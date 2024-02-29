Washington played one of their worst offensive games of the season at UCLA in January scoring 61 points while shooting 24% on 3’s to go with 19 turnovers. That wasn’t the problem tonight. The Huskies made 8 of their first 10 three-point shots on the way to 15 total and UW snapped their 9-game losing streak to UCLA with an assertive 94-77 win. Keion Brooks Jr. led the way with 32 points as UW improves to 16-13 (8-10) on the season.

It looked like we might need walk-ons to finish out the game on both sides given how the game started. The refs called 4 fouls on the floor in the first 20 seconds, including 3 on UCLA, and then gave HC Mick Cronin a technical. Keion Brooks Jr. split that pair and Braxton Meah dunked it on consecutive possessions to give UW the early 5-0 lead.

Keion Brooks Jr. missed his first 3 shots as he forced it driving into traffic but eventually settled for long-range shots and it worked. He made his next three shots from beyond the arc over the first 7 minutes to become the first scorer in double figures. UCLA matched the Huskies shot for shot however and Brooks reached in needlessly after hitting his 3rd triple to pick up a 2nd foul and headed to the bench.

Things felt like they might be slipping away a bit as Dylan Andrews hit a 3 for the Bruins to take a 25-24 lead. Koren Johnson led a rally however, first with a beautiful spin move for a layup and then a nice feed inside to Meah who made a layup and completed the old fashioned 3-point play. Adem Bona countered with a layup of his own but then Sahvir Wheeler miraculously knocked down consecutive 3-point attempts to cap up off a 10-2 run with the Huskies up 34-27.

Moses Wood kept up the three-point barrage before UCLA seemingly discovered Washington’s weakness. Just foul the Dawgs. Keion Brooks Jr, Braxton Meah, and Koren Johnson were each fouled on the floor for UCLA’s 7th, 8th, and 9th fouls. And of course all 3 of them missed the front end of the 1-and-1 for essentially 3 turnovers. That allowed UCLA to get within 7 points in the final minute of the half and threaten to mostly evaporate UW’s lead. Sahvir Wheeler found Meah open for an alley-oop slam and Meah blocked a layup to send the teams into the locker room with UW leading 44-35.

There was a brief moment where it appeared that UCLA was going to instantly get back into the game. Moses Wood couldn’t stop a pass to the corner as the Huskies went zone and Lazar Stefanovic nailed a corner 3-pointer that cut the lead down to 8. After a minute of back and forth though the three-point barrage began anew. Brooks hit a shot from the corner and Wood answered with a pair of makes of his own and suddenly a 9-0 run ballooned UW’s lead to 17 points. Bruin after Bruin meanwhile passed up open or semi-open looks and Mick Cronin called timeout to regroup with UW up 57-40 and 14:45 left.

Braxton Meah has been battling an ankle injury all season and appeared to tweak it at the end of the 1st half. He looked healthy posterizing Adem Bona but on the next possession got bowled over and took to the bench moving gingerly on his ankle.

Washington extended their game high lead to 20 points at 66-46 following a pair of Keion Brooks Jr. free throws and it looked like suddenly the Huskies were getting ASU trauma flashbacks. Koren Johnson bit on a pump fake and got caught in the air for a foul but compounded it getting called for a technical in his frustration. UCLA made 3⁄ 4 FTs and on the next possession hit an and-1 layup to go on a 6-0 run in less than a minute causing Hop to take a timeout. Johnson came back in the game shortly after and leaped wildly on a midrange jumper which went in for an and-1 and Koren fouled out with 8 minutes remaining and UW leading 72-60.

Braxton Meah came back in the game and carried the Huskies on both ends to help stabilize things. He was able to dunk the ball two more times plus stuff Bona at the rim on a flush attempt to keep things from ever getting back into single digits. Keion Brooks Jr. did his part as well by making almost all his free throws down the stretch. Sahvir Wheeler put a cap on the night by hoisting a 3 from beyond the logo to beat the shot clock and it banked in during the final minute.

There was no way that Washington was going to lose a game with the kind of hot three-point shooting they displayed tonight. The Huskies finished 15/24 from deep which was the most 3-point makes for UW since...12/19/17 in a 106-55 win over Bethune-Cookman when UW was coincidentally also exactly 15/24 on 3’s. Brooks and Wood combined to go 10/12 while Wheeler also was 3/6 from deep.

All those made shots opened up space for Braxton Meah who played one of his best all-around games as a Husky. He finished with 19 points on 8/8 shooting to go along with 8 rebounds and 5 blocks while fighting injury.

The Huskies only had 6 turnovers (if you don’t count missing the front end of a 1-and-1 three times) compared to 23 assists. Making almost every shot certainly helps those totals but the Huskies did show good ball movement all night and eviscerated UCLA in the pick and roll. Sahvir Wheeler ended up with a double-double of 11 points (on 4/14 shooting) and 11 assists.

Washington will hope to carry over some of their explosive shooting into Saturday afternoon at 1p when they play badly underachieving USC for the first and only time this season on senior day. The Huskies will have 4 players guaranteed to walk (Keion Brooks Jr., Sahvir Wheeler, Anthony Holland, and Moses Wood) and several others that could opt not to use their extra Covid season of eligibility.