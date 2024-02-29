How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Thursday, 2/29/24

Tip-Off Time: 7:30 pm PT

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskies Gameday App, Sports Radio KJR

Location: Seattle, Washington

Betting Line: Washington Huskies -3.5

UCLA Bruins 2023-24 Statistics:

Record: 14-13 (9-7)

Points For per Game: 65.5 ppg (327th)

Points Against per Game: 64.7 ppg (15th)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 105.8 (189th)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 97.5 (28th)

Strength of Schedule: 67th

UCLA Key Players:

G- Dylan Andrews, So. 6’2, 180: 11.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 36.3% FG, 28.7% 3pt, 84.0% FT

Andrews is one of the few players that was at least part of the rotation last year and he is scoring and assisting more with the bigger role but doing so much less efficiently. He never gets a rebound or steals/blocks so it’s a ton of empty calories. He had a career high 8 assists though in the first game against the Huskies.

1st game vs. UW: 7 pts (1/7 FG), 8 ast, 2 stl

G- Sebastian Mack, Fr. 6’3, 20: 13.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 39.4% FG, 27.8% 3pt, 72.4% FT

The true freshman was a mid-four-star recruit but is leading UCLA in scoring which says something about UCLA. He’s not a threat from the outside but is extremely good at getting to the free throw line driving to the basket. He also has been very impressive getting steals for a freshman. He also had one of the dirtiest cheap shots you’ll ever see a few games ago against Utah.

UCLA Men's Basketball Player Sebastian Mack Ejected From Game Against Utah: pic.twitter.com/g7qyzjYium — NIL vs NLI (@NILvsNLI) February 19, 2024

1st game vs. UW: 10 pts (3/6 FG), 3 reb, 3 ast

G- Lazar Stefanovic, Jr. 6’7, 190: 11.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 36.2% FG, 33.1% 3pt, 87.8% FT

Stefanovic was known as a solid wing shooter at Utah but that particular skill has dropped off since getting to Westwood this fall. He has always struggled to score inside and is shooting less than 40% on 2-pointers. He’s a solid rebounder and doesn’t turn the ball over but his value drops off in a big way when he can’t shoot. Against the Huskies though he re-discovered his stroke and knocked 2 of 3 deep shots.

1st game vs. UW: 15 pts (4/7 FG), 7 reb, 2 stl

F- Brandon Williams, Fr. 6’7, 220: 3.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.4 apg, 37.9% FG, 29.2% 3pt, 70.6% FT

A big part of UCLA’s turnaround this season has been inserting the freshman Williams into the starting lineup. They are 6-2 since making that change. Williams hasn’t scored double-digits points or more than 6 rebounds during that span but even though the stats don’t show it he has managed to round together their lineup.

1st game vs. UW: 0 pts (0/0 FG), 1 reb, 7 minutes

C-Adem Bona, So. 6’10, 245: 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 59.3% FG, 67.8% FT

The one returning stud was supposed to be Bona and he has mostly done as expected. He’s an elite defensive player and a very good offensive rebounder. He just isn’t the type of low post scorer you can give the ball to and trust he’ll get the ball in the basket. He is just about all of UCLA’s rim protection so when he gets in foul trouble, things can get ugly. But he dunked all over UW’s face the first time around and Meah has to do a better job not letting him get the ball under the basket.

1st game vs. UW: 22 pts (10/13 FG), 1 reb, 3 TO

The Outlook

This is a very different UCLA team than when I wrote my last game preview about UCLA. Back then, the Bruins were coming off a 46-point loss to Utah as part of a 4-game losing streak. There were suddenly legitimate questions about whether Mick Cronin might actually be on the hot seat. Instead, they smacked the Huskies in L.A as part of a streak winning 8 of 9 games with the lone loss at Arizona.

There’s once again a little more dissent though as UCLA have now lost 2 in a row at home to Utah and USC. Now the Bruins have road games at both Washington schools followed by hosting Arizona and if they don’t win this game then they’ll be most likely staring down a 5-game losing streak.

It has been all about the defense for UCLA this season. In the 11 games since the blowout loss to Utah they haven’t given up more than 77 points and held everyone but Arizona and Stanford to 70 or fewer. Part of that is pace of play. UCLA plays at a glacial pace that is 347th in the country and last in the Pac-12. They are going to take their time and make you defend for a full 30 seconds looking for the best shot possible.

In Pac-12 play, UCLA ranks second in the conference in defensive efficiency only narrowly trailing Arizona. The biggest reason for that is they are extremely disruptive. They rank 2nd in turnovers, 3rd in blocks, and 5th in steals in conference play on defense. Opponents make a lot of mistakes with the way that they’re able to pressure you even if it doesn’t directly result in a steal.

Washington had 19 turnovers the last time these two teams played including 6 from Sahvir Wheeler and 5 from Braxton Meah. That absolutely cannot happen this time around. Wheeler had his best scoring game of the season with 27 in L.A but no one else had more than 12 as the rest of the team shot 4/22 (18%) on 3-pointers. Opponents average 33% from deep against the Bruins this year and Washington shoots 34%. If the Huskies can just hit that average instead of way below then they’ll have a decent shot.

That’s because the Bruins in general are allergic to scoring points. They’re last in conference play in offensive efficiency and that’s not an accident. UCLA ranks 12th in 2-point % and 11th in 3-point %. They just don’t make shots easily. The only reason they’re able to find any measure of success is because they excel at bully ball. The Bruins rank 4th or better in the conference in offensive rebound rate, free throw rate, and free throw percentage. They may miss a lot of shots but they get second chance opportunities, get to the free throw line, and convert once they get there.

No game perhaps summed up that philosophy then their most recent one against USC. They had 11 offensive rebounds and shot 16/18 from the free throw line. Seems like a recipe for success, right? Nope. They scored just 56 points because they shot 40% on 2’s and 21% on 3’s with 15 turnovers.

In Washington’s last game they were absolutely torched by an incandescent Arizona offense. That shouldn’t be a concern tonight. UCLA is currently 5-1 on the road against the teams below them in the conference standings. They’re comfortable winning away from Westwood and have taken care of business against the teams that aren’t very good.

Overall, the Huskies are 62nd at barttorvik.com and UCLA is 90th. That should be advantage UW. But since the first time these teams met, the Huskies are 67th and UCLA is 33rd. This is definitely a winnable game but it’s hard to have a lot of faith in Washington right now, especially if this is close as I expect it to be.

Prediction

My record this year: 19-9 Straight Up, 11-16-1 Against the Spread

Washington Huskies- 64, UCLA Bruins- 67