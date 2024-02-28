This week begins the NFL Scouting Combine where 300+ athletes will descend on Indianapolis to work out in front of representatives from every NFL team. Last year it didn’t get much bandwidth of attention from your average Husky fan. No Husky players were ultimately drafted although several caught on as UDFAs. That of course was because so many eschewed the draft for a chance to win a national title.

Washington came up just short of that dream going 14-1 and falling to Michigan in the final game of the season. However, that means that the Huskies are sending a ridiculous 13 players to the Combine this season which is 2nd behind only (again) that Michigan team which is sending 18 participants.

Live drills will be broadcast on NFL Network beginning on Thursday at the following times for each position group:

Thursday, February 29th, 12p PT: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers (Bralen Trice, Edefuan Ulofoshio)

Friday, March 1st, 12p PT: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends (Devin Culp, Dominique Hampton, Jack Westover)

Saturday, March 2nd, 10a PT: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs (Dillon Johnson, Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., Ja’Lynn Polk)

Sunday, March 3rd, 10a PT: Offensive Linemen (Troy Fautanu, Roger Rosengarten)

Before that there will be in-person interviews and players will go through measurements as well. We will try to update this thread as promptly as possible with information for each player below listed in the order above.

ED Bralen Trice

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

TE Devin Culp

S Dominique Hampton

TE Jack Westover

RB Dillon Johnson

WR Jalen McMillan

WR Rome Odunze

QB Michael Penix Jr.

WR Ja’Lynn Polk

OL Troy Fautanu

OT Roger Rosengarten