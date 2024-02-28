Wednesday Dots: Combine Eve

It is Wednesday, and it’s time for Dots! Were you hoping for Dots? I am here to provide the Dots!

Football Dots

Some late recruiting news: Yesterday, the Huskies secured a commitment from 3 star tight end (and Arizona de-commit) Charlie Crowell. Our own Aaron Sieverkropp has a report on him right here.

Roman Tomashoff has a profile on receiver Denzel Boston. Boston, who had an electric fall camp last year, looks poised for more significant playing time this year, after the departure of the Huskies’ 3 top receivers to the NFL.

Rome Odunze will run the 40 and test at the combine, per Ian Rapoport:

#Washington WR Rome Odunze, the No. 3 overall player on @MoveTheSticks' Top 50 and in contention to be the Top WR, will run and test at the Combine in Indy, source said.



So, a no on Marvin Harrison Jr or Malik Nabers. But a yes on Odunze. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

Speaking of Rome, he’s slotted in at 7th ( a pick owned by Tennessee) in Bucky Brooks’ mock draft. Brooks also has Troy Fautanu at 21 (Miami) and Bralen Trice at 29 (Detroit).

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger likes what he sees from Michael Penix:

.@UW_Football @themikepenix is an Elite QB prospect in my opinion. Here is samples of his skillset..beginning with Accuracy…Touch…Footwork…Arm Talent…Sailing through progressions… Looking forward to his combine this weekend. @AnthonyLGargano #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/nuCPXfmUkW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 27, 2024

Softball Dots

UW’s softball team is ranked anywhere between fourth and eighth this week:

Due to severe weather, Florida State will no longer play UW in Eugene this weekend. In place of that game, UW will host Maryland on Thursday:

Home opener just got a lot closer



Washington will host Maryland in a doubleheader on Thursday at noon at Husky Softball Stadium. Admission is free.



The Huskies will then head to Eugene to face Mount St. Mary's on Friday and Saturday.



>> https://t.co/3aMiJMzEyx pic.twitter.com/38M9lE1HaW — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 28, 2024

That’s all for today, so as always, thank you for making Dots part of your morning and Go Dawgs!