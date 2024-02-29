 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Home Opener

And a potential “yikes” incoming.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Would you like some dots? Oh wow, what a coincidence — you want dots and I have dots. Crazy world we live in!

To the dots!

Softball today (twice):

New podcast from Christian and Danny:

Speaking of:

Please I just want it to end:

Nice:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...