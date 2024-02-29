Thursday Dots: Home Opener

Would you like some dots? Oh wow, what a coincidence — you want dots and I have dots. Crazy world we live in!
To the dots!
Softball today (twice):
Leaping into gameday!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 29, 2024
Maryland (DH)
Seattle, Wash.
️ Husky Softball Stadium
⏰ 12 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Washington Live Stream
https://t.co/dOlWjuJdSy
https://t.co/JgHUrjRtra
https://t.co/bQO1uLh5mX
️ Free admission#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/S2VFzshgTk
- Welp, this one doesn’t bode well: Emeka Megwa is suing UW, claiming medical negligence against Kalen DeBoer’s staff.
- Bob Condotta talked to the Huskies who will be at the combine to get their perspective on DeBoer’s departure.
New podcast from Christian and Danny:
Speaking of:
Cool to see On Montlake's first year recognized with top-10 honors in four categories. https://t.co/K6vJ6wN03q— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 28, 2024
Please I just want it to end:
Column: “There was pushback on four” automatic CFP bids for the Big Ten and SEC. So the proposal is for three each, and two for the Big 12 and ACC.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 29, 2024
It’s still an attempt to stack the deck in favor of leagues that already have all the advantages. https://t.co/oldAxYzwNI
Nice:
clean up on aisle 83 pic.twitter.com/LPh8HkzPZL— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 28, 2024
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
