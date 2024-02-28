Wednesday Dots: Combine Eve

It is Wednesday, and it’s time for Dots! Were you hoping for Dots? I am here to provide the Dots!
Football Dots
- Some late recruiting news: Yesterday, the Huskies secured a commitment from 3 star tight end (and Arizona de-commit) Charlie Crowell. Our own Aaron Sieverkropp has a report on him right here.
- Roman Tomashoff has a profile on receiver Denzel Boston. Boston, who had an electric fall camp last year, looks poised for more significant playing time this year, after the departure of the Huskies’ 3 top receivers to the NFL.
- Rome Odunze will run the 40 and test at the combine, per Ian Rapoport:
#Washington WR Rome Odunze, the No. 3 overall player on @MoveTheSticks' Top 50 and in contention to be the Top WR, will run and test at the Combine in Indy, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024
So, a no on Marvin Harrison Jr or Malik Nabers. But a yes on Odunze.
- Speaking of Rome, he’s slotted in at 7th ( a pick owned by Tennessee) in Bucky Brooks’ mock draft. Brooks also has Troy Fautanu at 21 (Miami) and Bralen Trice at 29 (Detroit).
- NFL analyst Brian Baldinger likes what he sees from Michael Penix:
.@UW_Football @themikepenix is an Elite QB prospect in my opinion. Here is samples of his skillset..beginning with Accuracy…Touch…Footwork…Arm Talent…Sailing through progressions… Looking forward to his combine this weekend. @AnthonyLGargano #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/nuCPXfmUkW— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 27, 2024
Softball Dots
- UW’s softball team is ranked anywhere between fourth and eighth this week:
Week 3 polls for @UWSoftball— Softball-Obsess(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) February 27, 2024
NFCA (coaches): 6 (https://t.co/lj2IrJZLKz)
USA Softball (media): 4 (https://t.co/fIcZaDmWxr)
D1Softball: 6 (https://t.co/HZYVITwTTZ)
Softball America: 8 (https://t.co/dJKt5PcLOp)
- Due to severe weather, Florida State will no longer play UW in Eugene this weekend. In place of that game, UW will host Maryland on Thursday:
Home opener just got a lot closer— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 28, 2024
Washington will host Maryland in a doubleheader on Thursday at noon at Husky Softball Stadium. Admission is free.
The Huskies will then head to Eugene to face Mount St. Mary's on Friday and Saturday.
>> https://t.co/3aMiJMzEyx pic.twitter.com/38M9lE1HaW
That’s all for today, so as always, thank you for making Dots part of your morning and Go Dawgs!
Loading comments...