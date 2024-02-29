Woof: Huskies Land Arizona Offensive Lineman

Happy Thursday Husky fans. The Huskies got a new commitment today from Michael Watkins, a three-star offensive lineman from Apollo HS, AZ. Watkins, who previously signed with the Wildcats, entered the transfer portal as an early enrollee before committing to the Huskies.

Besides Arizona, Colorado State was the only other school with a reported offer to Watkins. Listed at about 6’3” and around 282 pounds, Watkins projects as an interior offensive lineman once he steps onto campus. His build and measurable’s remind me a lot of former Husky Nick Harris.

Watkins will likely need a redshirt year before he competes for major playing time on Montlake.