Wednesday Dots: Combine Eve

Late recruiting news for you on the eve of the NFL Combine!

By MarkSchafer83
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It is Wednesday, and it’s time for Dots! Were you hoping for Dots? I am here to provide the Dots!

Football Dots

  • Some late recruiting news: Yesterday, the Huskies secured a commitment from 3 star tight end (and Arizona de-commit) Charlie Crowell. Our own Aaron Sieverkropp has a report on him right here.
  • Roman Tomashoff has a profile on receiver Denzel Boston. Boston, who had an electric fall camp last year, looks poised for more significant playing time this year, after the departure of the Huskies’ 3 top receivers to the NFL.
  • Rome Odunze will run the 40 and test at the combine, per Ian Rapoport:
  • Speaking of Rome, he’s slotted in at 7th ( a pick owned by Tennessee) in Bucky Brooks’ mock draft. Brooks also has Troy Fautanu at 21 (Miami) and Bralen Trice at 29 (Detroit).
  • NFL analyst Brian Baldinger likes what he sees from Michael Penix:

Softball Dots

  • UW’s softball team is ranked anywhere between fourth and eighth this week:
  • Due to severe weather, Florida State will no longer play UW in Eugene this weekend. In place of that game, UW will host Maryland on Thursday:

That’s all for today, so as always, thank you for making Dots part of your morning and Go Dawgs!

