn’t call fouls accordingly. On the other hand, UW got called for several ticky tack fouls, including two back to by Olivia Anderson right before the end of the first quarter. On top of the foul trouble, UW couldn’t get layins to fall, and missed several easy buckets, including a fast break after a steal by Chloe Briggs right before the first quarter ended, leaving the Huskies behind 18-12.

UW started the 2nd quarter with a play drawn for Dalayah Daniels, which was executed beautifully and the Huskies scored quickly. However, the Buffs answered right away with a two of their own. From there, for any good work UW pulled off, Colorado always had an answer, whether it be a key block, multiple three pointers, or a well executed steal. At this point, the Huskies seemed to cower and stopped driving to the basket. They hesitated a lot, didn’t get quick passes off, and didn’t get to the free throw line. In fact, the first time the Huskies got to the free throw line was thanks to Dalayah Daniels, with 4:28 left in the first half. The Huskies ended the quarter, still holding on, but down 39-28.

UW came out swinging as the second half began. Sellers stripped Sherrod, Colorado’s best player, and the jump ball went UW’s way. Next possession, Ladine hit Daniels for two. At this point, Daniels’ elbow inadvertently connected with Sherrod’s face and Sherrod hit the floor, holding her nose. Sherrod came out of the game and sat on the sidelines icing her nose until 37 seconds left in the game with Colorado only up by six.

Unfortunately, UW wasn’t able to exploit Colorado after Sherrod’s long departure as Colorado opened up a 15 point lead while nothing fell for UW. UW didn’t give up, pushing the tempo. The Huskies went on a 7-0 run in the last 3:30 of the game bringing them within 6 points and drew the game out by stopping the clock but still couldn’t pull out the win.

The good news is that this young UW team lost by 23 points when they played Colorado 25 days ago and only lost by 6 tonight.

Schwartz led all Huskies in scoring with 18 points and 4-4 3 point shooting.

This team has glimpses of brightness that are hopefully indicators of good times to come in all of our futures. UW closes out their regular season on Saturday at 11 am vs. #18 Utah. March 6 begins what will surely be a very entertaining Pac-12 tournament - one where literally any team could win.