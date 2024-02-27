Tuesday Dots: 2023 Memories

Football Dots
- Christian Caple’s latest post at On Montlake is his exit interview with Rome Odunze. The former Husky reflects on the 2023 season, Kalen DeBoer’s exit, the National Championship game, and more.
- Brock and Salk also got Odunze on the phone to talk upcoming NFL Draft and combine:
He’s on my Mount Rushmore of favorite Huskies ever. Selfless. Humble. Stud https://t.co/pEmop9qG4A— Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) February 23, 2024
- Tony Castricone with his favorite 2023 season memories, from the Sugar Bowl win against Texas:
#HuskyNation! Heard a lot about how "we didn't get to enjoy the season" because our coach left, yada yada. Problem is: NOTHING can steal your joy without you letting it.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) February 27, 2024
New pinned thread. Post your favorite 2023 memories here. Visit whenever you want and choose joy. Love ya'll! pic.twitter.com/ZmhUSxRq3V
One of my low key favorite plays of the year. Huge games have all this bottled up energy during the opening drive, while everyone anxiously awaits the first big move. Penix to Polk brought out the eruption. Amazing start to an amazing game. @CamCleeland @Softykjr pic.twitter.com/zglijCgoDW— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) February 27, 2024
- 2023 LB signee Deven Bryant arrived at Washington from powerhouse program St. John Bosco, with a high football IQ and athleticism, even if lacking a little bit in overall size. Dawgman reviews his strengths and weaknesses and what he might be able to contribute in 2024.
- Jalen McMillan is signing with Jay-Z’s management company, Roc Nation Sports:
Welcome to the Family, @jalenmcmillan20 pic.twitter.com/8B5DxV9VaI— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 23, 2024
- Michael Penix Jr.’s knee health could be a storyline at the combine as teams decide whether his medical history makes him a draft worthy prospect or not:
NFL scouts love Michael Penix Jr.'s arm, but not his knee. Could something in the medical evaluations this week at the combine alter his future and transform Penix into a first-round selection?— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) February 26, 2024
From @wilnerhotline: https://t.co/w7Yo4mE5kK
- Washington was one of the most improved pass defenses from 2022 to 2023:
Most Improved Passing Defenses in Power 5 from 2022 to 2023— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) February 27, 2024
- Opponent-Adjusted
+54 Washington (from 64th to 10th)
+48 Miami
+39 Ohio State
+34 Ole Miss
+33 Oklahoma
+33 Texas Tech
+33 UCLA
+32 Duke
+29 Utah
+28 BYU
+24 Nebraska
+23 Iowa St
+21 Arizona
+17 Florida St pic.twitter.com/DlduLFLAZT
- The New York Giants SB Nation site, Big Blue View, profiles WR Jalen McMillan.
- Looks like former UW DL coach Inoke Breckterfield is heading to Baylor to team up with Dave Aranda. They previously worked together at Wisconsin.
