 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: 2023 Memories

Rome Odunze and Tony Castricone reflect on the 2023 season.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

Football Dots

  • Brock and Salk also got Odunze on the phone to talk upcoming NFL Draft and combine:

  • Tony Castricone with his favorite 2023 season memories, from the Sugar Bowl win against Texas:

  • Jalen McMillan is signing with Jay-Z’s management company, Roc Nation Sports:

  • Michael Penix Jr.’s knee health could be a storyline at the combine as teams decide whether his medical history makes him a draft worthy prospect or not:

  • Washington was one of the most improved pass defenses from 2022 to 2023:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...