Huskies Sweep Doubleheader Over Maryland on Walk-Off Grand Slam

Washington has had to do its fair share of schedule rearrangement due to weather early on this season. Last week it added road games versus Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson and this week it started off the home slate 10 days early getting Maryland for a doubleheader ahead of anticipated rain-outs in Eugene this weekend. It looked like that decision may backfire as Washington was pushed to the brink in game two but ultimately emerged with 8-0 and 8-6 victories to improve to 14-2 on the season.

The more exciting game was by far the second one. Washington’s Lindsay Lopez got off to a very rough start on the mound as she was unable to make it out of the first inning. Lopez issued 3 walks, hit a batter, and gave up 5 hits as part of a 6-run first frame for the Terps and it looked like Washington may get blown out.

Instead, Sidne Peters came in for Lopez and was absolutely stellar in relief. She pitched 5 and 1⁄ 3 innings giving up no hits with only a single walk to go along with 7 strikeouts. Brooke Nelson closed out the 7th inning without giving up a run despite a pair of Maryland hits threatening to add to the lead.

Washington entered the bottom of the 7th though trailing 6-2 after a 4th inning home run from Sidney Stewart. The Huskies were known last year for dramatic comebacks and they needed another one to emerge victorious.

San Diego State transfer Jilian Celis started the rally off with a leadoff homer to pull the Huskies to within 3 runs. Riley Holtorf followed with a triple and Alana Johnson immediately plated her with a single (in between was a Maryland pitching change). A Kinsey Fielder walk in the next at-bat meant the tying run was now on 1st base. Brooke Nelson put on a sac bunt and it popped into the air but barely fell to the ground before what would’ve been a disastrous double play with both runners taking off on contact.

That left runners on 2nd and 3rd with one out and the Huskies still trailing 6-4. Maryland opted to intentionally walk Sidney Stewart given that she had homered in her last bat and it would open up a double play opportunity. But that brought Olivia “Ojo” Johnson to the plate with the bases loaded. And she got out the rye bread and the mustard, grandma.

NEVER COUNT OUT THE HUSKIES!



OJO CALLS GAME



6 8

The first game started out similarly but with the roles reversed. Instead it was Washington who had a big early inning to bust the game open. The Huskies worked 4 consecutive walks in the second inning and then with 2 outs hit a single, double, and triple that resulted in a 7-0 Husky lead.

That was more help than Ruby Meylan needed. She allowed just 5 baserunners across 5 shutout innings with 6 strikeouts to give her a second complete game shutout on the season (although both in 5 innings with a run rule win). Riley Holtorf added a sacrifice fly for the Huskies in the 4th inning to bring home the 8th run and end the game early.

Washington was fortunate to avoid a home loss to future conference mate Maryland who is 5-11 so far this season including 0-3 against power conference teams. The Huskies were supposed to play #12 Florida State this weekend but the Seminoles pulled out early from the Jane Sanders Classic after looking at the weather forecast. Instead, UW will try to play a pair of games against Mount St. Mary’s in Eugene. After that though the Huskies begin Pac-12 play a week from Friday night on 3/8 hosting Arizona State for a 3-game series.